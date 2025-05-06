Compare business gas prices
Not all businesses need a gas supply to function, but those that do need to make sure they’re on the best-priced deal to help keep costs down.
What business gas tariffs are available?
Switching between business energy suppliers isn’t quite as straightforward as setting up a new household energy tariff – you can’t, for instance, choose one from a range of predefined tariffs, as you would when switching home energy.
Instead, you have to approach suppliers individually and find out the business gas rates that each has to offer. Each supplier will then assess your business, looking at things like your location, energy consumption habits, and even your credit history, before offering you a business gas quote based on this information.
On the one hand, this bespoke service means you’ll get a deal that perfectly fits the needs of your business, but because it’s unlikely that two businesses will ever have identical business gas contracts, it can be difficult to identify exactly which tariff is best suited to your needs.
To help give you a better understanding of how your tariff stacks up against the rest of the market, here are the most common gas tariffs offered to small and medium-sized businesses:
Fixed tariff
A fixed rate business gas tariff allows you to pre-agree unit rates with your supplier and pay these rates throughout the duration of the contract. These rates are usually competitive, but you should always run a business gas comparison before agreeing to any deal, to make sure you can’t get better rates elsewhere.
Out-of-contract rates
If you let a fixed deal expire without arranging a new one, your supplier will place you on its out-of-contract rates. These are often more expensive than the rates you're offered on a fixed tariff, but you can switch at any time by giving just 28 days’ notice.
Deemed rate tariff
Deemed rate tariffs work on 28-day rolling terms that come into effect if you fail to formally agree on a new contract with your supplier before your current deal ends. Deemed rate contracts charge inflated rates, but you can switch from these more costly tariffs by giving just 28 days’ notice.
Rolling contract
A rolling contract ties you into a new, year-long contract at inflated rates. You can sometimes negotiate a new contract on blend and extend terms, which allows you to agree to lower rates by signing up for a new long-term contract, but these new rates will still not be as competitive as others you could find elsewhere on the market. Rolling contracts aren’t as common as they used to be, as most suppliers now offer deemed rates instead, which is a much fairer price plan.
If you're currently on deemed rates, or a rollover contract, then you’re most likely paying well above average for the gas your business is using, and you should look to switch as soon as possible.
But don’t take valuable time out of your day to ring around suppliers, let us find a cheaper business gas quote and switch you to a better deal - call us today on 0800 188 4930 to speak with one of our team.
What costs make up your business gas bill?
All manner of costs go into making up your monthly business energy bill, but you compare business gas prices, there are two charges you should pay particular attention to:
- Unit cost – The price you pay for each unit of gas (measured in kWh) your business uses.
- Standing charge - A daily charge that covers the maintenance of the national grid, and the cost of transporting gas direct to your business premises.
These are the two main costs that will make up your commercial gas bill, and so will make the biggest difference to the price you’ll pay for the gas your business uses.
The table below should give you an idea of how much businesses of a similar size to yours should be paying for gas.
|Business size
|Annual usage
|Unit price per kWh
|Daily standing charge
|Cost per year
|Micro business
|5,000 to 15,000 kWh
|7.1p
|44.1p
|£915 (based on annual usage of 10,000 kWh)
|Small business
|15,000 to 30,000 kWh
|7.4p
|46.0p
|£1,807 (based on annual usage of 22,500 kWh)
|Medium business
|30,000 to 65,000 kWh
|7.1p
|97.5p
|£3,730 (based on annual usage of 47,500 kWh)
|Large business
|More than 65,000 kWh
|6.2p
|220.1p
|£5,362 (based on annual usage of 65,000 kWh)
Note: Prices are correct as of May 2025. Rates and bill size may vary according to your meter type and business location. The prices you’re quoted may be different from the averages shown. The figures shown are the average unit rates and standing charges quoted by Bionic per business size from May 1 to May 6, 2025.
How to compare business gas quotes
Even if you feel your current supplier is offering cheap energy rates, there’s always the chance that there is a better deal on offer. But the terms of commercial energy contracts mean businesses are only allowed to switch once these contracts have entered a ‘renewal window’, which is usually six months before the deal is due to expire.
Once your energy deal enters its renewal window, your current supplier should send you a renewal offer, but these terms are rarely competitive, so it makes sense to run a business gas comparison to see if there are better rates on offer.
Instead of ringing around a load of suppliers yourself, using a broker or comparison service can save a lot of time and hassle. When you get in touch with the experts at Uswitch for Business, we can switch you to a new deal in three simple steps:
- Step 1 – Pop your postcode in the box at the top of the page. Our experts will use smart data to find the information we need to compare deals.
- Step 2 – An energy expert will talk you through your options. You just need to pick the deal that suits your business best.
- Step 3 – We’ll let old and new suppliers know you’re switching. You just then need to wait for your existing contract to end and your new one to start.
Our expert knowledge of the commercial energy market means they can then advise you on which tariff best suits the needs of your business, and assist in the switching process by providing all of the information and documents you need.
If your switch gets rejected, it could be for any number of reasons, but the most common explanation is that you owe money to your current supplier. If your switch gets turned down, we'll contact your supplier as soon as possible to resolve the issue.
So long as you don't need a new gas meter fitting, there'll be no digging or drilling at your premises and no disruption to your supply.
To find out more about how we can help make the switching process even easier for your business, call us today on 0800 188 4930.
Will you need to get a new gas meter installed?
It’s unlikely you’ll need to worry about a new gas meter installation unless there’s a problem with your existing meter or you moving to a property that doesn’t currently have a gas meter connection.
When having a gas meter installed, your meter could be fitted either internally or externally, depending on your premises and the positioning of the gas supply. If the gas pipes that don’t enter the property, the meter will have to be placed outside, in which case your gas meter supplier will most likely provide a box or shelter for the meter.
How to get the best deal for your business
One of the trickiest parts of finding a better business gas quote is fully understanding the needs of your business and working out which deal is going to be the best fit. You might assume the cheapest gas tariff is the best deal for your business, but while getting a cheaper deal will no doubt be your top priority, if your supplier is unreliable, or has poor customer service, it could end up costing you more in the long run.
To make sure you’re on the best deal with the best supplier for you, check out our business energy suppliers’ page to find out what you can expect from each supplier and help you make a more informed switching decision.
It’s important to make sure that you don’t fall into the trap of paying too much for your business gas. Get the ball rolling today, call us on 0800 188 4930 to switch and start saving.
How Uswitch business energy comparison works
Your comparison is free.
If you decide to switch, we’ll be paid a commission by the new supplier that is included in the prices we quote.
We find your details
Just enter your business address and we'll use industry data to accurately find and understand your energy usage.
We talk through your quotes
One of our UK-based experts will search our supplier panel and give you a call to talk you through the results on screen.
You choose the deal you want
With all the information to hand, you choose the deal that best suits your business and we'll handle the switch for you.