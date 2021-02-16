 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Can younger drivers get cheaper insurance?

If you answer yes to any of these questions it could be time to save serious money on your car insurance...

Are you a young driver with a car in a low insurance group?

Cars are rated from 1 to 50, with the lowest groups being the cheapest to insure.

Is your car unmodified?

Cars with modifications - that enhance performance or make them more attractive to thieves - cost more to insure.

Are you a young driver who can afford a higher excess?

If you can take a higher voluntary excess your premium will come down - but be sure you can afford it if you do claim.

Have you considered young driver black box insurance?

Some insurers offer black box car insurance that measures how well you drive and rewards safe driving.

What type of car insurance can young people take out?

There are three types of car insurance that any UK driver can choose from. These are:

  • Comprehensive insurance, which will pay out if you or anyone else is injured in a claim involving your car. It’ll also pay for the repair or replacement of any vehicles or property that are damaged, as well as covering you for loss or damage to your car through fire or theft. 

  • Third-party, fire and theft, which covers all of the above except for any injuries you sustain, or damage to your car caused as the result of an accident. 

  • Third-party-only, which simply protects anyone other than you and their property.

Best and Cheapest First Cars for New Drivers

Find out the best and cheapest first cars for new drivers. As well as initial cost you have to consider insurance, running costs, road tax, and repair costs.

Pay-as-you-go car insurance explained

Pay as you go car insurance policies use telematics technology - find out if it could save you money on insurance premiums.

Car Insurance Excess Explained | Voluntary and Compulsory

Everything you need to know about car insurance excess. What are the differences between voluntary and compulsory excess, and which is right for you.

Car Insurance: Your Questions Answered

We've answered common car insurance questions to help you understand what you need and to decide what car insurance is best for you.

Car Insurance Legal Requirements

Avoid invalidating your car insurance by following these legal requirements. Including, named driver insurance rules, modifications and medical conditions.

Car insurance extras and add-ons explained

Do you know what extras you can add on to your car insurance policy and what they include? Our guide explains common add-ons and what they cover.

Young drivers car insurance FAQs

