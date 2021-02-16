If you can’t get cheaper insurance elsewhere, the simple answer is yes. Telematics or black box insurance uses GPS to monitor the driving habits of an insured person. It can record the speed you travel at, how sharply you brake and the time of the day or night you are on the move. This data is used to build up a picture of you as a driver.

If you drive well, you may be rewarded with lower premiums, which given the prohibitively high cost of insurance for young people makes telematics insurance worth checking out.