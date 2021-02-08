Compare van insurance quotes

Business van insurance comes in four levels

Class 1: provides cover for driving between a number of different places of work or to visit clients and customers. You won’t be covered for door-to-door sales. This is typically the cheapest class of cover.

Class 2: provides the same cover as class 1 van insurance but also allows you to add a named driver – most policies specify this must be a colleague. Again, door-to-door sales are not usually covered.

Class 3: provides cover for long-distance driving, which makes it the most suitable option if you make door-to-door sales. However, you will only be covered to deliver samples, so if you are delivering commercial merchandise, you will need commercial van insurance.

Class 4 or commercial van insurance – you must tell your insurer the type of goods you will be carrying and for what type of business. You will only be insured for carrying the goods you have named for the purpose you have stated – you cannot do a second job, or help out a mate, transporting items, or for a purpose, you have not declared to your insurer.