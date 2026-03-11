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Uswitch tips
If you want a home phone service with your broadband, you may have to select it when you’re signing up to your new broadband deal.
Some providers offer broadband and home phone bundles on Uswitch, but most now offer it as an add-on via their own site.
Visit our broadband providers hub to browse more providers that offer home deals.
Yes, it’s completely possible to select a broadband-only deal without a home phone service.
While some providers still require a phone line to get broadband to your home, that doesn’t mean they’ll charge you extra for line rental. You’ll only need to pay for the broadband service.
Read our broadband without a landline guide for more advice.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
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Broadband and phone deals include a broadband connection and a home phone line packaged in the same monthly plan. Even though many of us don't have a home phone plugged in, a phone line is still required for many broadband connections.
And while most providers now offer broadband-only deals without an additional landline fee, the cost is just part of the broadband price.
However, if you still use your landline to call friends and family - especially anyone abroad - you can still get a broadband and phone plan. You usually have to choose a home phone service as an add-on when signing up for your new provider.
You likely can. All the major providers on Uswitch offer home phone services with their broadband, many of whom have at least 98% coverage across the UK, too. So you'll have plenty of options if you're looking for broadband and home phone service.
Taking a few minutes to compare broadband speeds and monthly prices in your area could not only save you money, but you might even find a service that is better suited to your needs.
If you're unsure whether to add a home phone service to your broadband deal, here are the top things you should know.
While networks are working to get 4G to as many homes as possible, some properties still struggle to even get a good enough mobile signal for making calls.
If you live in a very rural area and your mobile connection is shaky, you might find that calling people on a landline is a lot smoother and less hassle. So it may be worth the money to spend £5-10 extra per month to ensure you can get in contact with people when you need to.
If you make or receive international calls to friends, family, or colleagues based overseas, it might be cheaper to use a landline rather than your mobile.
Home phone deals featuring international calls are often cheaper per month than a standard mobile phone deal if you plan on phoning abroad a lot - or if calling over Wi-Fi or apps like WhatsApp are not suitable for what you need.
If you rely on your landline for a lot of your phone calls (or others rely on your landline to reach you), you should definitely consider getting a home phone service with your broadband deal.
Since the most widely available broadband connections need your phone line to work, it would only make sense to get both from the same provider.
However, with most mobile phone deals including unlimited free minutes as standard, you might be better off with a cheap SIM-only contract if you make a lot of calls, especially if it’s mainly to other UK numbers. To find out if you could benefit, take a look at our SIM-only deals.
Once you've decided to add a home phone line to your broadband package, you'll likely have a few options to choose from. Here's how to decide which phone service you need.
There are usually three different types of phone packages to choose from. They’re defined by how many minutes you’ll be on the phone and what time of day you’ll be making your calls.
If you think you can save most of your landline calls for the evening or weekend, you would no doubt save money by avoiding an Anytime Calls package. But if you need to contact people throughout the week, you might have to opt for the plan with the most flexibility.
Unless you pay for an Anytime Calls package, there will be times in the week when you need to pay a charge per minute to make calls on your landline.
Providers might charge slightly different rates, but the cost won’t usually be more than 16p per minute. While that doesn’t seem like a huge amount for the odd call, this number can quickly pile up, so if you pay for a cheaper Evening and weekend package, then it’d be wise to save most of your calls for those times.
Do you use your landline to call mobiles or make international calls? If so, checking whether these calls are included in your minutes is important. If they aren’t, what are the costs?
If you're likely to call mobile phones or speak to people in other countries, you might want to avoid deals that charge extra for these services.
Nowadays, line rental isn't charged separately from your broadband or home phone service. If there are any charges for copper phone line rental, they are just absorbed into the total monthly price that you pay for your package.
If you'd like to learn more about how to get broadband without a landline, you can view our expert guide.
Some broadband providers used to advertise free line rental packages. But thanks rules introduced by the ASA some years ago, providers now show all-in pricing. This meant that the price you saw listed was the actual price you'll pay. It's similar to the more recent rules introduced by Ofcom, which require all future price increases to be shown in pounds and pence in the contract details before you sign up.
So, instead of luring customers without clearly showing price increases or promising free line rental or free broadband, providers now offer much more transparent information about their deals.
Find a range of broadband deals available for student terms up to 12 months.
As you might expect, all major UK broadband providers, including BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk, offer broadband and home phone deals. We’ll walk you through the different providers and what they offer here.
Although you no longer need a landline to get BT broadband, the provider offers a few home phone packages you can add to your broadband plan. You’ll also get access to BT Protect, which blocks nuisance calls.
For a small monthly fee, call prices to UK landlines and mobiles will cost the same rate per minute all day, all week.
For a much larger monthly cost, you can make unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles 24/7.
Get cheap rates for calls to over 200 countries for a small additional fee.
Enjoy fully inclusive calls to landlines in 36 other countries and mobiles in five countries. You’ll also get cheaper international calls to 199 other destinations.
When you sign up for a Sky Broadband package, you’ll get Sky’s Pay As You Talk service as standard. This means you won’t be charged anything extra if you never use your landline.
However, if you regularly use your landline, you’ll be better off adding a Sky Talk package to your 24-month plan. The three options include:
Unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles between 7pm-7am and on weekends, and a charge per minute during the day on weekdays.
Unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles all day, all week.
Unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles all day, all week - plus 50 other countries.
Sky's customer service score in our Sky broadband review is 3.76 / 5, which puts it fourth amongst the top eight UK providers. However, it often performs the best in Ofcom's quarterly complaints ranking, regularly receiving the fewest broadband-related complaints to the regulator.
Virgin Media offers a range of home phone plans that are well worth considering if you make many calls to friends and family. Its call packages are the standard three options:
Unlimited weekend calls up to 60 minutes in length - weekday calls charged a standard monthly rate.
Unlimited calls on weekends and between 7am-7pm on weekdays.
Unlimited 24/7 calls to UK landlines and mobiles.
Unlimited 24/7 calls to UK landlines and mobiles and inclusive minutes for calling over 50 other countries.
A great way to ensure you find the right broadband and landline provider is by learning what each one is known for doing best.
Our Uswitch broadband provider reviews offer a detailed look into the biggest UK broadband providers and suggest which customers they are suitable for based on what different households may want.
So whether you're looking to cut costs, upgrade your speed, add a TV service or all three, our reviews highlight which providers would suit your needs.
Read our broadband provider reviews to help you make a more confident decision on your internet and phone line service.
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Here are some benefits and downsides to a home phone and broadband package. Find out if this service would be right for you.
If you’re looking to choose any type of fixed broadband - whether it’s copper ADSL, part-fibre, full fibre or Virgin Media - a home phone would likely be very easy to set up, with no engineer visit needed.
All cable-based broadband connections are built to supply phone calls too, so no extra installation is needed to get a landline.
One of the main benefits of having a landline is that you can often get cheaper international calls than you can on your mobile.
A lot of providers have special add-ons that give you a generous allowance of minutes, so you can call friends and family from overseas without worrying about running up a huge bill.
The most important reason to think carefully before you take out a home phone deal is that you might not get the full value out of it.
If you’re already paying for a mobile phone contract, it’s likely that you’ll have unlimited minutes as standard already. And while international calls might cost more on mobile, apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime will let you call people over Wi-Fi.
So if the mobile signal at your home is good enough, you could avoid paying an extra monthly amount for another phone service and just use your inclusive calls on your mobile instead.
According to our recent landline study, the number of households using a landline has fallen by more than four million since the year 2000. And nowadays, over five million UK homes own a landline but have never used it.
There’s been a constant decline in landline use as people increasingly use their mobile phones and Wi-Fi connections to keep in touch instead. So it might not be worth setting yourself up with a service that you rarely use.
If you’d be happy with a straightforward broadband service with no landline, browse our whole range of broadband-only packages.
“If you make a lot of phone calls from home, especially internationally, then you may find that there benefits of a landline are still worth it for you.
However, if many of these calls are to other people in the UK, you could likely get away with just using your mobile phone if you feel comfortable doing so.
Most mobile plans now come with unlimited calling minutes, so you could avoid paying two separate phone bills if you're happy to go down to just the one phone number.”
Some of the largest wireless broadband providers also let you bundle TV packages with their broadband and phone line packages.
This means that you can pay for all three services on the same monthly bill, which could save you a lot of money if you currently pay a separate provider for your TV service.
Broadband providers that allow you to add TV to your tariff include Sky, Virgin Media, BT, TalkTalk, and NOW. The TV channels and services offered by each differ quite a lot, with Sky and Virgin Media usually considered to offer the most content. However, they often have the most expensive TV offerings as a result.
The other providers will still give you access to great TV content, but you might be less likely to access top-drawer exclusives like Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
It's usually not quite possible to add a mobile phone plan to your broadband package. Unlike landline or TV, providers don't really let you bundle the two services into the same bill. However, since providers often offer both services, there are other benefits you can sometimes get for using the same company for both.
For example, Vodafone occasionally offers a discount on its broadband deals if you already have a mobile phone contract with the provider. This can be up to £4 off the monthly price of your broadband deal.
Similarly, Virgin Media and O2 are part of the same company. So you're eligible for various 'Volt' benefits if you have broadband with Virgin and a mobile plan with O2. This includes a speed boost for your broadband, and double data on your mobile plan. You can find out more with our detailed guide.
There are no end of great broadband and home phone deals around, but the ones available to you will depend on where you live.
So it’s a good idea to use our broadband postcode checker to find out what’s available in your area.
If you’re coming to the end of your contract, it’s a good idea to shop around for a new deal.
Once you’ve found one, all you need to do is contact your new provider, and they’ll explain any steps you need to take to get your landline number transferred to your new contract.
Home phone plans with unlimited or ‘anytime’ phone calls are available, but they’re usually the most expensive.
Usually, you get a time period per week where you can make unlimited phone calls, such as evenings & weekends, but outside of those set hours you'll likely be charged per minute you're on the phone.
Broadband packages, on the other hand, are all unlimited now. This means that, unlike with your landline, you can use as much of the service as you want without incurring an extra charge.
Yes - full fibre broadband can carry home phone services too. So if you're concerned you will lose your landline if you switch to full fibre, you should be reassured knowing that you can still use a home phone while on a full fibre connection.
In fact, the quality of your phone calls will be much better too, because fibre cables offer a much stronger, more reliable connection than the old copper network our landlines currently rely on.
No - having a home phone plan won't make your switch take any longer than normal.
The main thing that affects the time it takes to switch is if your new broadband package requires an engineer to install it. In these cases, you'd need to select a convenient time for them to visit and set up your new connection.
Some broadband and phone deals may come with an upfront cost, but this usually will be for different reasons than it including a home phone.
Landline services do cost money on top of your broadband connection though, so if you're getting a new home phone plan you should expect to pay an extra fee to use your landline.
Yes - if you are staying in the same home you should have no problem with keeping your current home phone number.
Just be sure to make clear to the new provider you're signing up to that you want to keep your current number.
Yes - full fibre broadband can carry home phone services too. So if you're concerned you will lose your landline if you switch to full fibre, you should be reassured knowing that you can still use a home phone while on a full fibre connection.
In fact, the quality of your phone calls will be much better too, because fibre cables offer a much stronger, more reliable connection than the old copper network our landlines currently rely on.