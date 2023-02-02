If your mobile bill has gone up while you're mid-contract, you're not alone.

Most mobile providers increase their prices by a small amount each year to combat upgrades and costs. But it's never great news when you have less money in your pocket.

The Retail Prices Index (RPI) rate of inflation is set to be announced in February 2026, and the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was announced at 3.4% in January 2026. This determines the price rise amount for the majority of mobile networks in 2024, many of which regularly add their own amount to this figure, too.

However, for any new customer joining a mobile provider from the start of 2025, Ofcom has banned price rises from being linked to the inflation rate. Instead, you'll likely be notified of a fixed yearly price increase when you sign up for the new deal.

Unfortunately, price rises are often built into the terms and conditions of the contract you sign with your provider. So what can you do when your bill rises unexpectedly? And what rights do you have when it does? Read on, and we’ll explain how contract rises work and how you can learn to navigate them.