Tesco Mobile SIM Deal
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.05 and in April 2028 by £1.11
1 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Keeping your phone could save you a bundle of money – Tesco Mobile SIM only deals only charge for usage, not the handset.
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.05 and in April 2028 by £1.11
1 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£6.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £0.36
12 month contract
6 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£17.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.02 and in April 2028 by £1.08
24 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses O2's Network
£15.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £0.90 and in April 2028 by £0.95
24 month contract
60 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £0.60 and in April 2028 by £0.63
24 month contract
12 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.50 and in April 2028 by £1.59
24 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £0.60
12 month contract
12 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£22.50 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £1.35 and in April 2028 by £1.43
24 month contract
250 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£25.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50
12 month contract
250 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£7.50 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises in April 2027 by £0.45 and in April 2028 by £0.47
24 month contract
2 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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The UK’s biggest grocer has its own mobile network. Tesco Mobile SIM only deals are pretty affordable and come with international roaming. Some are even specially discounted for Tesco Clubcard members.
For instance, you can get 2GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for just £8 a month. If you don’t want to limit your internet use, go for unlimited data (along with unlimited calls and texts) for £30 a month. Or, if you want somewhere in the middle, you can opt for 60GB for £17.50 or 100GB for £20 a month.
Tesco Mobile uses O2’s mobile network infrastructure, giving it 99% UK coverage.
O2’s network also gives it an average connection speed of 15.06Mbps on 4G, according to OpenSignal.
Tesco Mobile customers can use their phone in 45 destinations at no extra charge.
All Tesco Mobile SIM only deals include 4G and 5G as standard, providing you have a compatible phone.
As well as 12 and 24-month SIM only contracts, Tesco Mobile offers 1-month recurring packages (which it calls “Rocket Packs”) so you aren’t locked in. But none of these offer unlimited calls or texts, whereas rivals’ 30-day rolling contracts do.
Discounted prices are only for Tesco Clubcard members and only apply to select deals.
Roaming is only available until “late spring 2023” – after that, extra charges will apply.
The awards speak for themselves. At the 2024 Uswitch Telecoms Awards, Tesco Mobile won Network of the Year, Best Network for Customer Service, and Best Handset Contract Network.
It has also retained the title for Best Network for Customer Service at the 2025 and 2026 awards. Commendations don’t come much higher.
Take a look at our best pay monthly deals from Tesco Mobile today.
Tesco Mobile is an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), which means it doesn’t operate its own mobile network but uses another operator’s. In this case, Tesco uses the O2 network.
MVNOs have exactly the same network coverage and speeds as the networks they use, so Tesco Mobile has 99% UK coverage and an average 4G speed of 15.06Mbps.
As always, when taking out a new phone contract, you need to make sure it fits your needs before you buy. SIM only deals don’t include a phone, so make sure you have a working phone and – if you’ll be signing up for a 12-month Tesco Mobile SIM only contract – that you’ll be happy to stick with those terms for the duration of the contract.
Next, you need to think about what kind of usage you’ll need. Tesco Mobile SIM only deals start at 2GB of data a month – that’s enough for basic emailing, browsing, and occasional streaming, especially if you’ll be using your phone mainly at home. But if you want to stream video while out and about, you should consider more data.
For example, Tesco Mobile SIM only deals can include 12GB, 30GB, 60GB, 100GB or unlimited data (all Tesco Mobile SIM only deals include unlimited texts and calls). Before you decide which is for you, check how much data you currently use and consider whether your usage will change anytime soon.
You could also consider signing up the whole family. The Family Pack costs £30 for the first person, then just £10 for every subsequent household member who signs up (up to four extra people can join). Everyone gets unlimited data, and the contract only lasts a month, so you can swap providers on short notice. Tesco Mobile SIM only contracts currently only run for 12 months so make sure you are happy to be locked in for this amount of time.
The cheapest current Tesco Mobile SIM only deal option is £8, which gets you 2GB of data and unlimited minutes, and texts. This goes up to £30 for 100GB of data and the same calls and texts allowance. Clubcard members can also get the 50GB Rocket Pack for £15 a month instead of £20.
Tesco Mobile offers one standard SIM only deals with unlimited data: 12-month which costs £30. You can also sign up for the Family Pack, which is a one-month contract that costs £30 a month for the first person then £10 a month for everyone else who signs up. All of these options have unlimited minutes and texts.
All Tesco Mobile SIM only deals are 5G ready, including the pay as you go Rocket Packs.
There are seven Tesco Mobile SIM only 12-month contracts. The cheapest is £8.00 a month, and includes 2GB of data. £11 a month gets you 12GB, £15 a month gets you 30GB, £17.50 a month gets you 60GB, £20 a month gets you 100GB and £25.00 gets you 250GB. Want unlimited data? That’ll cost you £30 a month on a 12-month contract. All these include unlimited calls and texts.
You can. Like many other mobile networks, Tesco Mobile offers its customers free roaming in 45 locations, including all EU countries. Its scheme is called 'Home From Home’. This means customers can make calls, send texts, and use the internet on their phones at no extra cost when travelling abroad. In fact, they can use their phone just as if they were at home, as long as they’re calling or texting UK numbers and don’t exceed their data allowance.
But this is only in operation until “late spring 2023”. After that, extra charges will apply. There’s no word on what these will be yet, but we’ll update this once it’s been announced. For more info, see our guide: Tesco Mobile international roaming FAQ.
You'll remain on the same tariff once your Tesco Mobile SIM only contract expires. If you were on a 12-month Tesco Mobile SIM only contract, you’d now be on a rolling 30-day one, so you can cancel or switch tariffs or networks with just 30 days’ notice. But if you bought a Rocket Pack, it will expire after a month, so you’ll have to either buy a new one or not have any mobile data, minutes or texts at your disposal.
Yes indeed. All you need to do is get your PAC code (Porting Authorisation Code) from your existing mobile provider and pass it on to Tesco Mobile. There’s more info in our guide to transferring your number to a new phone.
If you don’t want to keep your number, just tell Tesco Mobile you want a new number, then end your contract with your old network. You can do this by text – to end your old contract and get your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC), just text STAC to 75075.
Tesco Mobile not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
5G is impressive technology, but no network has UK-wide coverage yet. Tesco Mobile’s 4G coverage averages speeds of 15Mbps, which lets you download a 50-minute TV show in just under four minutes. But Tesco Mobile claims its 5G network averages 200Mbps, which would download that same 50-minute show in just 16 seconds.
You’ll need to undergo a credit check if you want a Tesco Mobile SIM only deal. If you’re not accepted, or don’t want to go through the credit check, you can opt for one of the pay as you go Rocket Packs, which don’t require a credit check.
Yes, you will. The good news is that most phones sold nowadays are unlocked.
SIM only deals are cheaper than the vast majority of contracts because SIM only deals don’t include the cost of the handset. As long as you’ve got a working phone, you could save yourself a fortune. Check out our pick of Tesco Mobile SIM only plans here.