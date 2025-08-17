iPhone 17 Pro deals
Looking for the best iPhone 17 Pro deals? You’ve come to the right place. Apple hasn’t launched its new Pro model yet, but this page will be updated with the latest preorder offers, contract prices, and SIM-free deals as soon as they’re announced. In the meantime, we’ll keep you up to date with the biggest rumours around its design, cameras, and pricing.
iPhone 17 Pro: everything we know so far
The iPhone 17 Pro is shaping to stand out in Apple’s 2025 lineup. Positioned above the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, the Pro model is expected to deliver major performance, display, and camera technology upgrades. Rumours point to a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, a new triple-lens camera setup, and Apple’s powerful A19 Pro chip, making it the go-to choice for power users and photography enthusiasts.
With the long-running “Plus” model reportedly dropped, the Pro models are set to lead the range, combining premium design with Apple’s latest hardware innovations. This year, the focus is firmly on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, leaving the standard iPhone 17 as a more straightforward, entry-level option.
iPhone 17 Pro deals: Coming soon
The iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most exciting launches in Apple’s 2025 lineup. With rumours pointing to a powerful new A19 Pro chip, triple 48MP cameras, and a refined aluminium-and-glass design, the Pro model looks set to raise the bar once again.
We’ll be rounding up all the best iPhone 17 Pro deals here as soon as preorders go live. Expect to see offers from major UK networks covering everything from unlimited data contracts to SIM-free prices and trade-in savings.
iPhone 17 Pro rumoured highlights
|Feature
|Rumour details
|Display
|6.3-inch OLED, ProMotion 120Hz, slimmer bezels
|Design
|Aluminium + glass build, new horizontal camera bump
|Chipset
|A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM, vapour-chamber cooling
|Rear cameras
|Triple 48MP lenses, improved low-light, variable aperture, 8K video possible
|Front camera
|24MP for sharper selfies and clearer video calls
|Storage
|Base model starts at 256GB (double last year’s entry)
|Battery & charging
|Faster 35W wired charging, Qi 2.2 wireless charging, reverse wireless charging
|Starting price
|Around £1,049
|Launch date
|Expected September 2025 (preorders within days of announcement)
Rumoured pricing
Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro will start at around £1,049, with UK prices likely to climb slightly compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple is also said to be doubling the base storage to 256GB, which could make the higher starting price more palatable.
Design and display
The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling, gaming, and video playback. Bezels are expected to shrink even further, giving the device a more immersive look.
Apple may also move away from titanium in favour of a lighter aluminium and glass build, with a new horizontal camera bump design setting it apart from the standard iPhone 17.
Camera upgrades
Performance and battery
Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to run on Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, paired with at least 12GB RAM and vapour-chamber cooling for sustained performance.
Battery life should also see a boost, with faster 35W wired charging and support for reverse wireless charging. Handy for topping up your AirPods or Apple Watch on the go.
When to expect iPhone 17 Pro deals
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Pro in early September 2025, with preorders opening a few days later and launch around a week after that.
Once official, you’ll find the most competitive iPhone 17 Pro deals listed here, including pay—monthly contracts. Bookmark this page now to be ready when preorders drop.