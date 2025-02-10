Your cookie preferences

  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    Three Mobile

    £56.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£35.00 upfront cost

    £1430.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    via Fonehouse

  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    Three Mobile

    £61.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost

    £1664.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    O2

    £65.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£189.00 upfront cost

    £1810.20 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    O2

    £60.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£279.00 upfront cost

    £1780.20 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    Three Mobile

    £51.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£349.00 upfront cost

    £1624.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    O2

    £55.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£369.00 upfront cost

    £1750.20 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    O2

    £50.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£459.00 upfront cost

    £1720.20 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    Three Mobile

    £64.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£89.00 upfront cost

    £1676.00 total cost

    600 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    Vodafone

    £66.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£89.00 upfront cost

    £1734.20 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB Titanium Grey

    Three Mobile

    £60.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£149.00 upfront cost

    £1640.00 total cost

    600 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a powerhouse handset packed with Samsung's signature Galaxy AI.

Key takeaways

Price

  • 256GB - £1,249
  • 512GB - £1,349
  • 1TB - £1,549

Design

  • 6.9-inch display
  • 120Hz screen refresh rate
  • ProScaler display

Camera

  • Main camera: 200MP
  • Telephoto (5x zoom): 10MP
  • Third camera: 50MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front camera: 12MP

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI features added including intuitive "Insights", Audio Eraser and integrated Gemini.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch ProScaler Dynamic AMOLED display
  • Screen refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Internal storage: 156GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Battery: 5000mAh 45W fast charging
  • Cameras: Main camera 200MP, Second camera 50MP, Third camera 50MP (ultra-wide), Front camera 12 MP
  • Back: Gorilla Amor 2
  • Frame: Titanium
  • Colours: Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Grey

Pros and cons of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Pros

  • Large, bright, dynamic screen with ProScaler technology

  • Powerful camera setup with 200MP main camera and up to 10X optical zoom

  • S Pen stylus included

  • Integrated Galaxy AI features

Cons

  • Even larger handset, which can be difficult to handle and carry

  • Prices start from nearly £1300

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has one of, if not the most impressive, camera setups on the market. Its 200MP main camera still has by far the highest resolution of any flagship phone–far ahead of the iPhone 16 Pro's 48MP main camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultrawide lens has been improved from 12MP to 50MP to complement the impressive main camera.

S25 Ultra camera specs:

  • 200MP Main Sensor
  • 50MP Ultrawide Lens
  • 10MP Telephoto
  • 10MP Front camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features

Galaxy AI has gone from strength to strength since it was first introduced in the S24 range, and the new S25 Ultra has made a number of improvements to make your smartphone even smarter with artificial intelligence.

With a strong focus on AI services that learn and improve with use, Galaxy AI also features “Insights”, which delivers personalised updates such as information about upcoming events in your calendar or sports scores from your favourite team.

Photo and video editing have been improved, and the S25 Ultra also features Samsung’s new Audio Eraser tool, which lets you clean up audio and remove background sounds in your video and audio recordings.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S25 Ultra: What's the difference?

The S25 Ultra is a much more powerful handset than the baseline S25. Its camera setup is significantly more powerful, its screen is much larger, and its battery is bigger. All in all, the S25 Ultra is designed to achieve ultra-levels of performance.

The S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch display of the S25, giving you a lot more visual real estate when watching videos or performing tasks. The larger screen is also much more useful with the inclusion of the S Pen stylus, which lets you write, draw, and annotate on it.

The S25 Ultra maintains its presence as one of the most powerful smartphone cameras, with its unmatched 200MP main camera. And while the camera on the S25 and the S25+ isn’t quite as impressive as the S25 Ultra, they still have a 50MP main camera with 3x optical zoom, which is on par with the top-end iPhone 16 Pro.

Samsung S25 Ultra price

The Samsung S25 Ultra starts from £1,249 for the 256GB model, £1,349 for 512GB, and £1,549 for 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra contract options on Uswitch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most powerful and impressive smartphones available on the market, which means it’s also one of the most expensive. This makes getting the right deal even more important, as monthly costs can be quite high otherwise.

To get the best deal on an S25 Ultra, you’ll need to consider the data allowance you need and your ability to pay upfront. The more you pay upfront when taking out a contract, the lower your monthly payments will be, and you could cut down on the overall cost of your contract.

When it comes to monthly data allowances, many customers overestimate how much they actually use each month. Check your current monthly usage to get a clearer idea of how much you need each month, as plans that offer over 40GB or unlimited data can be quite pricey.

Uswitch currently offers deals from major providers, such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, and iD Mobile.

FAQs

When is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra UK release date?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was available for preorder on 22 January 2025 and was officially released on 3 February 2025.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra support 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 does support 5G data.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have fast charging?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has 45W fast charging.

Nick Baker author headshot
Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor
Updated on 7 February 2025