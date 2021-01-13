Fior Liza Camilo
If you both have cars you might find it cheaper for them to be on one multicar policy.
Families can have several cars on one policy even each has a different main driver.
Multi car policies are not exclusively for families and couples. Good friends can benefit too.
Maybe you have a son or daughter who is a student at university? A multi car policy may save £££s.
Multi car insurance enables households to insure more than one car on the same insurance policy. You can usually cover up to a maximum of six cars. Even though the cars are insured on the same policy, they will all have their own level of cover.
While some insurers will only cover cars registered to the same address, the best multi car insurance policies will also allow you to cover cars driven by your immediate family, even if they live elsewhere.
Some insurers will allow you to bring each car onto one multicar policy without having to cancel a current policy and pay a cancellation fee. You can start your policy with one car but benefit from a multi car discount straight away.
Simply state the second car’s policy renewal date and it will automatically be brought on to the multi car policy when ready (just remember to tell the current insurer you don’t wish to renew your existing policy).
Claims on multi car insurance policies are usually dealt with similarly to single car insurance policies so the no claims discount of the main driver of that vehicle may be impacted by a claim.
This means that if, for example, your partner makes a claim on their car, your no claims bonus will not be affected.
A multi car policy is not always cheaper than insuring the cars separately with different providers. One car, or driver, might push up the overall cost of the quote when it could be cheaper to insure with another insurer separately.
This could be because one car is in a much higher insurance group or heavily modified or because one driver is considered a much higher risk due to convictions and claims or lack or experience.
A 50-year-old woman with 30 years' driving experience and a clean licence is likely to qualify for a competitively priced insurance policy. However, her 18-year-old daughter will be considered a far higher risk for the insurer, consequently increasing the overall cost. Read our guide on getting cheap insurance for young drivers if this applies to you.
Multi vehicle insurance policies can cut insurance costs for many households with more than one car. This includes:
Families living together
Couples either living together or at different addresses
Friends living together with more than one car
Immediate families with cars at different addresses (for example older children living away from their parents or at university)
A number of car insurance providers offer multi car insurance, including:
Admiral
Aviva
Churchill
Direct Line
LV=
