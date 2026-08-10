Is Talkmobile a good network?

Yes, it’s safe to say that Talkmobile is a good mobile phone network.

Sure, its deals may lack some of the frills and extras you get with other providers, but when it comes to simple SIM only offerings, it ticks all the required boxes.

As for its quality of service, Talkmobile runs on Vodafone’s infrastructure. So you’re guaranteed strong 4G or better coverage throughout the bulk of the UK (99% of the nation), as well as impressive speed and mobile internet.

You can get 5G, too, though it’s not quite in line with some of the bigger networks.