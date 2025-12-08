Compare O2 Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

What contract lengths are available?

You can sign up for a O2 pay monthly plan on a range of contract lengths, but generally the best mobile phone deals will be for 24 months or 36 months. You may also be able to get a 12-month deal.

Are there any upfront costs or set-up fees?

There aren’t any setup fees associated with getting a pay-monthly plan. But depending on the deal you get, you may have to pay an upfront fee. The latest (and most expensive) smartphones, like the iPhone 14, will usually include a one-off payment when you sign up for the deal. But there are plenty of offers with zero upfront cost as well.

Are there any additional fees or charges?

Depending on your tariff and usage, you may have to pay additional fees or charges when you’re abroad. The best thing to do is check O2’s roaming usage policy.

How to find the best O2 phone deal for me

Finding the best O2 deal for you will come down to a few factors. You need to know which phone you want, the length of the contract, how much you’re looking to pay, and how much data you’ll need.

Once you’ve established these details, you’ll be able to compare deals to find the most suitable package from O2’s range.

Coverage area

O2’s network offers 99% 4G population coverage across the UK to all its customers and 5G in a growing number of locations. So whether you’re on a monthly phone contract or a pay as you go SIM only deal, you’ll receive the same level of coverage.

Customer service

All calls made to O2’s customer service helpline are free when made from a pay monthly handset. This is applicable both in the UK and abroad.

The service is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and from 9am and 6pm at weekends. You can reach them by ringing 202 from your mobile phone. Alternatively, you can ring from a landline on 0344 8090202. Calls are charged at standard network rates.

If you purchased your mobile through O2.co.uk, the company’s customer service department can be reached on 087 0600 3009 or by calling 202 from your handset.

O2 customers benefit from free delivery on the latest handsets, the company’s O2 Reward Club scheme as well as exclusive invitations to O2 events. Visitors to the company’s entertainment-outpost the O2 arena can even access exclusive content when they are there.

The O2 website is home to a range of how-to guides to help you to deal with everything from getting the most out of O2 services, setting up your mobile phone, billing and procedures for when your mobile phone is lost or stolen.