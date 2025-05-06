Compare business gas prices

How to compare business gas quotes

Even if you feel your current supplier is offering cheap energy rates, there’s always the chance that there is a better deal on offer. But the terms of commercial energy contracts mean businesses are only allowed to switch once these contracts have entered a ‘renewal window’, which is usually six months before the deal is due to expire.

Once your energy deal enters its renewal window, your current supplier should send you a renewal offer, but these terms are rarely competitive, so it makes sense to run a business gas comparison to see if there are better rates on offer.

Instead of ringing around a load of suppliers yourself, using a broker or comparison service can save a lot of time and hassle. When you get in touch with the experts at Uswitch for Business, we can switch you to a new deal in three simple steps:

Step 1 – Pop your postcode in the box at the top of the page. Our experts will use smart data to find the information we need to compare deals.

Step 2 – An energy expert will talk you through your options. You just need to pick the deal that suits your business best.

Step 3 – We’ll let old and new suppliers know you’re switching. You just then need to wait for your existing contract to end and your new one to start.

Our expert knowledge of the commercial energy market means they can then advise you on which tariff best suits the needs of your business, and assist in the switching process by providing all of the information and documents you need.

If your switch gets rejected, it could be for any number of reasons, but the most common explanation is that you owe money to your current supplier. If your switch gets turned down, we'll contact your supplier as soon as possible to resolve the issue.

So long as you don't need a new gas meter fitting, there'll be no digging or drilling at your premises and no disruption to your supply.

To find out more about how we can help make the switching process even easier for your business, call us today on 0800 188 4930.