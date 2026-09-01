12 month broadband deals

What is a 12-month broadband contract?

A 12-month broadband contract locks you into a deal for one year with one provider. You pay a fixed monthly price for the 12 months, and if you want to get out of the contract early, you usually pay what’s left of the term.

If you want less commitment, a 12-month deal beats an 18- or 24-month contract, but it’s less flexible than a rolling contract which you can cancel with 30 days’ notice.

12-month contracts can be a good fit for renters, students and anyone expecting to move house in the coming year. Prices can be higher though, with some providers charging more per month compared to longer-term options. You may also have to pay a setup fee, which is often waived on lengthier deals.

Which broadband providers offer 12-month deals?

Not all providers offer 12-month broadband contracts on Uswitch. But some will let you choose this option when you’re signing up for their broadband service.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media only offers 12-month Wi-Fi contracts to students on its website. If you’re studying full-time and have your student house for 1 year, a 12-month Virgin Media deal is a great option. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to prove your student status with a valid ac.uk email address.

Virgin Media’s standard broadband contract length is now 24 months, but it also offers a no-contract monthly rolling deal too.

BT

BT offers broadband packages with a 12-month contract option, so you can opt for a shorter length than its standard 24-month contract plan.

However, BT’s 12-month broadband contracts are generally more expensive than their 24-month tariffs, so you’d have to be comfortable paying a higher rate for a more flexible service.

Hyperoptic

Full fibre broadband provider Hyperoptic offers a range of contract lengths, including 12-month terms. If you can find a deal cheaper elsewhere, it’ll match it too.

The only catch is availability, as Hyperoptic is generally limited to flat blocks and new builds in selected towns and cities. That said, if you can access Hyperoptic’s network, you’ll get more flexibility with your contract, at a very good monthly rate.

Community Fibre

London and South of England-based regional provider Community Fibre is another full fibre supplier offering a range of contract options.

Along with its 24-month plans, it also allows you to select a 12-month contract across its different speed tiers. So if you're in Community Fibre's coverage area, you'll benefit from a lot of flexibility when it comes to your broadband package.

BeFibre

Full fibre provider BeFibre offers 12-month contracts as well as 24-month and FlexiMonth options. You’ll pay roughly £4 extra per month for a 12-month deal compared to a 24-month deal, but on the plus side you can pick any deal on offer, rather than just selected speeds.

BeFibre is available in select areas across England, with coverage growing daily.