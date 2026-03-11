Reasons to add a home phone to your broadband

If you're unsure whether to add a home phone service to your broadband deal, here are the top things you should know.

1. Your home gets a poor mobile signal

While networks are working to get 4G to as many homes as possible, some properties still struggle to even get a good enough mobile signal for making calls.

If you live in a very rural area and your mobile connection is shaky, you might find that calling people on a landline is a lot smoother and less hassle. So it may be worth the money to spend £5-10 extra per month to ensure you can get in contact with people when you need to.

2. You regularly make international calls

If you make or receive international calls to friends, family, or colleagues based overseas, it might be cheaper to use a landline rather than your mobile.

Home phone deals featuring international calls are often cheaper per month than a standard mobile phone deal if you plan on phoning abroad a lot - or if calling over Wi-Fi or apps like WhatsApp are not suitable for what you need.

3. You use your home phone daily

If you rely on your landline for a lot of your phone calls (or others rely on your landline to reach you), you should definitely consider getting a home phone service with your broadband deal.

Since the most widely available broadband connections need your phone line to work, it would only make sense to get both from the same provider.

However, with most mobile phone deals including unlimited free minutes as standard, you might be better off with a cheap SIM-only contract if you make a lot of calls, especially if it’s mainly to other UK numbers. To find out if you could benefit, take a look at our SIM-only deals.