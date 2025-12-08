Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black
£30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£775.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
- 2 months free insurance
- Best Mobiles Reseller
Browse our range of Vodafone pay monthly contract deals and enjoy perks such as Vodafone VeryMe Rewards.
£30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£775.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost
£1064.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£727.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£30.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost
£800.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£33.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£55.00 upfront cost
£902.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£655.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£799.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£75.00 upfront cost
£1114.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£34.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£10.00 upfront cost
£881.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£62.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£39.00 upfront cost
£1582.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
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Vodafone makes up one of the 'Big Four' networks in the UK alongside EE, O2, and Three, making the network a smart choice for anyone interested in reliable coverage and fast 4G and 5G speeds.
Vodafone offers near-total (99%) 4G coverage across UK homes and 5G for over 1 million users, with the fastest-growing 5G reach in Europe among UK networks.
According to the network, Vodafone’s 5G delivers faster, more reliable speeds by constantly investing in its own infrastructure.
Vodafone offers plenty of benefits with its plans, including options like Disney+, YouTube Premium, or Amazon Prime, plus perks through its VeryMe Rewards loyalty program.
Vodafone offers pay-as-you-go and pay-monthly plans, plus flexible contracts through Vodafone Evo, which lets you upgrade phones mid-contract.
There are plenty of other reasons to opt for a Vodafone mobile phone deal. Vodafone handset contracts fall into two categories:
Pay monthly Vodafone customers can easily track their spending and view and pay their bills directly from their smartphone. The app also allows you to purchase additional data as needed and upgrade or change your plan.
Experience 14 days of no-strings texting, tweets and chat on the Vodafone network, with the freedom to test everything from coverage to connection speeds before you commit.
Vodafone's VeryMe rewards app gives you access to loads of great offers, discounts, competitions and freebies. Please note: the VeryMe rewards app isn't available on the Vodafone Basics plan.
It’s really easy to get a new phone from Vodafone. If you’re out of contract with your current mobile phone provider, you only need to text PAC to the number 65075, and your network will text you your PAC code.
Once you have this, start shopping around for a Vodafone deal. To get started, compare all our best Vodafone mobile phone deals a bit further up this page. You’ll be able to choose from the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and other excellent brands.
After you’ve chosen your deal and completed the sign-up process, you can provide Vodafone with your PAC code to switch your mobile number to your new SIM.
Vodafone has a huge range of mobile phone deals available, from as little as £13 a month for a new Samsung Galaxy A26 to premium plans for the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.
You’ll also be able to choose the right amount of data to go with your handset, from a modest 2GB a month to unlimited data deals. You’re likely to find a deal for the handset you want with the amount of data you need. And at a price that suits you.
To see what we have available, start by looking at our best Vodafone mobile phone deals in the table above.
At the time of writing, Vodafone is currently offering 24-month and 36-month contracts on its mobile phone deals. As you’d expect, the 36-month deals are typically a bit cheaper per month, but you may end up paying more over the course of your three-year contract.
Some of Vodafone’s mobile phone deals come with an upfront cost, although many of them don’t. If you choose a deal that comes with an upfront payment, you’ll likely have to pay a bit less per month during your contract.
However, if you’d rather not pay a lump sum in one go, there are plenty of Vodafone deals that don’t involve upfront costs.
If you’re on Vodafone, you’ll be able to use your mobile abroad, although you’ll almost certainly have to pay extra to do so. And what you’ll have to pay depends on where you’re going, your plan, and when you signed up. Sounds confusing? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a full explanation of Vodafone’s roaming charges right here:
If your Vodafone Pay monthly plan started before 11 August 2021:
There’s no change to the way you roam as long as you stay on your current mobile plan. You won’t need to pay any additional charges for roaming. If you joined Vodafone, upgraded or changed your plan on or after 11 August 2021 (or 29 September if you took out a plan with an indirect partner):
If your plan doesn’t already include roaming in Europe, you’ll be charged a daily fee for using your phone in Vodafone's European roaming zones. The charges are as follows:
|Zone A
|Zone B
|Zone C
|Zone D
|Basic Plan
|Included
|£2.57 a day
|£7.86 a day
|£7.86 a day
|Limited data Xtra 3 plan
|Included
|Included
|£7.86 a day
|£7.86 a day
|Unlimited Max Xtra 3 plan
|Included
|Included
|Included
|£7.86 a day
Once you’ve signed up for a Vodafone mobile phone deal and paid any upfront fee, there shouldn’t be any extra charges or additional costs, provided you don’t go beyond your monthly allowance of calls, texts and data.
Vodafone will notify you if you’re getting close to using up your monthly allowance. And they’ll message you again once you’ve reached your limit. If you need to buy extra data to tide you over, you can purchase a bolt-on on the Vodafone website or app.
At the time of writing, the only Vodafone phone contracts available are for 24 months, so you’ll be locked in for at least two years.
Vodafone has some of the best smartphones in the world, including:
To find a cheap Vodafone deal that’s right for you, scroll to the top of this page and check out our best offers.
If you want to refine your search, you can specify which phone manufacturer you want, as well as how much data you’d like each month and how much, if anything, you want to pay upfront. You can then sort by monthly cost or total cost to make sure you’re getting the cheapest deal for you.
It’s really easy to keep your number if you’re switching to Vodafone from another network. All you have to do is text PAC to 65075 and your network will text back with your PAC code. Then, once you’ve signed up for your new deal, simply give Vodafone your PAC code and it will transfer your number for you.
If you want more information, check out our guide on switching mobile phone providers.
If Vodafone isn’t ticking all your boxes, you can always take a look at our best mobile phone deals on other networks:
Yes, Vodafone offers handset contract deals as well as SIM only deals, with 16 GB of 4G data for as little as £7.00 a month.
Compare a range of great Vodafone SIM only deals
Vodafone customers can call customer support by dialling 191 from their handset. Alternatively, pay monthly customers can call 087 0070 0191 from any phone and pay-as-you-go customers can reach the service on 087 0077 6655.
Customers can manage their account online and will benefit from free delivery of the latest handsets.
Vodafone's website has a wealth of useful information, such as tips on what to do if your phone is lost or stolen, a guide to billing, and instructions on how to get the most out of your phone.
Vodafone offers data rollover on the Big Value bundle for its Pay As You Go customers.
Available for iPhone and Android, the free-to-download My Vodafone app allows you to manage your bills and add data if you run out. It also allows you to check call charges with itemised billing.
Download My Vodafone for iPhone.
Download My Vodafone for Android.
Vodafone offers Wi-Fi calling to its customers. So you can use a free Wi-Fi signal to make and receive calls, making it the perfect solution if you don't have a phone signal.
Vodafone allows all its customers to tether. That means you can use your data to fuel your laptop or tablet if you're working without Wi-Fi.
The good news is that most of Vodafone’s handsets come unlocked. However, if you’ve signed up for a contract with Vodafone, you will be tied in for the remainder of the term. This will either be 24 months or 36 months. If you want more information, read our guide on unlocking phones.
Yes, most of Vodafone’s phone contracts last for 24 months. However, it has recently introduced 36-month contracts to help consumers spread the cost of their handset over a longer period.
If you’ve signed up for a new phone deal from Vodafone, you’ll need to use the new SIM card provided. And if you want to keep your phone number, simply text PAC to 65075 from your old SIM and you’ll be issued with your PAC code. You then need to give this number to Vodafone so it can switch your number across to your new SIM.
To learn more, see our guide on switching mobile phone providers.
Most iPhones available on Vodafone will be part of a monthly contract for 24.
Although Vodafone is most famous for its mobile phone deals, it also offers great home broadband packages. And if you bundle both together, there is potential to save money. For more information, check out our Vodafone broadband deals page.