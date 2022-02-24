Broadband outage in the UK | What to do when your broadband goes down

3. Check your provider’s service status

Almost all providers should have online status pages on their websites. Simply fill in your postcode, and any additional location information you have to find out whether the problem is isolated to just your connection, or if it's part of a wider issue. If it’s a known network outage, you should be given a timescale for the fix.

You can also check your provider’s social media pages, as that’s often the first place where any issues are announced.

Try taking a look at the ‘Downdetector’ website too. This is a website that allows users to report issues in real-time. A spike in user reports usually indicates a widespread problem and can often be ahead of a provider’s service status page.

4. Check cables and router placement

Ensure your router has the best shot at providing a clear signal by keeping it away from thick walls and other electronics in your home. Check the cables running in and out of it as well, and make sure they’re fully pushed in.

It may also help for your router to be plugged directly into a socket (rather than an extension lead) and raised off the ground instead of sitting on the floor.

5. Have a backup plan

If you know your broadband will be out for a few hours, there are some backup options you can rely on to stay online. Some providers offer a ‘premium’ add-on service that supplies you with a 4G backup router for your devices to connect to, but there are cheaper, or even free, alternatives too.

Our 2025 broadband outages study showed that half (49%) of UK adults at least occasionally use their home Wi-Fi for work, with respondents predicting that outages have cost their companies an average of £46.40 per person.

A common way people stay online when working from home is by ‘tethering’ their device to their phone’s 4G or 5G signal. So if you have a decent mobile internet connection at home, and enough allowance to rely on your mobile data plan for a few hours, you can connect one device at a time this way.

Though you should always check your data allowance to avoid any nasty shocks to your phone bill, and consider adding more data as a one-off if the fix may take a while.

Check out our latest SIM only deals in case you think you'll need more data.

6. Report the problem

If you’ve worked through everything above and still can’t get online, it’s time to report the fault to your provider. Do this as soon as you can, as any loss of service compensation you may be owed is calculated from the point you report it. It’s a good idea to make a note of the date and time you contact them too.

If the issue is due to your Wi-Fi router, ask your provider to replace it. Just be careful that they don’t get you to pay or sign up for a new contract just to get one. If this is the case, you could just as easily switch to a new provider and get a new router for free.