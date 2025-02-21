Your cookie preferences

Phone colour backPhone colour front

Apple iPhone 16e deals

Bestselling Apple phones

List of iPhone 16e deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £30.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £769.26 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • 3 months' Free Apple TV+
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £25.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£119.00 upfront cost

    £759.26 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 3 months Free Apple TV+ Music and Arcade
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £14.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£379.00 upfront cost

    £755.26 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • 3 months' Free Apple TV+
    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £25.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£79.00 upfront cost

    £719.26 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 3 months Free Apple TV+ Music and Arcade
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Vodafone

    £32.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£25.00 upfront cost

    £854.20 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Vodafone

    £29.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£75.00 upfront cost

    £832.20 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 3 months' Free Apple TV+
    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    O2

    £37.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £978.20 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    O2

    £33.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£89.00 upfront cost

    £942.20 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Vodafone

    £25.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£185.00 upfront cost

    £846.20 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 3 months' Free Apple TV+
    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Apple iPhone 16e 128GB Black

    Vodafone

    £21.00 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£245.00 upfront cost

    £810.20 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 3 months' Free Apple TV+
    Available from 2 retailers
iPhone 16e: everything you need to know

After almost three years of waiting, Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16e – the latest addition to its more affordable lineup. Packed with Apple Intelligence and a refreshed design, this new model promises some serious upgrades.

Apple officially launched the iPhone 16e in February 2025 with a price tag of £599, a jump from the £429 SE 3 launch price. However, with all these upgrades, you’re getting a lot more phone for your money.

Price

  • 128GB - £599
  • 256GB - £699
  • 512GB - £899

Camera

48MP main camera, matching the more expensive iPhone 16 model

Apple Intelligence

A more affordable way to get a device packed full of Apple Intelligence features

Design

  • 6.1-inch display
  • Up to 26 hours video playback
  • A18 chipset

iPhone 16e specifications

  • Display: 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Weight: 167 grams
  • Processor: A18
  • Apple Intelligence included
  • Design: Aluminium with glass back and Action button
  • Camera system: Main 48MP, front 12MP
  • Colours: White or black
  • Battery: Up to 26 hours video playback

iPhone 16e pros and cons

Pros

  • 6.1-inch OLED display

  • A18 Pro chip enabling Apple Intelligence

  • 48MP camera for sharper shots

  • Larger battery than previous model

Cons

  • £150 price increase over SE 3

  • No Dynamic Island

  • Still a single rear camera setup

Design & display

If you’ve ever looked at the current iPhone SE and thought this needs a refresh, you’re in luck. The iPhone 16e ditches the outdated iPhone 8-style design in favour of something more modern.

Despite being called the 16e, this latest handset from Apple looks a lot like the iPhone 14. It has a 6.1-inch OLED display—a huge step up from the previous 4.7-inch LCD. There are smaller bezels and the end of Touch ID, with Face ID stepping in instead. While there were whispers of Dynamic Island making an appearance, Apple has chosen to keep that feature for its premium models.

The iPhone 16e features a rear camera lens, compared to the iPhone 16’s two. It also comes in just two colours—white and black. The device is well-protected, features Ceramic Shield front protection and IP68 water and dust resistance, and has a customisable Action button.

Camera

Previous iPhone SE models were not known for their cameras, but that changes this time around. Apple has upgraded the single rear camera to 48MP, a huge jump up from just 12MP on the SE 3. This means sharper images, better low-light performance, and the ability to crop in without losing quality.

Here’s the camera setup compared to the last model:

  • Main (wide) – 48MP (vs. 12MP on SE 3)
  • Front camera – 12MP (vs. 7MP on SE 3)

Software

The iPhone 16e features the A18 Pro chip, the same powerhouse found in the iPhone 16 series. That means next-level performance and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone 16e is Apple Intelligence, Apple’s take on artificial intelligence. This makes the phone much smarter, enhancing predictive text, improving Siri’s conversational abilities, and supercharging photo editing, among other features. With the same A18 processor as its pricier counterpart, the iPhone 16e brings these AI capabilities to a more affordable device, making them accessible to a wider audience.

With 8GB of RAM, the 16e will be future-proof for years to come. This is a huge step up from the A15 Bionic chip in the SE 3, ensuring smoother performance for gaming, photography, and multitasking.

Battery & charging

One of the biggest complaints about the previous iPhone SE models was battery life. Apple has listened, stating the battery life has gotten a boost. Despite being the more affordable option, the iPhone 16e actually boasts better battery life than the pricier iPhone 16. That’s a serious upgrade, meaning longer screen time and fewer charging breaks.

According to Apple, it delivers up to 26 hours of video playback per charge, making it a solid choice if you want to use it all day without worrying about when you will have time to charge it. Elsewhere, USB-C charging replaces Lightning, bringing the 16e in line with Apple’s latest devices.

Price

The iPhone 16e starts at £599 for the 128GB model—a noticeable jump from the old iPhone SE—but it is still cheaper than the iPhone 15 (£699) and iPhone 16 (£799).

Storage upgrades push the price up, with the 256GB version costing £699 and the 512GB model reaching £899. If you need more space, it’s worth considering whether a standard iPhone 15 or 16 might be a better investment.

Using the table above, you can compare a range of deals to find one that best suits you. If you can afford to pay more upfront then your monthly cost will likely be lower.

iPhone deals

Compare a range of iPhone deals

FAQs

How do I find a great iPhone 16e deal?

On Uswitch you can compare deals from a range of providers so it is worth comparing them all in order to find the best deal.

When did the iPhone 16e come out?

The iPhone 16e was officially launched by Apple in February 2025

How much does the iPhone 16e cost?

The iPhone 16e prices start at £599 and go up to £899 for models with higher storage.