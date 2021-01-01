Compare O2 Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Coverage

O2’s network offers 97% 4G population coverage across the UK to all its customers. So whether you’re on a monthly phone contract or a pay as you go SIM-only deal, you’ll receive the same level of coverage.

Speed

O2’s network has an average connection speed of 15.16Mbps. According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Benefits

O2’s range of benefits include:

1) O2 Priority offers and discounts: The O2 Priority app is one of the best rewards apps around, offering promotions and discounts for a range of high-street stores, restaurants and events.

2) O2 Priority presale tickets: O2 customers can buy tickets for events at any O2 venue 48 hours before the tickets go on general sale.

3) Perks at O2 venues and Twickenham Stadium: O2 customers get a lot of perks at O2 venues, such as priority queueing, access to select lounge rooms and free cloakrooms and money off food and drinks.

4) O2 Rewards: As an extra reward for its pay as you go customers, O2 gives you up to 10% of your top-ups back every three months.

Roaming

EU roaming O2 customers can use their texts, calls and data allowance for no extra charge in a range of European and a smattering of non-EU locations, in what O2 dubs its 'Europe Zone'.

International roaming Customers looking to travel outside the Europe Zone, there are O2 Travel add-ons. These let you use as much as data you like while you're away.

Customer service

All calls made to O2’s customer service helpline are free when made from a pay monthly handset. This is applicable both in the UK and abroad. The service is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and from 9am and 6pm at weekends. You can reach them by ringing 202 from your mobile phone.

Alternatively, you can ring from a landline on: 0344 8090202. Calls are charged at standard network rates.

If you purchased your mobile through O2.co.uk, the company’s customer service department can be reached on 087 0600 3009 or by calling 202 from your handset.

O2 customers benefit from free delivery on the latest handsets, the company’s O2 Reward Club scheme as well as exclusive invitations to O2 events. Visitors to the company’s entertainment-outpost the O2 arena can even access exclusive content when they are there.

The O2 website is home to a range of how-to guides to help you to deal with everything from getting the most out of O2 services, setting up your mobile phone, billing and procedures for when your mobile phone is lost or stolen.

Data rollover

O2 pay as you go customers can roll over any unused data at the end of the month. It is capped at two months’ worth of data though, so you can’t stockpile an endless trove of data.

By way of example, if you’re on a 5GB monthly plan, the most you can roll over would be 10GB.

Mobile app

Available for iPhone and Android, the free-to-download MyO2 app allows you to manage your bills and add data if you run out. You can also check call charges with itemised billing.

Download MyO2 for iPhone.

Download MyO2 for Android.

Like similar schemes from rival networks, O2 Refresh is a programme that lets customers upgrade to a new phone at any time.

It does this by decoupling the cost of the phone from the cost of your allowances. So you've effectively got two contracts running concurrently: a device plan and an airtime plan. If you want to upgrade, you trade-in your existing phone and pay off whatever remains.

At the time of writing, O2 is offering existing O2 customers who aren't on Refresh contracts and whose contract ends before 5th March 2018, the option to upgrade for no charge. Customers whose contract ends after that get 25% off their remaining contract at the point they upgrade.

Want more about O2 Refresh? Here's everything you need to know.

Tariffs

O2 offers Pay Monthly, Pay As You Talk and SIM only price plans.

The Pay Monthly plans feature a range of options for combinations of calls and minutes, and the deals run over 18 and 24 month contracts.

Starting at just £18.50 per month on an 18 month contract, or £13.50 on a 24 month contract, the Basics package offers 50 minutes, 250 texts, and 100MB of data.

Pay As You Go call charges start at 35p per minute and 12p per text, but bolt-ons are available with every top up, so with a top up of £7.50 you can receive unlimited texts, and for £10 you can receive 500 minutes of O2-O2 and standard landline calls.

The SIMplicity package starts at £3 per month, and offers customers a SIM only deal with a number of text, call and data bolt-ons available.

Wi-Fi calling

O2 allows customers to make calls over Wi-Fi. So it's possible to continue to make calls when there's no mobile reception, or in areas where signal strength is weak.

Tethering policy

O2 allows Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go customers to use their phones as a portable hotspot to get online on laptops, tablets and any other wireless-enabled devices.

But if you're an iPhone owner and a pay as you go customer, you may need to update your software.

Naturally, tethering your phone to other gadgets can eat into your data allowance pretty quickly. So it's best to use it sparingly, unless you've got a large data allowance and a lot of it usually goes unused.