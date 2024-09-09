iPhone 16 release date

Apple’s 2024 event, "It's Glowtime”, is officially set for 9 September 2024. Though not officially announced, this is when we can confidently expect the new iPhone range to be announced, alongside other products such as a new range of Apple Watches and the all-important Apple Intelligence software.

iPhone 16 deals will likely be available that week, allowing you to pre-order your new handset from the manufacturer or any of the major UK mobile networks. Devices will probably ship on 20 September.

iPhone 16 specifications (predicted)

Design: 6.1-inch display with a redesigned camera block, Action button, and Capture button.

Cameras: Spatial video support;

AI features: Generative AI in several Apple apps, including Photos and Notes

Processor: A18 or A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB default storage

Battery: Larger battery in standard model and on both Pro models

Software: iOS 18

iPhone 16 price

There haven’t been any specific pricing rumours about the iPhone 16, so for now, it’s safe to assume that the price point will be similar to previous years, starting from around £799 for the base model. Some smartphone components have increased in cost for manufacturers, which could cause a bump in price. However, this is more likely in the top-of-the-range handsets such as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Obviously, if you were to add more storage that price would increase, an option you may want to consider if you’re looking to do more with your new AI-powered iPhone.

iPhone 16 camera

Nothing from insiders suggests any significant changes to the iPhone 16 camera setup. Several other major devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google Pixel 9, had similar or the same camera specs as the previous model. The focus this year is very clearly on software upgrades and AI integration. So, while the cameras themselves aren’t likely to change drastically, how you use them will.

Therefore, we can expect a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP selfie camera. It’s also been suggested that the camera on the iPhone 16 could return to the vertical arrangement seen on the iPhone 12 to support Spatial video recording for Vision Pro and other headsets.

iPhone 16 AI

Apple’s new range will undoubtedly focus on integrating AI throughout its devices. When it was announced earlier in the year, we saw what iOS 18 looked to be capable of, and the new iPhone 16 range is sure to come with iOS 18 installed.

Apple Intelligence has several AI features, including writing tools, generative photo editing, and a version of Siri boosted by ChatGPT. If Apple is anything like Samsung and Google, these features will be the main selling points of the new handset range.

Unlike Samsung and Google, Apple Intelligence won’t be rolled out to all previous iPhone models when they receive the new software updates. It will only run on devices with an A17 chip or newer. This rules out the base model iPhone 15, and every model before it.

So, if AI really is set to be the game-changer the tech companies are touting it to be, you’ll need to upgrade to a new iPhone 16 deal to make use of it.



