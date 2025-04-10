Best 5 year fixed mortgage rates

This table shows some of our partner Mojo's best five-year fixed-rate deals currently available, based on the initial rate and some different loan-to-value ratios (the amount you borrow compared to the property value).

You will only pay this initial rate during the introductory deal period. So, for these five-year fixed-rate mortgage offers, you’ll pay the initial rate for five years.

The Annual Percentage Rate of Change (APRC) is included after the initial mortgage rate for each deal. APRC takes fees and the Standard Variable Rate (SVR) into account, as you're automatically moved onto this when the introductory period ends.

This can help you compare some of the cheapest 5-year fixed-rate mortgage deals, but won’t help you to work out how much you'll pay overall if you remortgage at the end of the introductory five-year deal - which most borrowers do to avoid the SVR due to the higher cost. Below are mortgage rates for purchase and remortgaging, though are subject to change.