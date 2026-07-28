OVO Energy is one of the biggest energy suppliers in the UK, focusing on providing renewable energy to customers across the UK. The supplier has grown significantly in the past few years, helped by its acquisition of the domestic customer base of supplier SSE in January 2020. As of the end of March 2026, it supplied 11.7% of the UK's electricity customers and 9.8% of the UK's gas customers.

OVO Energy's plans focus on fair pricing and helping customers understand their carbon footprint. The supplier offers home energy plans for owners of electric vehicles, priced so that they can charge their vehicles at home at any time without breaking the bank.

From smart meters to electric vehicle chargers, OVO also offers its customers the green energy and tools they need for their journey to zero-carbon.