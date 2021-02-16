*51% of customers received a quote of £567.93 or less for Comprehensive Insurance between August and October 2021, when using our journey via Confused.com
Fior Liza Camilo
Felician Fisca
Matthew Joy
Ebony
Cars are rated from 1 to 50, with the lowest groups being the cheapest to insure.
Cars with modifications - that enhance performance or make them more attractive to thieves - cost more to insure.
If you can take a higher voluntary excess your premium will come down - but be sure you can afford it if you do claim.
Some insurers offer black box car insurance that measures how well you drive and rewards safe driving.
There are three types of car insurance that any UK driver can choose from. These are:
Comprehensive insurance, which will pay out if you or anyone else is injured in a claim involving your car. It’ll also pay for the repair or replacement of any vehicles or property that are damaged, as well as covering you for loss or damage to your car through fire or theft.
Third-party, fire and theft, which covers all of the above except for any injuries you sustain, or damage to your car caused as the result of an accident.
Third-party-only, which simply protects anyone other than you and their property.
Find out the best and cheapest first cars for new drivers. As well as initial cost you have to consider insurance, running costs, road tax, and repair costs.
Pay as you go car insurance policies use telematics technology - find out if it could save you money on insurance premiums.
Everything you need to know about car insurance excess. What are the differences between voluntary and compulsory excess, and which is right for you.
We've answered common car insurance questions to help you understand what you need and to decide what car insurance is best for you.
Avoid invalidating your car insurance by following these legal requirements. Including, named driver insurance rules, modifications and medical conditions.
Do you know what extras you can add on to your car insurance policy and what they include? Our guide explains common add-ons and what they cover.
Car Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Uswitch is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.