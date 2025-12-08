Compare O2 Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet
£27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost
£732.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
- £100 off with code S261
Are you after a new O2 pay monthly phone deal? Compare our best O2 contract phone offers to get exclusive deals you won't find anywhere else.
There are several reasons why you should consider a pay monthly deal for your phone:
O2 is a reliable and recognisable brand that offers phone contracts with perks such as including EU roaming, O2 Rewards and O2 Priority.
£27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost
£732.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£41.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£25.00 upfront cost
£1064.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£32.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront cost
£842.00 total cost
400 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£9.00 upfront cost
£592.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£52.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£39.00 upfront cost
£1342.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£49.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost
£1260.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£20.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£179.00 upfront cost
£714.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£37.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£99.00 upfront cost
£1042.00 total cost
400 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£39.00 upfront cost
£742.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£29.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£9.00 upfront cost
£760.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
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O2 is a multi-award-winning network known for its exceptional service. It provides great coverage and reliability. Whether you're at work, on the go, or travelling abroad, O2 will keep you connected, even abroad, with EU roaming included.
O2 also has a priority scheme, which unlocks exclusive deals, early access to events, and special discounts. Let’s take a closer look at what makes O2 a great choice:
O2’s 4G/3G network covers nearly every corner of the UK (99%) and it’s one of the few major networks that still lets you roam free across the EU without extra charges.
Think VIP treatment just for being an O2 customer. Priority gives you early access to gigs, exclusive deals, and loads of perks that make everyday feel like a little upgrade.
O2 lets you do mobile your way, with customisable plans, Pay As You Go options, and zero credit checks or contracts, you’re free to change things up whenever it suits you.
Beyond great coverage and perks, there are plenty of other benefits to picking an O2 handset contract — here’s what else makes it worth a look.
At the Uswitch Telecom Awards 2025, our panel of expert Judges recognised O2 for delivering seamless data roaming to both pay-as-you-go and contract customers, enhancing connectivity and making travel more convenient.
O2 was also recognised for keeping customers connected with a strong, reliable network that reaches a fantastic range of places across the UK.
Enjoy O2 perks using Priority Moments. Get access to everything from free coffee and sausage rolls to discounts at top attractions and competitions to win holidays and experiences.
You can also get exclusive and priority access tickets to gigs 48 hours early as an O2 customer. You can also enjoy perks at O2 venues, including fast-track entry and access to exclusive bars.
O2 customers can use their texts, calls and data allowance for no extra charge in a range of European and a small number of non-EU locations, in what O2 dubs 'Europe Zone'.
For customers looking to travel outside the Europe Zone, there is an O2 Travel Bolt On available in selected destinations. It gives you unlimited calls, texts, and internet data for £7 per day and is valid in 75 destinations outside of Europe, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the USA.
O2 Travel Pay As You Go is also available for £1.99 per day in locations such as Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Monaco, and Switzerland.
Even better, O2 customers who are also on Virgin Media can enjoy roaming in 75 destinations at no extra cost, with O2 Travel Inclusive Zone. These destinations include the US, Canada and Australia.
Getting a new O2 phone deal is easy. If you’re not currently on a contract, then it’s as simple as selecting the package you want, entering your details, and signing up for the payment plan. You’ll then receive your new phone and SIM, and you'll be all set!
If you’re currently with another network and are approaching the end of your deal, or out of contract but with a network, just use text to switch to inform your network you’ll be leaving. You’ll then be sent your PAC code, which is what O2 will need to switch you over to their network.
Looking for the latest O2 mobile phone deals? You’ve come to the right place. Check out O2 deals on the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more:
O2 offers all the main mobile phone plans: pay monthly contracts with the latest smartphones, SIM only deals, and even pay-as-you-go. Data packages will range from low GB deals up to unlimited data. You can expect to get unlimited calls and texts too.
Compare our best O2 SIM only deals
You can sign up for a O2 pay monthly plan on a range of contract lengths, but generally the best mobile phone deals will be for 24 months or 36 months. You may also be able to get a 12-month deal.
There aren’t any setup fees associated with getting a pay-monthly plan. But depending on the deal you get, you may have to pay an upfront fee. The latest (and most expensive) smartphones, like the iPhone 14, will usually include a one-off payment when you sign up for the deal. But there are plenty of offers with zero upfront cost as well.
Depending on your tariff and usage, you may have to pay additional fees or charges when you’re abroad. The best thing to do is check O2’s roaming usage policy.
Finding the best O2 deal for you will come down to a few factors. You need to know which phone you want, the length of the contract, how much you’re looking to pay, and how much data you’ll need.
Once you’ve established these details, you’ll be able to compare deals to find the most suitable package from O2’s range.
O2’s network offers 99% 4G population coverage across the UK to all its customers and 5G in a growing number of locations. So whether you’re on a monthly phone contract or a pay as you go SIM only deal, you’ll receive the same level of coverage.
All calls made to O2’s customer service helpline are free when made from a pay monthly handset. This is applicable both in the UK and abroad.
The service is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and from 9am and 6pm at weekends. You can reach them by ringing 202 from your mobile phone. Alternatively, you can ring from a landline on 0344 8090202. Calls are charged at standard network rates.
If you purchased your mobile through O2.co.uk, the company’s customer service department can be reached on 087 0600 3009 or by calling 202 from your handset.
O2 customers benefit from free delivery on the latest handsets, the company’s O2 Reward Club scheme as well as exclusive invitations to O2 events. Visitors to the company’s entertainment-outpost the O2 arena can even access exclusive content when they are there.
The O2 website is home to a range of how-to guides to help you to deal with everything from getting the most out of O2 services, setting up your mobile phone, billing and procedures for when your mobile phone is lost or stolen.
According to Opensignal, O2 delivers an average 4G download speed of around 23.1 Mbps, with upload speeds averaging 5.3 Mbps and a latency of 38.1ms. When it comes to 5G, O2 users can expect average download speeds of around 77 Mbps.
O2 allows customers to make calls over Wi-Fi. So it's possible to continue to make calls when there's no mobile reception, or in areas where signal strength is weak.
Available for iPhone and Android, the free-to-download MyO2 app allows you to manage your bills and add data if you run out. You can also check call charges with itemised billing.
Like similar schemes from rival networks, O2 Refresh is a programme that lets customers upgrade to a new phone at any time.
It does this by decoupling the cost of the phone from the cost of your allowances. So you've effectively got two contracts running concurrently: a device plan and an airtime plan. If you want to upgrade, you trade-in your existing phone and pay off whatever remains.
You can keep your mobile number and transfer it to O2 pretty easily. All you need is your PAC code from your current network. The only thing you need to do is text PAC to 65075, you’ll then be sent your PAC code without even having to phone your network! Then just give O2 your PAC code and they’ll be able to switch your current phone number over to your new phone.
O2 not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Most O2 smartphones are now included with a pay monthly contract unlocked.
Yes, but you can often sign the contract electronically, so you won’t need to go into a store and physically sign the contract with a pen.
If you’re unhappy with your purchase, you can cancel an O2 pay monthly deal within 30 days of signing up.
No, O2 offers a range of contract lengths from 12-36 months. You can even choose to customise your contract and get an even shorter length term.
Yes, Virgin Media and O2 merged in June 2021. However, O2 still operates as a separate brand and offers the same perks and benefits as usual.
O2 pay as you go customers can roll over any unused data at the end of the month. It is capped at two months’ worth of data though, so you can’t stockpile an endless trove of data.
By way of example, if you’re on a 5GB monthly plan, the most you can roll over would be 10GB.
O2 allows Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go customers to use their phones as a portable hotspot to get online on laptops, tablets and any other wireless-enabled devices.
But if you're an iPhone owner and a pay as you go customer, you may need to update your software.
Naturally, tethering your phone to other gadgets can eat into your data allowance pretty quickly. So it's best to use it sparingly, unless you've got a large data allowance and a lot of it usually goes unused.