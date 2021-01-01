Coverage

Three offers extensive 3G and 4G coverage across the UK.

Speed

Three’s network has an average connection speed of 22.55Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Benefits

Three’s range of benefits include:

The Wuntu app features regular giveaways and competitions, as well as money-off coupons. Go Binge: Customers on Three's Advanced plans give you unlimited streaming on Netflix, Apple Music Deezer, TVPlayer and SoundCloud without using up any of your data. They also allow customers to use Snapchat as much as they like without using up any data. Find out more with our Go Binge FAQ.

Three roaming

Three’s roaming scheme is divided into two plans:

Three Essential plans

EU roaming You can roam for no extra charge in 49 European locations with Three's Go Roam in Europe scheme.

International roaming For just £5 a day you can use a Data Passport in the UK as well as 89 destinations worldwide with Go Roam Around the World.

Three advanced plans

EU roaming You can roam for no extra charge in 49 European locations.

International roaming The inclusive roaming scheme, dubbed Go Roam Around the World, extends to 71 locations worldwide. These include Australia, Brazil, Israel, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the USA.

Three customer service

Three customer support is open 8am-8pm Monday-Friday and 9am-6pm at weekends.

Three customers on pay monthly plans can get in touch with the company’s customer service division by calling 333 from their mobile. The call is free if you’re on an Advanced Plan, but will come out of your monthly allowance if you’re on an Essential Plan.

Alternatively, customers can call 0333 338 1001 from any other phone and will be charged at their standard rate.

Three also offers the option to get in touch via Livechat on its site.

The site is also home to a range of customer guides. Sample topics include setting up your mobile phone, as well as the correct procedures to follow if your mobile phone is lost or stolen.

Data rollover

Three does not allow customers to roll over unused data from month to month. So any data left over will be lost at the end of the month.

Mobile app

Three’s customer app is available for iPhone and Android and lets you sign up for add-ons for extra data, as well as see your usage and change your plan.

You can also find a store of all your recent bills, so you’ve got a record of your spending and usage from month to month.

Download the Three mobile app for iPhone.

Download the Three mobile app for Android.

Three does not offer a mid-contract early upgrade scheme that’s comparable to O2 Refresh or Tesco Mobile’s Anytime Upgrade.

However, customers on Three’s phone and contract plans are offered an upgrade with 30 days remaining on their contract.

Tariffs

Three’s Essential and Advanced phone-and-SIM and SIM-only deals are competitively priced. The latter are available as one-month, rolling contracts that offer flexibility, or as 12-month contracts.

Essential plans are cheaper than Advanced plans and typically start at less than £10 per month. That'll typically get you an allowance of 500MB of data per month and limited call minutes and texts.

The cheapest Advanced plans start at around £13 per month, with data allowances usually pegged at around 3GB-4GB per month. Expect unlimited calls and texts.

The chief difference between Essentials and Advanced plans is the range of benefits they offer. The best Three benefits, such as zero-data streaming with Go Binge and a wide-ranging inclusive roaming scheme, are reserved for Advanced plans.

Wi-Fi calling

Three’s inTouch Wi-Fi calling service is on offer to all customers and allows them to call and text in the UK in locations where there’s no mobile signal.

Calls made using inTouch come out of customers’ pay monthly customers’ monthly calls allowance.

Tethering policy

Three allows customers on its Advanced Plans to use their entire monthly data allowance for tethering. So it’s possible to use your phone as a mobile broadband dongle to get online with other internet-enabled devices.

However, tethering isn’t allowed on Three’s cheaper Essential Plans.