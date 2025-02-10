Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features

Galaxy AI has gone from strength to strength since it was first introduced in the S24 range, and the new S25 Ultra has made a number of improvements to make your smartphone even smarter with artificial intelligence.

With a strong focus on AI services that learn and improve with use, Galaxy AI also features “Insights”, which delivers personalised updates such as information about upcoming events in your calendar or sports scores from your favourite team.

Photo and video editing have been improved, and the S25 Ultra also features Samsung’s new Audio Eraser tool, which lets you clean up audio and remove background sounds in your video and audio recordings.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S25 Ultra: What's the difference?

The S25 Ultra is a much more powerful handset than the baseline S25. Its camera setup is significantly more powerful, its screen is much larger, and its battery is bigger. All in all, the S25 Ultra is designed to achieve ultra-levels of performance.

The S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch display of the S25, giving you a lot more visual real estate when watching videos or performing tasks. The larger screen is also much more useful with the inclusion of the S Pen stylus, which lets you write, draw, and annotate on it.

The S25 Ultra maintains its presence as one of the most powerful smartphone cameras, with its unmatched 200MP main camera. And while the camera on the S25 and the S25+ isn’t quite as impressive as the S25 Ultra, they still have a 50MP main camera with 3x optical zoom, which is on par with the top-end iPhone 16 Pro.

Samsung S25 Ultra price

The Samsung S25 Ultra starts from £1,249 for the 256GB model, £1,349 for 512GB, and £1,549 for 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra contract options on Uswitch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most powerful and impressive smartphones available on the market, which means it’s also one of the most expensive. This makes getting the right deal even more important, as monthly costs can be quite high otherwise.

To get the best deal on an S25 Ultra, you’ll need to consider the data allowance you need and your ability to pay upfront. The more you pay upfront when taking out a contract, the lower your monthly payments will be, and you could cut down on the overall cost of your contract.

When it comes to monthly data allowances, many customers overestimate how much they actually use each month. Check your current monthly usage to get a clearer idea of how much you need each month, as plans that offer over 40GB or unlimited data can be quite pricey.

Uswitch currently offers deals from major providers, such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, and iD Mobile.