OVO Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
OVO Energy is one of the newer “big six” energy suppliers, having risen rapidly to provide energy to millions of customers across the UK.
11/05/2026: E.ON officially announced its plans to acquire OVO. At this point, there is no confirmed date for the acquisition. As such, OVO customers will continue to receive their energy bills from OVO, with clear communication expected nearer the completion date.
Why choose OVO Energy?
OVO Energy is one of the biggest energy suppliers in the UK, focusing on providing renewable energy to customers across the UK. The supplier has grown significantly in the past few years, helped by its acquisition of the domestic customer base of supplier SSE in January 2020. As of the end of March 2026, it supplied 11.7% of the UK's electricity customers and 9.8% of the UK's gas customers.
OVO Energy's plans focus on fair pricing and helping customers understand their carbon footprint. The supplier offers home energy plans for owners of electric vehicles, priced so that they can charge their vehicles at home at any time without breaking the bank.
From smart meters to electric vehicle chargers, OVO also offers its customers the green energy and tools they need for their journey to zero-carbon.
Security of a big six supplier
OVO is one of the current big six, meaning it's unlikely to suddenly go out of business.
Good range of tariffs available
OVO's tariffs are easy to understand and include options for greener electricity and smart charging an electric vehicle.
Strong customer service record
OVO currently has a TrustPilot score of 4.6 out of 5.
Services that go beyond energy supply
Customers can get solar panels, heat pumps, EV chargers and more with OVO.
How do I contact OVO Energy?
OVO has a large online forum where it may be able to find the answers to any queries you have, but if you still need to speak to someone you can:
- Online webchat
- Phone - pay monthly customers can call 0330 303 5063 between 9am and 5pm Monday-Friday, Pay As You Go customers can call 0330 175 9669 between 8am and 8pm Monday-Friday and 9am to 5pm Saturday-Sunday
- Email - hello@ovoenergy.com
- SignVideo for BSL users - 9am to 5pm Monday-Friday.
What OVO Energy tariffs are there?
OVO offers a fairly straightforward range of home energy tariffs. At the time of writing, these are mainly versions of fixed tariffs with one standard variable tariff. The fixed tariffs run for either one or two years and can be taken alone or with extras like boiler cover and heating control (smart thermostat installation).
OVO is also accredited by Uswitch in recognition that it offers tariffs with high green or flexibile credentials.
Does OVO Energy charge exit fees?
OVO does charge exit fees on its fixed tariffs in line with other energy suppliers. As of July 2026, these range from £50 to £95 per fuel depending on the length of the tariff, so it’s worth making sure you’re comfortable with the tariff and how long it runs for before you sign up.
OVO Energy renewable energy
OVO offers renewable energy through its fixed tariffs but predominantly as a free “extra” rather than as standard. For instance, at the time of writing, customers can sign up to its 1 Year Fixed + Greener Electricity tariff which includes renewable electricity, as opposed to its 1 Year Fixed tariff, which doesn’t.
Additionally, in April 2023, OVO announced the launch of an ambitious new programme designed to help customers achieve "true" net zero by dispensing with REGOs (which can give a false picture of how green an energy tariff actually is) in its tariffs. Instead, it plans to help customers cut their carbon emissions along with their energy bills by:
- Arranging home visits by Energy Experts to offer customers advice on making their homes more energy-efficient
- Offering credit rewards via the Power Move service to all customers to encourage energy use at times when the grid is under less pressure
- Providing customers with free smart energy tech (such as smart thermostats) each year.
Have OVO prices risen in 2026?
So far in 2026, OVO’s prices on standard variable tariffs have increased, dropped and then increased in line with Ofgem's energy price cap. Its current SVT price is £1,663, reflecting the July price cap.
Can I do anything about OVO price rises?
If you’re on a standard variable tariff, your prices will rise and fall with the price cap (though it’s not a true cap because the more you use, the more you’ll pay and vice versa). There are fixed deals on the market available to switch to with significant savings available. You might also want to switch to one to protect your rates for a year given the probability of price spikes throughout the rest of 2026 due to conflict in the Middle East. See what's available by clicking the button below to compare energy prices now.
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OVO Energy reviews 2026
OVO has a TrustPilot score of 4.7 from nearly 288,000 reviews, as of July 2026. Engineering visits and installations are particularly praised, in addition to overall customer service.
Can I get a smart meter with OVO?
You can get a smart meter with OVO Energy - all you need to do is book a free appointment via the supplier's website.
Does OVO Energy offer energy efficiency products?
OVO is investing a huge amount into energy efficiency. It currently offers:
- Heat pump installation
- Smart thermostat installation
- New boiler installation
- Solar panel installation.
It also offers a comprehensive home EV charging service. Customers can get a home charger installed and then sign up to OVO’s Charge Anytime feature, which can be added to any OVO tariff. This allows customers to charge their EV at a low rate of 7p per kWh at any time of the day or night for maximum convenience. This differs significantly from most EV or time-of-use tariffs where the low rate usually runs overnight.
OVO Energy and Boost prepayment energy
In 2015, OVO Energy started offering prepaid energy tariffs under the brand Smart PAYG+ in collaboration with Pay Monthly energy. In 2017, OVO relaunched the offering as a standalone supplier named Boost, offering tariffs exclusively to prepayment meter customers.
In December 2024, Boost was withdrawn as an operating energy brand, with its customers now classed as OVO customers using OVO's customer service infrastructure.
FAQs
Does OVO offer other products and services?
Apart from supplying customers with energy, OVO offers other products and services, mainly focusing on boilers. At the time of writing, these include:
- Boiler and heating cover
- Boiler and home repairs (e.g. electrics or plumbing)
- Boiler servicing.
Does OVO have an app?
OVO does have a mobile app which allows customers to submit meter readings, see how much energy they've used, get spending estimates and download statements. They can also check account details and get in touch with OVO's customer service team.
How do I cancel my OVO Energy supply?
You can cancel your OVO Energy supply by switching to another supplier. You can do this for free if you’re on a standard variable tariff, but if you’re on a fixed deal you may have to pay an early exit fee.
Which providers are similar to OVO?
Any of the big six suppliers (British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Octopus or ScottishPower) could reasonably be described as similar to OVO due to the breadth of tariffs and other services they all offer. However, they don’t have a one-size-fits-all approach, so make sure you compare the things that are most important to you before signing up to any tariffs.
Is OVO going bust?
The energy market is challenging, and OVO has experienced financial difficulties over the past 18 months or so. This has led to its likely takeover by the E.ON group.