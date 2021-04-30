VeryMe rewards

Vodafone is renowned for the competitive coverage it provides and conducts ongoing work to expand its coverage area and improve the capacity of its networks every month.

Roaming

Aside from Vodafone Basics customers, Vodafone's roaming scheme is divided into three plans:

Roam-free

You can use your monthly allowance of calls, texts and data from 51 European destinations at no extra cost. This is included in its Essentials and Red Extra plans.

Roam-further

For an extra £6 per day, customers on all Vodafone plans can extend the area in which they'll qualify for inclusive roaming to an extra 105 destinations worldwide. Destinations include USA, Canada and China.

Global Roaming Plus

Vodafone customers on its Unlimited Max plans get use of the network's Global Roaming Plus scheme. This entitles them to inclusive roaming in 81 destinations in Europe and further afield.

Please note there's no roaming included on Vodafone Basic plans.

Vodafone

Vodafone customers can call customer support by dialling 191 from their handset. Alternatively, pay monthly customers can call 087 0070 0191 from any phone and pay as you go customers can reach the service on 087 0077 6655.

Customers can manage their account online and will benefit from free delivery of the latest handsets.

Vodafone's website has an array of useful information, such as tips on what to do if your phone is lost or stolen, a guide to billing, and instructions on how to get the best out of your phone.

Vodafone offers data rollover for its Pay As You Go customers on the Big Value bundle.

Available for iPhone and Android, the free-to-download My Vodafone app allows you to manage your bills and add data if you run out. You can also check call charges with itemised billing.

Download My Vodafone for iPhone.

Download My Vodafone for Android.

Tariffs

Vodafone plans stand out for simplicity and competitively priced monthly allowances. They also feature some genuinely useful sweeteners and the option to upgade to a new phone mid-contract.

There are three plans to choose from. These are:

Essentials. These feature up to 500MB of data and 500 minutes per month, as well as unlimited texts.

Red Extra. Provide up to 40GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts.

Red Entertainment. These offer a maximum of 60GB of data. But their real 'sell' is the entertainment services they include.

As of March 12th 2017, all new and upgrading customers who sign up for any of these plans qualify for free roaming in 40 locations around the globe, with Vodafone's Roam Free plan. This means you can use your UK allowances overseas for no extra charge.

If you're going further afield, you can pay £5 per day and get inclusive roaming in 60 more locales.

Vodafone also offers an early upgrade scheme. Dubbed Flexi-upgrades, these plans offer you the chance to upgrade their phone after 6 months of their contract.

As with other similar schemes, this is possible because Flexi-upgrade is a split contract. This means the handset and monthly allowances are separate contracts and when you want to upgrade you can simply pay off the remainder of what you owe on the handset part of the contract and you're good to go.

Alternatively if you prefer, Flexi-upgrades also let you trade-in your existing handset to help offset some of the cost of upgrading.

Wi-Fi calling

Vodafone offers Wi-Fi calling to its customers. So you can use a free Wi-Fi signal to make and receive calls, making it the perfect solution if you don't have a phone signal.

Vodafone allows all its customers to tether. That means you can use your data to fuel your laptop or tablet if you're working without Wi-Fi.