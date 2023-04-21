Attractive prices, flexible deals, and no credit checks required make Talkmobile an exceptionally hassle-free option for SIM only deals.
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
1 month
Contract length
12 months
Contract length
12 months
Contract length
12 months
Contract length
12 months
Affordable SIM-only deals are Talkmobile’s specialty. This network provides a small but defined range of packages, with monthly data bundles between 1GB - 100GB. You can’t get unlimited data, but you do always get unlimited calls and texts.
Choose between a 30-day or 12-month deal, with your preferred data allowance.
Unrestricted tethering in the UK
99.9% UK coverage
Unlimited UK calls and texts
Easy-to-manage spend caps
Keep your phone number
No credit checks required for SIM only plans
30-day rolling contract terms on SIM only plans
Yes, it’s safe to say that Talkmobile is a good mobile phone network.
Sure, its deals may lack some of the frills and extras you get with other providers, but when it comes to simple SIM only offerings, it ticks all the required boxes.
As for its quality of service, Talkmobile runs off of Vodafone’s infrastructure, so you’re guaranteed strong coverage throughout the bulk of the UK (99% of the nation), as well as impressive speed and mobile internet. You can get 5G too, though it’s not quite in line with some of the bigger networks.
Talkmobile is powered by Vodafone, one of the UK’s most revered networks. You get coverage in 99% of the UK, as well as fast speeds and 5G-ready SIM cards.
First things first, decide whether you want a 30-day or 12-month deal. Then, think about how much data you reckon you’ll need to use every month. Since Talkmobile offers a no-fuss product range, that’s pretty much all you need to consider.
Talkmobile’s SIM only deals are all on the cheaper end of the price scale, and its 30-day deals are amongst the cheapest you’ll find on the market. Here’s an overview of what to expect:
Unlimited data: Talkmobile doesn’t offer unlimited data deals, it’s more focussed on no-frills deals.
5G: Talkmobile’s plans come 5G ready. However, you need a 5G connected handset, and you must live in a 5G area.
12-month: Talkmobile offers a selection of 12-month SIM only plans. You can choose from different data allowances, with the highest option clocking in at 100GB.
All Talkmobile plans have unlimited calls, texts and 5G connectivity.
Yes, but the costs depend on where you’re travelling to.
Roaming in 41 countries, including the EU and most of Europe, comes with all price plans. You can also use your data allowance for no extra charge, with a fair usage policy of 15GB per month.
Calls and texts will be charged, even if they’re included for free in your plan. Calls in the EU are charged at domestic UK rates, but further afield may be more expensive.
When your Talkmobile SIM deal comes to an end, you can whether choose to continue using it on a month-to-month basis, or you’re free to switch deals – even to another network.
Yes, you can keep your current phone number when you switch to Talkmobile.
Check out these easy-to-follow guides to see what you need to do:
Talkmobile not the right network for you? There are numerous UK networks with plenty of products on offer:
Unsure how much mobile data you use and need? Read our guide on internet data allowances.
Switching your mobile phone provider can feel daunting but it doesn't have to be.
Learn more about how to switch your mobile network.