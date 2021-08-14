 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

TV Guides

Getting t.v.

How to watch HBO in the UK

HBO is the leading television channel in the US. Here’s how you can watch HBO shows in the UK — and not just on Sky Atlantic.

Read more

What can you get with Freeview?

With streaming services offering access to more TV series, some viewers are downsizing their TV packages. Here’s a list of what’s available on Freeview TV.

Read more

What is IPTV?

In the UK, the four ways to access digital TV are terrestrial, satellite, cable and IPTV. Find out more about IPTV.

Read more

What is on-demand TV?

On-demand TV gives you the series you want whenever you want them. Find out more about on-demand TV, including how you can watch it, in our guide.

Read more

How to get Sky in a block of flats

Sky isn't just for houses. Getting Sky in a block of flats is more complicated, but it's still doable. Here's how.

Read more

What is digital TV?

The digital switchover ended in 2012, and now all TV is digital TV. Read up on the ins and outs of digital TV.

Read more

How to watch Sky Atlantic — with or without Sky

If you want to keep up to date with all the latest top programming from HBO, Sky Atlantic is a must. Here’s how you can watch Sky Atlantic with any TV provider.

Read more

Sky vs NOW

You can get contract-free access to premium Sky Sports, TV series and films through NOW. But is it the same as Sky without a contract?

Read more

What is TalkTalk TV?

TalkTalk TV packages are flexible and affordable. Here's how you can easily subscribe to a range of TalkTalk TV channels on a month-by-month basis.

Read more

How to get Sky Cinema

Sign up for Sky Cinema and get a new film every day, plus access to over 1,000 films on demand. Here's how to get Sky Cinema with any TV provider.

Read more

Comparing basic TV packages

With more providers offering options or add-ons, some viewers are finding they only need basic Freeview. Here’s the basic packages TV providers offer.

Read more

Do you need a satellite dish for Sky?

Sky is a satellite TV service, but with digital TV becoming more prevalent, do you still need a dish to get Sky? Here's how to get Sky without a dish.

Read more

Set top boxes

BT YouView+ box review

YouView boxes come with all BT TV packages. Read our BT YouView+ box review to find out how to make the most of your new set-top box.

Read more

Sky Q set-top box review

Sky Q is Sky's award-winning set-top box. Find out what makes it so great — and how to make the most of your Sky Q — in our guide.

Read more

What set-top box will I get?

Will you get a YouView or Sky Q? Does it hold 1TB or 2TB? Can you record live TV? Here’s your guide to what set-top box you'll get with each provider.

Read more

Virgin V6 review

Virgin Media's V6 set-top box is packed with serious tech and powerful features. Our V6 guide will help you make the most of the new set-top box.

Read more

TalkTalk TV Plus Box review

TalkTalk’s TV Plus Box is a YouView set-top box that lets you record live TV. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your set-top box.

Read more

Streaming

TV and film streaming services guide

With so many streaming services entering the market, which one should you be subscribing to? Find out everything you need to know about TV and film streaming services guide.

Read more

What is Google TV?

The new Google Chromecast with Google TV is a brand new way to stream content and get access to your favourite online content.

Read more

Turn your TV into a smart TV

Smart TVs let you watch Netflix and other streaming services directly on your TV. But you can turn your TV into a smart TV with the help of a device or two.

Read more

A Midsummer Night's Stream: what are the best Shakespeare screen adaptations?

We look into the amazing legacy of the renowned poet and playwright, William Shakespeare, and how you can enjoy his plays without going to the theatre.

Read more

How to watch catch-up TV online

Thanks to the rise of on-demand programming, you're not tied to a set TV schedule any more. Watch TV programmes on your own terms using online catch-up services.

Read more

How to watch live TV online

Need to watch your favourite series but don’t have access to the TV right now? It’s easy to watch live TV online no matter what device you’re using.

Read more

How to watch NOW TV memberships

Want access to great Sky TV series, sports matches and films? A NOW TV membership might be for you. Read our guide on how you can watch NOW TV on your device.

Read more

How to watch NOW TV on TV

Signed up for a NOW TV membership to save on Sky content but don’t know how to watch it on your TV? Read on to find out.

Read more

How to watch Disney Plus in the UK

Want to know how to watch Disney Plus in the UK? Our guide will tell you what to expect from the wonderful world of Disney streaming and how to get the most out of your Disney Plus subscription.

Read more

NOW TV Stick review

How does the NOW TV stick measure up against other streaming sticks and is it a match for the likes of the Amazon Fire Stick?

Read more

Google Chromecast review | Google TV makes the new Chromecast our favourite streaming device

Here's why the new Google Chromecast is our favourite streaming device.

Read more

Which streaming service should I get?

We compare some of the biggest streaming platforms to decide once and for all, which streaming platform is the best.

Read more

What’s the best media streaming device?

What’s the best media streaming device? We'll help you choose between a Fire TV cube, a Chromecast, a NOW TV Stick amongst others to get the best streaming stick for your home.

Read more

How to watch Netflix on your TV

Everything you need to know about watching Netflix on your TV, no matter what device you have.

Read more

How to get streaming services for free in the UK

The cost of streaming services can quickly add up, so here's how to get streaming services for free in the UK (legally).

Read more

Watching sport

BT Sport vs Sky Sports

Compare BT Sport and Sky Sports. Find out which channels you need to see the sports you love.

Read more

How to watch the Premier League on TV

The 2021/22 Premier League season has been announced and will begin on the weekend of 14 August 2021. Find out where to watch the latest Premier League matches here.

Read more

What's the cheapest way to watch football on TV?

With the Premier League and the majority of competitions only available on pay-TV platforms, what's the cheapest way to watch football on TV?

Read more

How can I watch BT Sport?

If you’re a sports fan, you’ll want access to dedicated sports channels like BT Sport. Here’s how you can get BT Sport with any provider.

Read more

How to get Sky Sports

Showing live sports like Premier League and EFL matches, Formula 1 races and more, Sky Sports is a must for sports fans. Here’s how to get Sky Sports.

Read more

How can I watch the Ashes?

The Ashes is one of cricket's biggest events. Played between England and Australia, the Ashes are must-see TV for cricket fans. Here's how to watch.

Read more

Whats on

What to watch during Pride month | The best LGBTQIA TV content you can stream

Pride month is a great time to seek out and stream some exception LGBTQIA+ shows. Here are some of our favourites.

Read more

Where can I watch my favourite shows online?

Where can I watch The Mandalorian? Where can I watch Rick and Morty? Where can I watch Game of Thrones? Here's where to stream your favourite TV shows and movies.

Read more

What channels are on NOW TV?

Interested in the flexibility of NOW TV but not sure what you can actually get with it? This guide gives you all the channels you can get with NOW TV memberships.

Read more

What can I watch on FOX?

Horror, cartoons, comedy and drama: FOX has got you covered. Find out what's on FOX and how to watch FOX on Sky, Virgin or any other TV provider.

Read more

What channels are on Virgin Media TV?

Here's a full list of all the channels are included in Virgin Media TV and broadband packages.

Read more

What's on Disney Plus

With over 80 years of movies and TV shows to choose from, Disney Plus has one of the biggest back catalogues of content available, alongside news shows and exclusive access to Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars content.

Read more

What channels are on Sky TV?

Here is a full list of what channels are on Sky TV, as well as some of the most popular channels which you can only get directly from Sky TV.

Read more

What channels are on BT TV?

Considering signing up for BT TV but not sure what you’ll get? Here’s a rundown of the channels across BT TV’s packages.

Read more

What to watch on Netflix | January 2021

Netflix has become synonymous with streaming — but is it the right streaming service for you? Here's what you can watch on Netflix in January 2021

Read more

What to watch on Sky and NOW

Sky TV and its streaming platform NOW have hundreds of channels with some of the latest TV shows available from both the UK and the US. Here's what to watch on NOW and Sky TV.

Read more

What's on Amazon Prime Video in January?

Amazon Prime is more than just free shipping — the site offers a wide variety of TV series and films. Find out what's on Amazon Prime in January.

Read more

What to watch on TV this Christmas 2020

Here are some of the best Christmas movies on Netflix and Amazon, as well as some fantastic BBC Christmas specials to watch over the 2020 festive season.

Read more

What to stream this Halloween

Looking for scary movies to stream in the UK? Here's what to watch on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime this Halloween, plus not-so-scary picks for kids.

Read more

What’s on Apple TV Plus?

Apple's streaming platform features a host of exclusive and original content. Read on to find out more about what's on Apple TV Plus.

Read more

What's on Sky Go?

Sky Go is Sky’s free streaming service. If you have a Sky subscription, you automatically get Sky Go. Here’s what you can do with the service.

Read more

What's on W Channel?

Showing a mix of BBC greats and popular programmes from abroad, W channel — formerly Watch — has a wide variety of top programming.

Read more

How to watch Game of Thrones

Winter may have come and gone, but Game of Thrones is still one of the most-viewed TV shows of all time. Find out how you can watch Game of Thrones on UK TV and online without a Sky contract.

Read more

How can I get Discovery Channel?

Sharks, cars, history and tech: Discovery Channel has it all. Find out how you can watch the Discovery Channel no matter who your TV provider is.

Read more

What's on Comedy Central?

With a range of comedy from classic sitcoms to timely satire, Comedy Central will keep you laughing out loud. Find out more about Comedy Central.

Read more

Can I get Syfy?

The Syfy channel shows horror, action, science fiction and fantasy programming and films. Here's how to get Syfy with Sky, NOW TV, BT, Virgin or TalkTalk.

Read more

What shows can I watch on Sky 1?

Sky 1 is Sky’s original channel and airs a mix of original content and shows from the U.S. Here's a full list of series past and present on Sky 1.

Read more