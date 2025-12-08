Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black
£28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£722.60 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
- 2 months free insurance
- Best Mobiles Reseller
If you want access to all the latest smartphones on one of the UK's fastest 5G networks then compare our range of Three contract phone deals.
£28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£722.60 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£55.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£39.00 upfront cost
£1409.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£11.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£314.60 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£31.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£794.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£26.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£674.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£48.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£49.00 upfront cost
£1251.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£24.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£626.60 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£59.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£39.00 upfront cost
£1505.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£115.00 upfront cost
£1149.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£698.60 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
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Founded in 2003, Three is one of the four biggest networks in the UK. As of May 2025, it completed a joint venture with Vodafone to become VodafoneThree.
However, they still operate as distinct networks and brands. But customers of either network can access both Three and Vodafone's signals.
Three claims to have the fastest 5G network in the UK
Three's 4G network covers 99% of the UK
As a Three customer, you will have access to its rewards scheme, which includes various discounts and deals from various brands
There are plenty of other great reasons to consider a Three mobile phone deal, including:
There are no speed limits and no data caps with Three - just endless streaming, browsing, gaming and sharing in the UK.
All Three SIMs are set up to give customers access to their super-fast 5G network. This network now covers over 54% of the UK's outdoor population, with average speeds of 204Mbps.
The Three+ rewards app, available exclusively to Three UK customers, offers deals and discounts on food, entertainment, shopping, and more.
Perks include weekly offers such as £1 Caffè Nero coffee, £3 cinema tickets at Cineworld and Picturehouse, and savings on food delivery with Uber Eats. Three+ also gives users early access to presale tickets for music festivals and events, along with exclusive experiences and competitions.
When you take out a phone contract with Three, choose your handset first. There’s a solid range to pick from, including the latest smartphones – more on those below – and you can opt for either a pay-monthly deal or pay-as-you-go, where you buy the phone outright.
You’ll choose a data allowance that suits your needs on a pay-monthly contract. Plans start at 1GB per month and range up to unlimited data. All Three phone plans include unlimited calls and texts, and 5G comes as standard at no extra cost.
Contract lengths range from 24 to 36 months, with fixed upfront and monthly costs that can be adjusted slightly to find a setup that suits your budget. While not as flexible as networks like O2 and Three, they keep things simple – and often affordable.
Three offers all the latest smartphones on pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go plans, including flagship models from Apple and Samsung. Many deals are available with no upfront cost. Use the comparison tools at the top of this page to find the best deal for your next handset.
Popular iPhones available on Three include:
Three is a strong choice if you’re looking for a balance of value and simplicity. Prices are competitive, and the network offers a decent range of plans, handsets, and extras.
Perks include access to 5G on all plans and free Virgin Media Wi-Fi on the London Underground for customers in the capital.
Plus, all phones bought from Three are sold unlocked, so you’re free to use them with any network once your contract ends or if you choose to switch.
Three’s customer app is available for iPhone and Android. It allows Pay As You Go customers to buy extra add-ons, top-ups, and data packs. Customers can also view their usage and change their plans.
Pay Monthly customers can buy add-ons, view all recent bills, track their usage, set spending caps, and change their plans via the Three app.
Download the Three app for iPhone.
Download the Three app for Android.
Three doesn’t offer a mid-contract early upgrade scheme that’s comparable to O2 Refresh or Tesco Mobile’s Anytime Upgrade. However, customers on Three Pay Monthly plans are offered an upgrade within 30 days remaining on their contract.
Three allows customers to use their monthly data allowance for tethering. So, customers can use their phone as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot to get online with other internet-enabled devices.
Three’s inTouch Wi-Fi calling service is available to all customers and allows them to call and text in the UK in locations without a mobile signal. Calls made using inTouch come out of customers’ pay monthly customers’ monthly calls allowance.