Vodafone broadband deals

About Vodafone

Vodafone is one of the UK's largest and best-known telecoms providers. As well as being one of the UK's big four mobile operators — and making the UK's first mobile phone call back in 1985 — the firm also offers home broadband services. It has more than 440 million customers in 27 countries around the world, including 19.5 million in the UK.

The firm provides superfast fibre services throughout the UK, and offers discounts to users who also take out a Vodafone Pay Monthly contract, making for a good incentive to take out a broadband and mobile package deal.

Key features of Vodafone broadband include:

18-month contracts Ultimate Speed Guarantee — up to 15% off your bill if your broadband speed falls below a stated minimum Free Wi-Fi Hub Vodafone Broadband mobile app to control your internet Six-month free trial of F-Secure SAFE internet protection software

How good is Vodafone broadband?

Vodafone broadband has won several accolades for its service, including Uswitch's Broadband Provider of the Year and Best Value Broadband Provider awards in 2019. These were awarded based on public voting and our internal data.

Vodafone broadband reviews

Vodafone generally receives good reviews, but you can always check out Ofcom's complaints data for a more in-depth idea of its customer service levels, and to get the latest feedback on its service.

Vodafone broadband speed

Consumers have two primary options to choose from when signing up to a Vodafone broadband deal, both of which promise to offer superfast speeds that give homes access to all the services they need. As a fibre-only provider, Vodafone doesn’t offer any slower ADSL services.

In addition to the two Superfast options, customers may be able to access Vodafone's Gigafast services, which offer speeds of up to 900Mbps. Availability of these offers is limited to certain areas, though.

Superfast 1

The first fibre option is Superfast 1. This provides average speeds of 35Mbps, with Vodafone guaranteeing a minimum speed of 25Mbps for all users, or you'll get some of your money back. The provider says this option is ideal for everyday browsing and streaming on a few devices.

Superfast 2

Vodafone's other option is the Superfast 2 package, which is tailored towards users with busier homes who need high-quality streaming and gaming connectivity at all times. This offers average speeds of 63Mbps, with a guaranteed minimum of 55Mbps for all users. Again, users can claim a refund if this speed is not achieved.

What's the Vodafone broadband speed in my area?

While more than 95 per cent of the UK is covered by the superfast Openreach fibre network used by Vodafone, there may still be some ‘not-spots’. Exact speeds will also differ depending on a user's location, with a variety of factors contributing to the specific performance for a home.

The best way to determine the Vodafone broadband speed in your area is to use our Postcode Checker, which will show you the packages that are available to your home and what speeds you can get.

What is a good broadband speed?

What determines a good broadband speed will depend on what you intend to use your connection for. For everyday web browsing and occasional streaming in standard definition, a speed of 1.5Mbps should be adequate, while Netflix recommends a minimum speed of 3Mbps for standard streaming and 5Mbps for HD.

If you want to stream smoothly in 4K ultra high-definition, however, you'll need a minimum speed of 24Mbps. It’s important to note, however, that the more people you normally have in your home connected to the internet at once, the higher the speed you'll need.

Vodafone router

All Vodafone broadband packages come bundled with its Wi-Fi Hub router free of charge. The company claims this is twice as fast as its previous router and is designed to ensure wireless internet coverage throughout your home.

It also comes with the Vodafone Broadband app, which allows you to take control of your home internet from your phone. Among the features included is Device Boost, which lets you prioritise a specific device's signal for an even faster connection. So, for example, you can use this on a games console to ensure you can download the latest game as quickly as possible.

You can also set up custom online and offline Wi-Fi times, so you can enjoy dinner without distractions and turn off the kids' internet access when it’s time for bed, for example.

Users can also easily set up guest networks, block any unwanted devices and get a real-time insight into everything happening on the network, including all the devices currently connected, all through the easy-to-use Android or iOS app.

Can I use my own router with Vodafone broadband?

Yes. If you don't want to use the included Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub router, you can use your own, provided this has been approved by Openreach.

Exact set-up steps will depend on what device you're using, but you'll need your Vodafone username and password to connect a third-party router. Vodafone's customer support team can help with this. However, you should be aware that Vodafone will be unable to provide support for a third-party router, so if you do experience any network or performance issues, you'll be asked to reconnect your Vodafone router.

Vodafone broadband set-up

Vodafone broadband should be easy to set up and does not usually require an engineer visit, and should work straight out of the box.

All users need to do is connect their Wi-Fi Hub to their phone socket. If you have a single socket, you'll need to use the microfilter that’s included in the box. However, this isn't required if you have a dual socket. In this case, all you have to do is plug the DSL cable directly into the socket and plug the other end into your router.

Then, all that's needed is to connect the router to a power supply and turn it on, and you should be good to go.

Is there a Vodafone broadband installation fee?

No, Vodafone broadband deals do not come with any additional set-up or installation costs.

Vodafone broadband set-up time

It should take approximately ten days for Vodafone broadband to be activated from the time you place the order, though this may vary depending on any engineering works that need to be completed.

You’ll be asked when you sign up what date you’d like the services to be connected, though it may take until midnight on the go-live date for the service to become active.

Does Vodafone broadband use BT lines?

Like many UK providers, Vodafone uses BT-owned Openreach's network to deliver fibre broadband services to its customers, which means you can continue to use existing BT lines with your service. However, its Gigafast services, where available, run on a separate network built in partnership with CityFibre.

Vodafone F-Secure antivirus

All of Vodafone's fibre broadband packages come with six months of free F-Secure SAFE antivirus software. This covers up to five devices and protects them from threats including viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks. It also helps protect your kids from inappropriate content and can even be used to track down a missing device, or erase your data if a phone or tablet is lost or stolen.

After your six-month trial is complete, you can add a further 12 months of protection for a special discounted price from the normal RRP. You'll have to opt in and manually activate the service, so you won't be charged if you don't wish to take advantage of this protection.

Vodafone broadband support is available by phone every day from 8am to 9pm, including weekends. You can also discuss any issues online with an adviser via live chat, or search for answers to a range of frequently-asked questions on the firm's website.

The firm offers support with technical queries, billing issues or if you're moving home or want to cancel your account.

Vodafone broadband customer service number

To speak to an adviser by phone, you can dial 191 for free from any Vodafone SIM, or reach the company on 0333 3040 191 from any other mobile provider or landline. Standard call rates apply for this number.

Vodafone broadband live chat

For online help, the firm's live chat support is available 24/7 and can be found at https://support.vodafone.co.uk/.