What to expect from a Three-phone contract

When you take out a phone contract with Three, choose your handset first. There’s a solid range to pick from, including the latest smartphones – more on those below – and you can opt for either a pay-monthly deal or pay-as-you-go, where you buy the phone outright.

You’ll choose a data allowance that suits your needs on a pay-monthly contract. Plans start at 1GB per month and range up to unlimited data. All Three phone plans include unlimited calls and texts, and 5G comes as standard at no extra cost.

Contract lengths range from 24 to 36 months, with fixed upfront and monthly costs that can be adjusted slightly to find a setup that suits your budget. While not as flexible as networks like O2 and Three, they keep things simple – and often affordable.