All unsecured loans

A loan is a cash lump sum from a lender that you pay back with interest. Most loans are for a fixed sum and paid back over a set time but there are more flexible variations.

Some loans are designed for funding specific circumstances, such as:

Buying a property

Buying a car

Doing home renovations

Starting a business

When you take out a loan, you are responsible for repaying the amount you have borrowed, as well as any interest and other fees charged by the lender. You usually can't borrow more money on your loan during the repayment period.