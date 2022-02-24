Broadband outage in the UK | What to do when your broadband goes down

The quickest way to check if the internet is down in your area is by searching your broadband provider on a site like Down Detector . You can report an issue with your internet provider and check if other people using your provider’s network are reporting an issue too.

How to check if the internet is down in your area

An internet outage of any length can be inconvenient if it happens at the wrong moment, such as if you’re downloading something important for work or on a video call. So the length of your internet outage might just depend on the type of problem that’s causing it.

But that isn’t always the case — some can last for hours, or even days, which can have a terrible impact on households given how much socialising, streaming, working and gaming takes place online nowadays.

Usually, outages are dealt with quite swiftly and the network is back up-and-running in a reasonable amount of time.

Home equipment issue: Your internet could also be down because of a hardware issue in your home. Broken, old, or poorly set up equipment can eventually just give out and may need fixing or even replacing. If you think this is why your home broadband is down, here are our tips on what you can do .

Fluctuating internet speed: B roadband speeds can vary by a large amount very quickly. The flow of data through broadband cables is rarely consistent for long, so sometimes a big dip in internet speed can momentarily cause websites, movies or games to stop loading properly for you. Those on full fibre connections will see this less often because fibre cables are much more reliable, but they’re still subject to momentary blips.

High internet traffic: When more people than normal are using the internet at once, like downloading a large update of a popular video game or streaming a big sporting event, there can be ‘congestion’ of the traffic passing through the network. This causes the internet to slow down significantly, and can appear like it’s not working until the network can process all the extra data.

Faulty lines: Sometimes the cables or equipment on a broadband network will get damaged or stop working. This could be due to extreme weather, vandalism, wear-and-tear or a number of other factors. It’d mean that the lines that are vital for transferring internet data to your home will be out of operation until an engineer fixes the issue.

If your home internet has gone down due to a broadband outage, it could be due to a number of factors.

But an internet outage could also be specific to your own home connection too, such as an issue with the cable that connects to your home, or another hardware error on your property.

Outages don’t always just affect your property in particular as there are many parts of a network beyond the line that connects to your house. An outage could be a fault with internal systems run by the provider, between the provider’s broadband exchange and the cabinet on your street, or even due to high internet traffic in the area. All of these issues would mean multiple customers would be affected at once.

A broadband outage is a problem with your provider’s network that causes you to lose your internet connection. This is usually contained to a particular area, but it can sometimes affect all customers nationwide.

In this guide, we’ll take you through how to check if there’s an internet outage in your area, what the common causes of outages are, and what you can do if your broadband goes down.

What would you do if your broadband went out for over a day? Would you be able to work? How would you keep in touch with friends and family? And what would you watch on TV? Does anyone still have a DVD player plugged in these days?

There are few things more frustrating than your broadband going down.

The website has a dedicated page for all UK providers, as well as the most popular apps and online systems, such as Twitter and Facebook or Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network. It’ll show you in a chart whether more people than usual are reporting an issue at the same time as you, and that should explain whether the issue sits with your provider.

You can also check your provider’s Twitter account or website to see if it has acknowledged any issues on its network. This will be where it shares more detailed updates on its network outages, as well as a rough timeline for when it’ll be fixed.

What to do when your broadband goes down

First thing’s first, make sure it's a genuine broadband outage. You might be experiencing a problem with their home broadband equipment, rather with your network provider. So check things like your router connections and power source. Then, check your device to make sure it’s connecting to the correct Wi-Fi network.

It may sound simple, but switching your equipment and devices off and on again will often solve the problem.

Replace an old router

If you’ve been with your broadband provider for a while now, you may have an older router. The longer you’re using it, the greater the chance that it will have a fault. Or at the very least, it won’t be as powerful as the newer ones on the market.

If you’re experiencing connectivity issues because of your Wi-Fi router, contact your provider and ask them to replace it. Just be careful that they don’t get you to pay or sign up to a new contract just to get one. If this is the case, you could just as easily switch to a new provider and get a new router for free.

If all is in working order at home, it’s time to reach out to your broadband provider to find out if the problem is unique to your household.

When you speak to your provider, or check itsn website for outages, you should be able to learn if the problem is isolated to just your connection, or if it's part of a wider network issue.

Sky Broadband outage

Sky has a broadband service status checker on its website that you can use by searching your landline number.

Alternatively, you can report or learn about any Sky outages by calling the provider's customer services team on 0333 759 0956.

Virgin Media Broadband outage

Virgin Media’s Connect app enables you to check your Wi-Fi signal strength, and reboot your hub if you're experiencing broadband problems.

If you're experiencing an outage with the provider, you can visit the Virgin Media service status page to find out what the problem may be, or contact Virgin Media on 0345 454 1111 (alternatively 150 on a Virgin Media landline).

BT Broadband down in my area

If you experience a BT Broadband outage, you should first check the BT service status page to see if the provider is aware of the problem and is fixing it.

You can also contact BT on 0800 800 150 to report an outage or ask what may be causing it.

See our full guide on how to contact your broadband provider for more details.

Keen to switch broadband to a more reliable provider? Check out our latest broadband deals.

Have a back up plan

In the event that your broadband outage is caused by damage to the network of broadband cables or other provider issues, you might be caught without broadband for a few hours, or even a few days.

In these cases, it’s good to have a contingency plan in place that allows you to keep working, streaming, scrolling and chatting online. Our research in 2020 showed that 37% of consumers who were suffering from broadband issues used their mobile phone data, either directly on their devices or by tethering it to a computer. A further 5% admitted to using their neighbour’s Wi-Fi connection instead.

Finally, more than a quarter of people just stopped what they were doing and waited for the broadband to come back online. So if you have errands to run, exercise to do or a book you can crack on with, now would be a great time for those.

Broadband outages in the UK

According to recent research we carried out in 2020, almost 15 million consumers suffered a major broadband outage over the course of the year. This is three times higher than in the previous 12 months.

And at the time, many of us were working exclusively from home, and a broadband outage would have serious implications.

In fact, Uswitch found that the UK lost 16 million working days to broadband outages over 2020-21, costing the economy an estimated £5 billion in lost work time. Compared to the previous year’s figure of £1.5 billion, the importance of a stable broadband connection is drastically increasing as our working habits evolve.

Different locations across the UK have had varying levels of disruption caused by broadband outages. In the past year, Edinburgh was the UK’s outage capital, with its residents suffering the longest time without broadband per person, losing nine million hours of broadband over the year. This is a dramatic shift from the previous year's findings in which the Scottish capital actually experienced some of the lowest levels of broadband outages in the UK.

In contrast, Belfast residents suffered the shortest amount of downtime, with the city reporting only 11 hours offline throughout the year.