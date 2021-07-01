Virgin Media TV Deals

Virgin Media TV packages include over 230 channels and give you the ability to record hours of shows. You can even pause and rewind live TV on its V6 set-top box. Virgin Media TV puts you in the picture like few other entertainment services.

Here we walk through the main features you can expect if you sign up to a Virgin Media TV deal.

Virgin Media packages

Virgin Media packages are available for TV, broadband, landline and mobile services. And you can opt for any combination of these services to give you the best value for money.

Since Virgin Media packages are all supplied via its cable network, it definitely makes sense to bundle in as many services as you need in order to save on your monthly out-goings.

For instance, you can get a Virgin Media TV deal without having to sign up for its broadband service. But doing this can often work out to be nearly double the cost for half the number of services.

The best value Virgin Media deals combine TV and broadband

Virgin Media bundles together a huge selection of TV channels with its fantastically fast cable broadband service. As you subscribe to more channels, you typically get access to even faster broadband speeds, with the top Virgin TV packages offering average speeds of 516Mbps as standard.

Virgin Media bundles

There are a few Virgin Media bundles to choose from, each with a different number of TV channels and varying broadband speeds. These are some of the most popular:

Big Bundle , which includes over 100 TV channels and average download speeds of 108Mbps. This is the most basic Virgin Media bundle but it offers great content for a competitive price.

, which includes over 100 TV channels and average download speeds of 108Mbps. This is the most basic Virgin Media bundle but it offers great content for a competitive price. Bigger Bundle , which increases the number of TV channels to over 190 channels including BT Sport channels.

, which increases the number of TV channels to over 190 channels including BT Sport channels. Ultimate Oomph bundle that comes with over 230 TV channels and average broadband speeds of 516Mbps. This is Virgin Media’s top of the range broadband and TV bundle.

See our full list of what channels are on Virgin Media TV for more details.

What’s included in Virgin TV packages

Virgin Media TV packages now include its advanced V6 set-top box, which is powered by TiVo and provides a familiar look and feel. The Virgin V6 set-top box lets you record six shows at once, meaning you’ll never have to worry about recording clashes.

It also lets you watch content in 4K (also called UHD) and HDR if your TV is compatible with these features. It has a 1TB hard drive, which lets you record and store up to 500 hours of TV.

New customers who take out Virgin Media TV packages will get access to its new Virgin 360 service, which makes multiroom and multiplatform viewing easier than ever.

Adding Sky channels to Virgin Media packages

Sky owns the rights to some of the most sought-after TV shows, movies and sports events. And one of the great things about Virgin Media TV is that the pick of these can be added to Virgin Media packages.

Adding Sky Sports to Virgin Media packages

Sky Sports News HQ and Sky Sports Mix are included in both the Bigger Bundle and the Ultimate Oomph bundle, alongside Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2. The Ultimate Oomph bundle also includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3, and BT Sport ESPN as well as all 11 of the Sky Sports channels.

If you just want to add the sports channels onto your existing Virgin TV package, you can add eight of the channels on a monthly basis from £31.75 extra a month.

Find out more about what's on Sky Sports and how to add it to your TV package.

Adding Sky Cinema to Virgin Media packages

Virgin TV customers can add the 11 Sky Cinema channels to their package for a monthly fee from £21 a month. This gives you access to thousands of movies on demand that you can also watch through the Sky Cinema app.

Not sure if you want Sky Cinema? Learn more about Sky's movie channels and how to get Sky Cinema.

Adding kids programming to Virgin Media packages

All packages offer some channels for kids, such as CBBC, CBeebies, CITV and Tiny Pop. If you want the more exclusive kids channels such as Disney Channel, Disney XD, Cartoonito, and Cartoon Network, you'll need to sign up for the Ultimate Oomph package.

HD TV on Virgin Media TV packages

Virgin Media offers a wide range of HD channels. And if you have a V6 and a capable TV, you can even get UHD or 4K programming.

How many HD channels you can watch depends on what bundle you’ve signed up to. You can also add Sky Sports and Movies HD channels for an additional monthly charge.