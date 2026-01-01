Vodafone broadband deals

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Why choose Vodafone?
Great value fibre: Enjoy ultrafast fibre broadband speeds for smoother and better quality streaming.
Fair monthly prices: Vodafone's fibre broadband deals are some of the cheapest on our site.
Upgrade for unbreakable Wi-Fi: Opt for a 'Pro' broadband deal to get a whole-home Wi-Fi guarantee.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
24-month contracts
Extensive 'Pro' upgrade with Wi-Fi guarantee and 4G broadband backup
Free Wi-Fi Hub
Vodafone Broadband mobile app to control your internet
Six-month free trial of F-Secure SAFE internet protection software
Vodafone broadband has won several accolades for its service, including the award for Most Popular Broadband Provider in the 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards. This title was decided by a mix of customer survey and sales data.
It also offers some of the most extensive broadband packages on the market, offering whole-home Wi-Fi guarantees and exclusive discounts for people who opt for its Pro offers.
Vodafone released its Pro 3 broadband package in 2025, its most premium home broadband offering ever. Powered by the latest ‘WiFi 7’ technology, it unlocks speeds up to 2.2Gbps and boosts the reliability of your connection, ensuring your household runs smoothly and never loses signal.
You’ll get Vodafone’s new Ultra Hub 7 Wi-Fi router, plus its Super WiFi 7 Booster, to ensure your internet reaches every part of your home. Vodafone guarantees that every part of your home will be covered, and in the rare occasion that your Wi-Fi drops out, a 4G Broadband Back-Up device will kick in to ensure your connection is uninterrupted.
Signing up for a package with Pro 3 also gives you advanced Secure Net Home internet security, and priority care from a dedicated ‘WiFi Xpert support’ team if there are ever any issues with your connectivity.
Consumers have many options when signing up to a Vodafone broadband deal, depending on the availability in their area.
Vodafone's full fibre deals start at either 74Mbps or 82Mbps, depending on whether it uses the Openreach or the CityFibre full fibre networks. It offers similar speeds to Fibre 2 but provides a more consistent, reliable connection since it doesn't involve any copper cabling to get to your home.
A download speed of 150Mbps is ideal if you do a lot of high-quality gaming, streaming, and downloading but live in a household of about three people. It gives heavier broadband users a bit more buffer than Vodafone's slowest deals.
With a very fast 500Mbps broadband connection, this package is enough for almost every UK household and its needs. But if you rely on ultrafast download speeds for work or competitive gaming, a speed of this level will open up many opportunities for you.
The second-fastest Vodafone broadband deal is its Full Fibre 900 package. If it’s available in your area, you can get near-gigabit speeds with this comprehensive package. And if you’re not, you can still future-proof your home with one of the fastest internet speeds available in the country, so you’re ready for when it does become available.
Vodafone's highest (and most expensive) broadband tier is its Full Fibre 2.2 package, which you can only get with its Pro 3 premium service.
This package offers 2.2Gbps average broadband speeds, which is equivalent to 2200Mbps, over 32x faster than the provider's fastest part-fibre offering.
Only the most data-hungry power users, such as full-time streamers or gamers, would need a connection this strong. This makes it likely why it's only available as a Pro 3 package.
The most basic options you get from Vodafone are Fibre 1 and 2. Both are available to over 98% of UK homes and offer standard speeds of 35Mbps or 67Mbps.
Both packages operate on Openreach's part-fibre, part-copper phone line network, which is available nationwide. However, it's an older, less reliable technology these days and it often isn't priced that differently to Vodafone's more consistent full fibre connections.
While more than 98% of the UK is covered by Vodafone's superfast Openreach fibre network, there may still be some small areas that don’t get coverage, especially likely if it’s a remote area. The same goes for Vodafone's ‘Gigafast’ offerings, which have limited availability.
Exact speeds will always differ depending on a user's location, with various factors contributing to the specific performance of a home.
The best way to determine the Vodafone broadband speed in your area is to use the Uswitch broadband postcode checker, which will show you the packages available to your home and the speeds you can get.
All Vodafone broadband packages come bundled with a Wi-Fi Hub router free of charge. Both versions are available with either a part-fibre or a full fibre connection, though only the Ultra Hub can accommodate speeds of up to 2.2Gbps.
Vodafone’s Power Hub router is ideal for everyday use and can handle download speeds of up to 910Mbps and upload speeds of up to 10Mbps. For just £7 a month extra, you can add the Super Wifi Booster to make sure your home Wi-Fi reaches every spot in your home.
You’ll get an Ultra Hub with your package if you sign up for the Pro II service, which comes with a Super WiFi Booster, automatic 4G Broadband Back-Up and access to its WiFi Xperts team for daily support.
All packages also come with the Vodafone Broadband app, allowing you to control your home internet from your phone. Among the features included is Device Boost, which lets you prioritise a specific device's signal for an even faster connection. For example, you can prioritise download speed on a game console to ensure you can get the latest game as quickly as possible.
You can also set up custom online and offline Wi-Fi times to limit access at certain times meaning you can enjoy dinner without distractions or turn off the kids' internet access at bedtime.
Users can also easily set up guest networks, block unwanted devices and get real-time insight into everything happening on the network, including all the devices currently connected, all through the easy-to-use Android or iOS app.
Yes. It’s called Vodafone Essentials Broadband and it’s available for those on Universal Credit or other similar benefits like Disability Allowance or Income Support. The package is a 12-month contract and costs £20 per month and offers download speeds of up to 73Mbps.
You’ll get a Power Hub and no setup fee. This plan also gives you the guarantee of no in-contract price rises but does allow you to cancel the contract before those 12 months are up, with no early termination fees.
Vodafone’s full fibre services are supplied by two different networks, depending on where you live and what’s available to your home. They are Openreach’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network or CityFibre. An engineer will need to visit your home if you choose one of Vodafone's full fibre broadband deals because they’ll need to connect fibre-optic cables directly to your property.
Since most homes already have a part-fibre broadband connection set up, Vodafone Superfast deals only require you to connect your Wi-Fi Hub to your phone socket, likely how your current router is connected right now. If you have a single socket, you'll need to use the microfilter included in the box. However, this isn't required if you have a dual socket. In this case, you have to plug the DSL cable directly into the socket and then plug the other end into your router.
If you want to move onto a full fibre deal but you're concerned about the switching process, just know that it's now easier than ever to change providers. The recent One Touch Switch ruling from Ofcom means that you don't have to cancel your old contract with your current provider if you want to move to a different broadband network.
So all you need to do is sign up to your new provider, select a convenient date for their engineer to come over, and they’ll clearly explain what needs doing before proceeding with the installation.
No, Vodafone broadband deals have no additional set-up or installation costs.
It should take approximately ten days for Vodafone broadband to be activated from the time you place the order, though this may vary depending on any engineering work that needs to be completed.
You’ll be asked when you sign up what date you’d like the services to be connected, though it may take until midnight on the go-live date for the service to become active.
Like many UK providers, Vodafone's superfast broadband deals use BT-owned Openreach's network to deliver broadband services to its customers, so you can continue using existing BT lines with your service.
However, its Ultrafast and Gigafast services, where available, run either on Openreach's full fibre network, or on a separate network built in partnership with CityFibre.
All of Vodafone's Pro 3 packages come with Secure Net included, the all-in-one digital security service by Vodafone. This protects your devices (all 150) from threats including viruses, malware and phishing attacks, as long as you’re connected to the home broadband network.
You can also use its parental controls to help protect your children from inappropriate content with customisable filters, and restrict usage at designated times like bedtime or mealtimes.
Plus, its 24/7 ID monitoring protection protects your personal information like credit card details and email addresses.
Vodafone broadband support is available by phone every day from 8am to 9pm, including weekends. You can also discuss any issues online with an adviser via live chat or search for answers to a range of frequently asked questions on the firm's website.
Vodafone is one of the UK's largest and best-known telecoms providers. It's one of the UK's ‘big four’ mobile operators, and it actually made the UK's first mobile phone call back in 1985. It has more than 440 million customers in 27 countries worldwide, including 19.5 million in the UK.
And in recent years, Vodafone's home broadband services have become increasingly popular, too. The firm provides very reasonably priced superfast and ultrafast fibre broadband deals, offering one of the widest choices of internet speed on the market.
Vodafone also offers discounts to users who take out a Vodafone Pay Monthly contract and a Pro Broadband deal, making a good incentive to take out a broadband and mobile package bundle with the provider.