What network does Tesco Mobile use?

Tesco Mobile is an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), which means it doesn’t operate its own mobile network but uses another operator’s. In this case, Tesco uses the O2 network.

MVNOs have exactly the same network coverage and speeds as the networks they use, so Tesco Mobile has 99% UK coverage and an average 4G speed of 15.06Mbps.

What to look for in a Tesco Mobile SIM contract

As always, when taking out a new phone contract, you need to make sure it fits your needs before you buy. SIM only deals don’t include a phone, so make sure you have a working phone and – if you’ll be signing up for a 12-month Tesco Mobile SIM only contract – that you’ll be happy to stick with those terms for the duration of the contract.

Next, you need to think about what kind of usage you’ll need. Tesco Mobile SIM only deals start at 2GB of data a month – that’s enough for basic emailing, browsing, and occasional streaming, especially if you’ll be using your phone mainly at home. But if you want to stream video while out and about, you should consider more data.

For example, Tesco Mobile SIM only deals can include 12GB, 30GB, 60GB, 100GB or unlimited data (all Tesco Mobile SIM only deals include unlimited texts and calls). Before you decide which is for you, check how much data you currently use and consider whether your usage will change anytime soon.

You could also consider signing up the whole family. The Family Pack costs £30 for the first person, then just £10 for every subsequent household member who signs up (up to four extra people can join). Everyone gets unlimited data, and the contract only lasts a month, so you can swap providers on short notice. Tesco Mobile SIM only contracts currently only run for 12 months so make sure you are happy to be locked in for this amount of time.

The cheapest current Tesco Mobile SIM only deal option is £8, which gets you 2GB of data and unlimited minutes, and texts. This goes up to £30 for 100GB of data and the same calls and texts allowance. Clubcard members can also get the 50GB Rocket Pack for £15 a month instead of £20.