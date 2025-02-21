Software
The iPhone 16e features the A18 Pro chip, the same powerhouse found in the iPhone 16 series. That means next-level performance and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.
One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone 16e is Apple Intelligence, Apple’s take on artificial intelligence. This makes the phone much smarter, enhancing predictive text, improving Siri’s conversational abilities, and supercharging photo editing, among other features. With the same A18 processor as its pricier counterpart, the iPhone 16e brings these AI capabilities to a more affordable device, making them accessible to a wider audience.
With 8GB of RAM, the 16e will be future-proof for years to come. This is a huge step up from the A15 Bionic chip in the SE 3, ensuring smoother performance for gaming, photography, and multitasking.
Battery & charging
One of the biggest complaints about the previous iPhone SE models was battery life. Apple has listened, stating the battery life has gotten a boost. Despite being the more affordable option, the iPhone 16e actually boasts better battery life than the pricier iPhone 16. That’s a serious upgrade, meaning longer screen time and fewer charging breaks.
According to Apple, it delivers up to 26 hours of video playback per charge, making it a solid choice if you want to use it all day without worrying about when you will have time to charge it. Elsewhere, USB-C charging replaces Lightning, bringing the 16e in line with Apple’s latest devices.