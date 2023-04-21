 Skip to main content

Compare Talkmobile SIM only deals

Attractive prices, flexible deals, and no credit checks required make Talkmobile an exceptionally hassle-free option for SIM only deals.

Last updated March 23rd 2023

Our best Talkmobile SIMs

Affordable SIM-only deals are Talkmobile’s specialty. This network provides a small but defined range of packages, with monthly data bundles between 1GB - 100GB. You can’t get unlimited data, but you do always get unlimited calls and texts.

Choose between a 30-day or 12-month deal, with your preferred data allowance. 

Why choose a Talkmobile SIM only deal?

  • Unrestricted tethering in the UK

  • 99.9% UK coverage

  • Unlimited UK calls and texts

  • Easy-to-manage spend caps

  • Keep your phone number

  • No credit checks required for SIM only plans

  • 30-day rolling contract terms on SIM only plans

Is Talkmobile a good network?

Yes, it’s safe to say that Talkmobile is a good mobile phone network.

Sure, its deals may lack some of the frills and extras you get with other providers, but when it comes to simple SIM only offerings, it ticks all the required boxes. 

As for its quality of service, Talkmobile runs off of Vodafone’s infrastructure, so you’re guaranteed strong coverage throughout the bulk of the UK (99% of the nation), as well as impressive speed and mobile internet. You can get 5G too, though it’s not quite in line with some of the bigger networks. 

Get more info on our Talkmobile network page

What network does Talkmobile use?

Talkmobile is powered by Vodafone, one of the UK’s most revered networks. You get coverage in 99% of the UK, as well as fast speeds and 5G-ready SIM cards. 

What to look for in a Talkmobile SIM contract

First things first, decide whether you want a 30-day or 12-month deal. Then, think about how much data you reckon you’ll need to use every month. Since Talkmobile offers a no-fuss product range, that’s pretty much all you need to consider. 

What SIM only deals do Talkmobile offer?

Talkmobile’s SIM only deals are all on the cheaper end of the price scale, and its 30-day deals are amongst the cheapest you’ll find on the market. Here’s an overview of what to expect:

  • Unlimited data: Talkmobile doesn’t offer unlimited data deals, it’s more focussed on no-frills deals.

  • 5G: Talkmobile’s plans come 5G ready. However, you need a 5G connected handset, and you must live in a 5G area. 

  • 12-month: Talkmobile offers a selection of 12-month SIM only plans. You can choose from different data allowances, with the highest option clocking in at 100GB.

All Talkmobile plans have unlimited calls, texts and 5G connectivity.

Can I use my Talkmobile SIM abroad?

Yes, but the costs depend on where you’re travelling to.

Roaming in 41 countries, including the EU and most of Europe, comes with all price plans. You can also use your data allowance for no extra charge, with a fair usage policy of 15GB per month.

Calls and texts will be charged, even if they’re included for free in your plan. Calls in the EU are charged at domestic UK rates, but further afield may be more expensive.

What happens at the end of a Talkmobile SIM only contract?

When your Talkmobile SIM deal comes to an end, you can whether choose to continue using it on a month-to-month basis, or you’re free to switch deals – even to another network.

Can I keep my mobile phone number if I switch to a Talkmobile SIM only deal?

Yes, you can keep your current phone number when you switch to Talkmobile. 

Check out these easy-to-follow guides to see what you need to do:

Talkmobile not the right network for you? There are numerous UK networks with plenty of products on offer:

FAQs

