What to do when your mobile contract’s price rises in 2026
If your mobile bill has gone up while you're mid-contract, you're not alone.
Most mobile providers increase their prices by a small amount each year to combat upgrades and costs. But it's never great news when you have less money in your pocket.
The Retail Prices Index (RPI) rate of inflation is set to be announced in February 2026, and the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was announced at 3.4% in January 2026. This determines the price rise amount for the majority of mobile networks in 2024, many of which regularly add their own amount to this figure, too.
However, for any new customer joining a mobile provider from the start of 2025, Ofcom has banned price rises from being linked to the inflation rate. Instead, you'll likely be notified of a fixed yearly price increase when you sign up for the new deal.
Unfortunately, price rises are often built into the terms and conditions of the contract you sign with your provider. So what can you do when your bill rises unexpectedly? And what rights do you have when it does? Read on, and we’ll explain how contract rises work and how you can learn to navigate them.
Mobile providers that have CPI mid-contract increases in 2026
|Provider
|How the annual rise is calculated
|CPI rise date
|EE
|CPI (3.4%) + 3.9%
|Contracts before 10.04.2024 (if in contract)
|Three
|CPI (3.4%) + 3.9%
|Contracts before 01.09.2024
|Vodafone
|CPI (3.4%) + 3.9%
|Contracts before 02.07.2024
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How often do networks increase prices?
Price rises tend to occur only once a year, with the major UK phone networks historically attaching their increases to the RPI or CPI rate, plus a regular amount that they set themselves, typically around 3-4%.
However, as previously mentioned, this changed to a fixed increase for new customers from January 2025.
In previous years, inflation-linked price rises typically amounted to hikes of 4% to 5%. However, after the UK inflation rate skyrocketed in 2022, 2024 saw increases of at least 6% across the board, with some reaching over 8%.
On a typical £30-per-month phone-and-SIM contract, an 8% rise would amount to about £2.40 more per month.
Price rises tend to be confirmed in January and February before taking effect in March and April.
Providers with no 2026 price increases
Not all providers have price rises. Below are all the current mobile providers on Uswitch that do not have annual price rises in their contracts.
Mobiles mid contract price rises 2026
|Mobile network
|2025 price rise
|Option to cancel
|2026 fixed price rise?
|O2 (and Virgin Mobile)
|£1.50
|Unable to cancel for free - included in contract T&Cs
|Yes: £2.50 a month announced from 23 October 2025
|EE (and BT Mobile)
|£1.50 for SIM only and £4 for handsets if contract taken out between 10.04.2024 and 30.07.2025
|Unable to cancel for free - included in contract T&Cs
|Yes: +£2.50 per month for SIM only plans and +£4 per month for handset plans if contracts taken out from 31.07.2025 and onwards
|Three
|£1.00 per month (4GB or less) £1.25 per month (5GB-99GB) £1.50 per month (100GB+) If contract is taken out between 01.09.2024 and 09.11.2025
|Unable to cancel for free - included in contract T&Cs
|Yes: £1.80 per month (4GB or less) £1.90 per month (5GB-99GB) £2.30 per month (100GB+) if contract taken out on and after 09.11.2025
|Vodafone
|£1.80 per month if contract taken out between 2.07.2024 and 11.11.2025
|Unable to cancel for free - included in contract T&Cs
|Yes: +£1.50 Vodafone Basics, £2.50 for everything else if contract taken out on or after 12.11.2025
|Tesco Mobile
|Depends on contract cost. For example, a £14.99 contract +90p per month, a £30 contract +£1.80 per month. No price rise for Tesco Clubcard members if contract taken out on or after 17.12.2024
|Unable to cancel for free - included in contract T&Cs
|Yet to announce.
|Sky Mobile
|No price rise included in contract
|Unable to cancel contract for free
|Yes: +£1.50 if contract taken out on or after 14.02.2026 (incontract and out-of-contract
|giffgaff
|Fixed price for 18 month contracts
|Free to cancel contract or switch network
|Fixed price for 18 month contracts
Need a new handset?
If you are out of contract and your monthly price has gone up, compare mobile deals on Uswitch to find a cheaper deal to suit your needs.
What should I do if I'm hit by a price rise?
You might be able to leave your contract free of charge, but it depends on the terms and conditions of your current contract.
Most networks are allowed to increase your monthly price because they mention it in your contract terms when you sign up. This usually means that you can’t simply cancel your contract without paying an early exit fee.
However, if your contract is at an end, you will be completely free to switch providers, ask for a better offer from your current network, or compare deals and switch to another network.
Some providers, such as Tesco Mobile, only increase prices after your initial contract term has ended. So you'll be free to switch by the time you see your bill go up anyway.
Learn more about mid-contract prices rises for broadband services.
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Do I have rights if I think I’m being ripped off?
Yes. Under Ofcom rules, you can quit without paying a penny if you can prove “material detriment.”
Ofcom says it is, “Likely to treat in-term increases to the core subscription price agreed at the point of sale as meeting this material detriment requirement and giving rise to the right of withdrawal". This is a very convoluted way of saying that having your price increased may mean you can switch to another deal without having to buy out the rest of your contract.
However, the bad news is that these yearly price rises are hard to prove as causing material detriment. So it's a bit of a tricky one. Your best bet would be to contact your mobile phone network to see if you can reach an agreement.
Do price rises affect SIM only deals as well as phone-and-tariff contracts?
Yes. Any stated annual price hike covers all kinds of monthly mobile contracts, whether they’re for a handset and line rental or a simple calls, data, and texts-only package.
The good news is that 30-day SIM only contracts can be left at short notice, meaning you can switch to a cheaper deal if you’re unhappy about your bill going up.
Before you choose another network or deal, make sure you take a look at our full selection of SIM only deals.
And if you feel you need a bit of help switching networks and transferring your number, we've got you covered with our complete guide to changing networks.
Should I switch to pay as you go
It depends. If you’re a light smartphone user, then pay as you go may be a decent option for escaping the vagaries of unexpected price rises.
However, one-month SIM only deals, while susceptible to price rises, are a better bet.
30-day deals mean you can easily switch if you’re unhappy, with the added bonus of knowing your exact allowance each month.
*£262 is the average annual saving calculated in July 2026 for users switching from an ending 24-month handset contract to a Uswitch SIM only deal. Find out more about how we calculate our savings messages at our savings FAQ page.