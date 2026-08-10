Talkmobile SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.95 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
Attractive prices, flexible deals, and no credit checks required make Talkmobile an exceptionally hassle-free option for SIM only deals.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.95 a month
1 month contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£7.95 a month
1 month contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£6.95 a month
1 month contract
45 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£16.00 a month
1 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£8.95 a month
1 month contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£4.95 a month
1 month contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£4.98 a monthfor 3 months, then £9.95
12 month contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£11.95 a month
1 month contract
180 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£9.95 a month
1 month contract
110 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£13.95 a month
1 month contract
200 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Affordable SIM only deals are Talkmobile’s specialty. This network provides a small but defined range of packages, with monthly data bundles between 1GB and 100GB. You can’t get unlimited data, but you always get unlimited calls and texts.
Unrestricted tethering in the UK
99.9% UK 4G coverage
Unlimited UK calls and texts
Easy-to-manage spend caps
Keep your phone number
No credit checks are needed for SIM only plans
30-day rolling contract terms on SIM only plans
Yes, it’s safe to say that Talkmobile is a good mobile phone network.
Sure, its deals may lack some of the frills and extras you get with other providers, but when it comes to simple SIM only offerings, it ticks all the required boxes.
As for its quality of service, Talkmobile runs on Vodafone’s infrastructure. So you’re guaranteed strong 4G or better coverage throughout the bulk of the UK (99% of the nation), as well as impressive speed and mobile internet.
You can get 5G, too, though it’s not quite in line with some of the bigger networks.
Talkmobile is powered by Vodafone, one of the UK’s most revered networks. You get at least 4G coverage in 99% of the UK, fast speeds and 5G-ready SIM cards.
First things first, decide whether you want a 30-day or 12-month deal. Then, think about how much data you reckon you’ll need to use every month. Since Talkmobile offers a no-fuss product range, that’s pretty much all you need to consider.
Talkmobile’s SIM only deals are all on the cheaper end of the price scale, and its 30-day deals are among the most affordable on the market. Here’s an overview of what to expect:
Unlimited data: Talkmobile doesn’t offer unlimited data deals - it mainly focuses on no-frills offers.
5G: Talkmobile’s plans are all 5G-ready. However, you need a 5G connected handset, and you must live in an area covered by 5G.
All Talkmobile plans have unlimited calls, texts and 5G connectivity.
Yes, but the costs depend on where you’re travelling to.
Roaming in 46 countries, including the EU and most of Europe, comes with all price plans. You can also use your data allowance for no extra charge, with a fair usage policy of 15GB per month.
Calls and texts will be charged, even if they’re included for free in your plan. Calls in the EU are charged at domestic UK rates, but further afield may be more expensive.
When your Talkmobile SIM deal ends, you can choose to continue using it on a month-to-month basis, or you’re free to switch deals – even to another network.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
Yes, Talkmobile’s SIM only deals are much cheaper than a mobile phone contract. That’s because you won’t have to pay off the price of a smartphone. Just remember, you’ll need a phone you’re happy to use to house your Talkmobile SIM.
If your SIM only Talkmobile contract has run out, you can simply phone up the customer support team and inform them that you’d no longer like to continue with the deal. It’s that simple.
Yes, you need an unlocked phone to use a Talkmobile SIM card.
If the Vodafone phone is unlocked, you can simply pop your new Talkmobile SIM in and it will work right away. If it’s locked, you will need to get in touch with Vodafone and ask them to unlock it.