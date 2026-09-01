12-month broadband deals
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Uswitch Tips
Do I need a 12-month Wi-Fi contract?
12-month contracts are useful for people who need a short-term broadband connection. Renters and students typically benefit from this type of contract because it better aligns with their tenancy.
Learn more about how to switch broadband provider.
Why can't I see many 12-month deals?
Most broadband providers offer 18- or 24-month contracts, as 12 months is considered quite a short commitment. However, some will offer 12-month terms upon request.
Some of our best broadband deals - September 2026
- Hyperoptic 1Gb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months158Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hyperoptic 500Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months520Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Ends soonCommunity Fibre 1Gbps Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months920Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- BeFibre Be200 - 12 Months200Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Vodafone 5G Broadband 150 - 12 months150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Vodafone 5G Broadband 50 - 12 months50Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- BeFibre Be1000 - 12 Months1000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Vodafone 5G Broadband 150 - 12 months150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Vodafone 5G Broadband 50 - 12 months50Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
How our site works
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
What is a 12-month broadband contract?
A 12-month broadband contract locks you into a deal for one year with one provider. You pay a fixed monthly price for the 12 months, and if you want to get out of the contract early, you usually pay what’s left of the term.
If you want less commitment, a 12-month deal beats an 18- or 24-month contract, but it’s less flexible than a rolling contract which you can cancel with 30 days’ notice.
12-month contracts can be a good fit for renters, students and anyone expecting to move house in the coming year. Prices can be higher though, with some providers charging more per month compared to longer-term options. You may also have to pay a setup fee, which is often waived on lengthier deals.
Which broadband providers offer 12-month deals?
Not all providers offer 12-month broadband contracts on Uswitch. But some will let you choose this option when you’re signing up for their broadband service.
Virgin Media
Virgin Media only offers 12-month Wi-Fi contracts to students on its website. If you’re studying full-time and have your student house for 1 year, a 12-month Virgin Media deal is a great option. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to prove your student status with a valid ac.uk email address.
Virgin Media’s standard broadband contract length is now 24 months, but it also offers a no-contract monthly rolling deal too.
BT
BT offers broadband packages with a 12-month contract option, so you can opt for a shorter length than its standard 24-month contract plan.
However, BT’s 12-month broadband contracts are generally more expensive than their 24-month tariffs, so you’d have to be comfortable paying a higher rate for a more flexible service.
Hyperoptic
Full fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic offers a range of contract lengths, including 12-month terms. If you can find a deal cheaper elsewhere, it’ll match it too.
The only catch is availability, as Hyperoptic is generally limited to flat blocks and new builds in selected towns and cities. That said, if you can access Hyperoptic’s network, you’ll get more flexibility with your contract, at a very good monthly rate.
Community Fibre
London and South of England-based regional provider Community Fibre is another full fibre supplier offering a range of contract options.
Along with its 24-month plans, it also allows you to select a 12-month contract across its different speed tiers. So if you're in Community Fibre's coverage area, you'll benefit from a lot of flexibility when it comes to your broadband package.
BeFibre
Full fibre provider BeFibre offers 12-month contracts as well as 24-month and FlexiMonth options. You’ll pay roughly £4 extra per month for a 12-month deal compared to a 24-month deal, but on the plus side you can pick any deal on offer, rather than just selected speeds.
BeFibre is available in select areas across England, with coverage growing daily.
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What types of broadband can you get on a 12-month contract?
Almost all new 12-month broadband contracts are full fibre, and most come from altnet providers that run their own networks.
While they’re a lot less common than 18 or 24-month contracts, 12-month broadband deals are certainly out there. So you’ll likely be able to find a few broadband options on a 12-month term.
You may be more likely to get 12-month broadband if you’re a student, too. Some providers offer specific contracts for people in full-time study, so they can cancel (or renew) their contract when the 12 months are up. If this applies to you, try browsing student broadband offers.
What are the pros and cons of 12-month broadband deals?
If you’re considering a 12-month broadband contract, you’ll need to make sure it’s a good fit for you and your household first. Here are the main benefits and downsides of this contract length.
Pros
More flexibility: You’re tied in for a year, so you’re free to move sooner than you can with longer-term options.
Find better deals sooner: Shorter contracts mean you can compare broadband offers and find a better deal more often.
Cons
Higher monthly prices: 12-month contracts often come with higher monthly prices than 18 or 24-month packages.
More admin: You’ll need to remember to switch or re-contract your broadband more often if you want to avoid falling out of contract.
Should I get a 12 month broadband contract?
If you’re living somewhere on a short-term basis, such as renting on a yearly contract, a 12-month broadband deal can make life a lot easier. It’d be easier to align with the end of your tenancy, and it reduces the risk of having to pay an expensive exit fee if you have to move out before the contract ends.
Additionally, if you like keeping on top of your bills and making savings wherever you can, a 12-month broadband contract will give you more opportunity to do that. You won’t be locked into the same contract for a couple of years, which means you can avoid two at least one rounds of annual price rises and get the opportunity to find a better deal for you more regularly.
But this flexibility does often come at a higher price. Since you’ll be committing for a shorter time, many providers make the prices of 12-month broadband deals slightly more expensive than their deals with longer contracts.
With a 12-month Wi-Fi contract, you’ll likely have to be comfortable with paying a higher amount for the extra freedom this contract length gives you.
“12-month broadband contracts are very well suited to those whose housing situation is likely to change in the foreseeable future, such as tenants or students.
However, they tend to come with slightly higher monthly prices as a result. They won't have as high a total cost as 18 or 24-month terms, but you might find that you can save money if you're not planning on house for at least a couple of years.”
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How does a 12-month contract compare to other contract lengths?
Most Wi-Fi broadband providers offer 24-month contracts as standard, with some also offering 18-month and 30-day rolling contracts.
A 12-month deal sits in the middle, offering a degree of flexibility while limiting the length of time you’re locked into one deal with one provider. You’ll usually pay a few pounds extra each month for this benefit, but the trade-off might be worth it if you don’t want to be tied down.
30 days / No contract
The shortest contract option is usually a 30-day or monthly rolling period. It can also be called ‘no contract’ broadband because it normally takes 30 days to cancel or switch your contract, so this is the shortest period you can hold a broadband contract for.
As is the case with 12-month contracts, monthly prices for this contract length tend to be considerably higher than longer commitments. Make sure to factor this in if you’re looking for a flexible service.
18 months
18 months is one of the more common contract lengths for broadband. Some providers offer their broadband deals for an 18-month period as standard, including TalkTalk, Hey!Broadband and others.
While it’s a longer commitment than some other options, monthly prices for an 18-month term are usually a little lower as a result.
24 months
24 months is likely the longest contract length you’ll come across for broadband, and many providers offer this term as standard. They’re useful for people who are happy to stay with the same provider for a long period of time. And they involve less admin since you’re committing to a service for two years.
Since this is an even longer commitment, you may find that some 24-month contracts come with cheaper monthly prices than 18-month terms too. However, this won’t always be the case – BT offers 24-month deals, but its prices are often higher than average due to the premium service it offers.
If you’re looking for ultimate flexibility, compare no contract monthly rolling options. You can cancel with 30 days’ notice, but they tend to cost the most per month.
If a fixed line isn’t available where you live, check out 5G home broadband instead.
Are there longer broadband contracts than 24 months?
You might find some 36-month contracts for a number of services, such as mobile phone contracts, but they are very rare for broadband.
If you have an option for a three-year broadband contract, you’ll have to accept that it will be a long time before you can switch to a new broadband deal. And since many providers include annual price rises in theits T&Cs, your price could go up quite considerably over that time period.
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12 month broadband FAQs
Can I cancel a 12-month broadband contract early?
You can cancel a 12-month contract early, but you’ll probably have to pay an exit fee to do so. This fee usually covers the remaining months left on your term. Most providers require 30 days’ notice to cancel too, so factor that in if you want to switch as soon as your contract’s up.
Is a 12-month contract cheaper than an 18–24-month deal?
No. A 12-month contract usually costs a few pounds extra compared to 18- and 24-month options. You tend to find any savings are from being tied down for less time and avoiding potential price rises in the second year of a longer contract.
What happens at the end of a 12-month contract?
At the end of the 12-months, you’ll move onto out-of-contract pricing. This is usually higher than the rate you pay when you’re in contract. Your provider will let you know beforehand, so you can start thinking about whether to sign up for a new deal or move elsewhere in good time and avoid any unnecessary price rises.