12-month broadband deals offer you more flexibility than most broadband tariffs on the market, as they come with a shorter contract length.

Most providers will offer either 18-month or 24-month contracts with their broadband deals, which are often much more suited to homeowners or renters with a longer tenancy. But if you’re a student, you rent short-term or you like to regularly look out for the best broadband deals, a 12-month option may be better suited to you.

But since many come with a higher monthly price, are they worth it for you and your budget? Here’s all you need to know about 12-month broadband deals.

What types of broadband can you get on a 12 month contract?

While they’re a lot less common than 18 or 24-month contracts, 12-month deals are certainly out there. So you’ll likely be able to find many types of broadband on a 12-month basis.

Not only are different types of broadband available (fibre, copper or mobile broadband), but you can opt for 12-month broadband packages that include home phone or TV as well.

You may be more likely to get 12-month broadband if you’re a student, too. Some providers offer specific contracts for people in full-time study, so they can cancel (or renew) their contract when their academic year ends. If this applies to you, try browsing student broadband offers.

What are the pros and cons of 12 month broadband deals?

If you’re considering a 12-month broadband contract, you’ll need to make sure it’s a good fit for you and your household first. Here are the main benefits and downsides that come with this contract length.