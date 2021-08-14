HBO is the leading television channel in the US. Here’s how you can watch HBO shows in the UK — and not just on Sky Atlantic.
With streaming services offering access to more TV series, some viewers are downsizing their TV packages. Here’s a list of what’s available on Freeview TV.
In the UK, the four ways to access digital TV are terrestrial, satellite, cable and IPTV. Find out more about IPTV.
On-demand TV gives you the series you want whenever you want them. Find out more about on-demand TV, including how you can watch it, in our guide.
Sky isn't just for houses. Getting Sky in a block of flats is more complicated, but it's still doable. Here's how.
The digital switchover ended in 2012, and now all TV is digital TV. Read up on the ins and outs of digital TV.
If you want to keep up to date with all the latest top programming from HBO, Sky Atlantic is a must. Here’s how you can watch Sky Atlantic with any TV provider.
You can get contract-free access to premium Sky Sports, TV series and films through NOW. But is it the same as Sky without a contract?
TalkTalk TV packages are flexible and affordable. Here's how you can easily subscribe to a range of TalkTalk TV channels on a month-by-month basis.
Sign up for Sky Cinema and get a new film every day, plus access to over 1,000 films on demand. Here's how to get Sky Cinema with any TV provider.
With more providers offering options or add-ons, some viewers are finding they only need basic Freeview. Here’s the basic packages TV providers offer.
YouView boxes come with all BT TV packages. Read our BT YouView+ box review to find out how to make the most of your new set-top box.
Sky Q is Sky's award-winning set-top box. Find out what makes it so great — and how to make the most of your Sky Q — in our guide.
Will you get a YouView or Sky Q? Does it hold 1TB or 2TB? Can you record live TV? Here’s your guide to what set-top box you'll get with each provider.
Virgin Media's V6 set-top box is packed with serious tech and powerful features. Our V6 guide will help you make the most of the new set-top box.
With so many streaming services entering the market, which one should you be subscribing to? Find out everything you need to know about TV and film streaming services guide.
The new Google Chromecast with Google TV is a brand new way to stream content and get access to your favourite online content.
Smart TVs let you watch Netflix and other streaming services directly on your TV. But you can turn your TV into a smart TV with the help of a device or two.
We look into the amazing legacy of the renowned poet and playwright, William Shakespeare, and how you can enjoy his plays without going to the theatre.
Thanks to the rise of on-demand programming, you're not tied to a set TV schedule any more. Watch TV programmes on your own terms using online catch-up services.
Need to watch your favourite series but don’t have access to the TV right now? It’s easy to watch live TV online no matter what device you’re using.
Want access to great Sky TV series, sports matches and films? A NOW TV membership might be for you. Read our guide on how you can watch NOW TV on your device.
Signed up for a NOW TV membership to save on Sky content but don’t know how to watch it on your TV? Read on to find out.
Want to know how to watch Disney Plus in the UK? Our guide will tell you what to expect from the wonderful world of Disney streaming and how to get the most out of your Disney Plus subscription.
How does the NOW TV stick measure up against other streaming sticks and is it a match for the likes of the Amazon Fire Stick?
Here's why the new Google Chromecast is our favourite streaming device.
We compare some of the biggest streaming platforms to decide once and for all, which streaming platform is the best.
What’s the best media streaming device? We'll help you choose between a Fire TV cube, a Chromecast, a NOW TV Stick amongst others to get the best streaming stick for your home.
Everything you need to know about watching Netflix on your TV, no matter what device you have.
Compare BT Sport and Sky Sports. Find out which channels you need to see the sports you love.
The 2021/22 Premier League season has been announced and will begin on the weekend of 14 August 2021. Find out where to watch the latest Premier League matches here.
With the Premier League and the majority of competitions only available on pay-TV platforms, what's the cheapest way to watch football on TV?
If you’re a sports fan, you’ll want access to dedicated sports channels like BT Sport. Here’s how you can get BT Sport with any provider.
Showing live sports like Premier League and EFL matches, Formula 1 races and more, Sky Sports is a must for sports fans. Here’s how to get Sky Sports.
Pride month is a great time to seek out and stream some exception LGBTQIA+ shows. Here are some of our favourites.
Where can I watch The Mandalorian? Where can I watch Rick and Morty? Where can I watch Game of Thrones? Here's where to stream your favourite TV shows and movies.
Interested in the flexibility of NOW TV but not sure what you can actually get with it? This guide gives you all the channels you can get with NOW TV memberships.
Horror, cartoons, comedy and drama: FOX has got you covered. Find out what's on FOX and how to watch FOX on Sky, Virgin or any other TV provider.
Here's a full list of all the channels are included in Virgin Media TV and broadband packages.
With over 80 years of movies and TV shows to choose from, Disney Plus has one of the biggest back catalogues of content available, alongside news shows and exclusive access to Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars content.
Here is a full list of what channels are on Sky TV, as well as some of the most popular channels which you can only get directly from Sky TV.
Considering signing up for BT TV but not sure what you’ll get? Here’s a rundown of the channels across BT TV’s packages.
Netflix has become synonymous with streaming — but is it the right streaming service for you? Here's what you can watch on Netflix in January 2021
Sky TV and its streaming platform NOW have hundreds of channels with some of the latest TV shows available from both the UK and the US. Here's what to watch on NOW and Sky TV.
Amazon Prime is more than just free shipping — the site offers a wide variety of TV series and films. Find out what's on Amazon Prime in January.
Here are some of the best Christmas movies on Netflix and Amazon, as well as some fantastic BBC Christmas specials to watch over the 2020 festive season.
Looking for scary movies to stream in the UK? Here's what to watch on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime this Halloween, plus not-so-scary picks for kids.
Apple's streaming platform features a host of exclusive and original content. Read on to find out more about what's on Apple TV Plus.
Sky Go is Sky’s free streaming service. If you have a Sky subscription, you automatically get Sky Go. Here’s what you can do with the service.
Showing a mix of BBC greats and popular programmes from abroad, W channel — formerly Watch — has a wide variety of top programming.
Winter may have come and gone, but Game of Thrones is still one of the most-viewed TV shows of all time. Find out how you can watch Game of Thrones on UK TV and online without a Sky contract.
Sharks, cars, history and tech: Discovery Channel has it all. Find out how you can watch the Discovery Channel no matter who your TV provider is.
With a range of comedy from classic sitcoms to timely satire, Comedy Central will keep you laughing out loud. Find out more about Comedy Central.
The Syfy channel shows horror, action, science fiction and fantasy programming and films. Here's how to get Syfy with Sky, NOW TV, BT, Virgin or TalkTalk.