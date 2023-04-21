Author Ray Ali Last updated March 23rd 2023

Our best Talkmobile SIMs Affordable SIM-only deals are Talkmobile’s specialty. This network provides a small but defined range of packages, with monthly data bundles between 1GB - 100GB. You can’t get unlimited data, but you do always get unlimited calls and texts. Choose between a 30-day or 12-month deal, with your preferred data allowance.

Why choose a Talkmobile SIM only deal? Unrestricted tethering in the UK

99.9% UK coverage

Unlimited UK calls and texts

Easy-to-manage spend caps

Keep your phone number

No credit checks required for SIM only plans

30-day rolling contract terms on SIM only plans

Is Talkmobile a good network? Yes, it’s safe to say that Talkmobile is a good mobile phone network. Sure, its deals may lack some of the frills and extras you get with other providers, but when it comes to simple SIM only offerings, it ticks all the required boxes. As for its quality of service, Talkmobile runs off of Vodafone’s infrastructure, so you’re guaranteed strong coverage throughout the bulk of the UK (99% of the nation), as well as impressive speed and mobile internet. You can get 5G too, though it’s not quite in line with some of the bigger networks.

What network does Talkmobile use? Talkmobile is powered by Vodafone, one of the UK’s most revered networks. You get coverage in 99% of the UK, as well as fast speeds and 5G-ready SIM cards. What to look for in a Talkmobile SIM contract First things first, decide whether you want a 30-day or 12-month deal. Then, think about how much data you reckon you’ll need to use every month. Since Talkmobile offers a no-fuss product range, that’s pretty much all you need to consider. What SIM only deals do Talkmobile offer? Talkmobile’s SIM only deals are all on the cheaper end of the price scale, and its 30-day deals are amongst the cheapest you’ll find on the market. Here’s an overview of what to expect:

Unlimited data: Talkmobile doesn’t offer unlimited data deals, it’s more focussed on no-frills deals.

5G: Talkmobile’s plans come 5G ready. However, you need a 5G connected handset, and you must live in a 5G area.

12-month: Talkmobile offers a selection of 12-month SIM only plans. You can choose from different data allowances, with the highest option clocking in at 100GB.