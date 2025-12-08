What type of phone plans are available?

Vodafone has a huge range of mobile phone deals available, from as little as £13 a month for a new Samsung Galaxy A26 to premium plans for the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.

You’ll also be able to choose the right amount of data to go with your handset, from a modest 2GB a month to unlimited data deals. You’re likely to find a deal for the handset you want with the amount of data you need. And at a price that suits you.

To see what we have available, start by looking at our best Vodafone mobile phone deals in the table above.

What contract lengths are available?

At the time of writing, Vodafone is currently offering 24-month and 36-month contracts on its mobile phone deals. As you’d expect, the 36-month deals are typically a bit cheaper per month, but you may end up paying more over the course of your three-year contract.

Are there any upfront costs or set-up fees?

Some of Vodafone’s mobile phone deals come with an upfront cost, although many of them don’t. If you choose a deal that comes with an upfront payment, you’ll likely have to pay a bit less per month during your contract.

However, if you’d rather not pay a lump sum in one go, there are plenty of Vodafone deals that don’t involve upfront costs.