There a numerous broadband and home phone deals available from major providers like BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk. It might be tempting just to go with a provider that you're familiar with, or one that you've used before, but there are plenty of equally good broadband and phone deals from other providers to choose from.

You may even end up paying less for your monthly broadband and phone service if you browse deals from new providers.

Taking a few minutes to compare the speeds and prices available in your postcode could not only save you money, but you might even end up with a better service for less.

How do broadband and phone deals work?

While landlines are being used less and less to make calls, they are still a common requirement in order to have the most popular types of broadband installed in your home. So whether you plan to use it or not, you'll want to make sure you have the best deal available.

Typically, the best broadband and phone deals will include a number of features such as free minutes, discounted international call rates, low monthly line rental fees or anytime calls.

Depending on your provider, these features are offered at varying degrees in different monthly plans for you to choose from, giving you the convenience of a single, easy-to-understand monthly bill that is inclusive of all your home phone and broadband costs.

Why should I choose a broadband and phone deal?

There are a few things to consider when choosing a phone and broadband deal:

Do you use a landline to make and receive national calls?

Do you use a landline to make and receive international calls?

Do you simply need an active phone line in order to use broadband and TV services?

Do you not need to use your landline, but the right broadband deal for you includes line rental?

If you’re still using a landline to make and receive calls, whether locally or internationally, a broadband and phone bundle could be worthwhile and save you money, even if you only use it once a week to speak to the grandparents.

If your sole reason for having a landline is to connect to broadband and access digital TV, then it might be more cost-effective to compare broadband and TV deals or broadband only deals.

What's the best broadband and phone deal?

The best broadband and phone deal is the one that best suits your needs. So before you go in search of a new deal, here are a few things to consider.

Price

This one may seem obvious. However, while some deals may appear to be more expensive initially, they could save you money in the long run. Make sure to check the full contract cost of your chosen package by clicking the 'Price Details' button on each of our deals. You can find it right below the monthly price on every deal we display.

Also, remember to look out for things such as set-up costs, line rental charges and initial gift vouchers or bill credits. Don't go for a deal just because it has these features, but if the deal's right for you, make sure you don't miss out on them!

Number of inclusive minutes given each month

If you’re looking to spend hours chatting on the home phone, then look out for deals that include the most minutes. That way, you should get more for your money.

When free calls apply

Typically, free minutes are available during the evenings and on weekends, but some providers include free minutes at any time of the day. So make sure to look for deals that offer free minutes if you're planning to use your landline a lot.

How long are calls free for?

Be sure to read your provider's terms & conditions to see when your free minutes are applicable. Are they for the first ten minutes of a call or the first hour? Also know when to hang up so you don’t get overcharged.

Cost of other calls

Do you use your landline to call mobiles or make international calls? If so, it’s important to check if these types of calls are included in your minutes, and if they aren’t, what are the costs?

If you're likely to call mobile phones or speak to people in other countries, you might want to avoid deals that charge extra for these services.

Length of the contract

Typically the longer the commitment, the lower the monthly fee. So if you’re not averse to a 24-month contract, you could end up saving a fair amount on your monthly bill.

Which providers offer broadband and phone deals?

All the best broadband providers offer some form of broadband and phone bundle, and each of them will have different benefits to suit your needs. Here are some of the most popular UK broadband and phone package providers: