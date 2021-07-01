About BT broadband deals

BT is the UK's largest telecommunications provider and its broadband deals are some of the most popular in the country. The company has a history stretching back over 160 years and its services include broadband, home phone and pay TV. It also owns other telecoms companies such as EE for mobile phone contracts.

BT was the first and only UK telecoms provider when telephone technology was initially invented in the 1800s, but for a very long time it was owned by the Post Office. It was only called 'British Telecom' from 1980, when the service was privatised and turned into a company of its own.

It's now one of the 'Big Four' phone and broadband providers (alongside Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk) which deliver internet services to more than 90% of UK consumers. And BT is still the most subscribed-to telecoms provider, currently serving more than 7.5 million customers.

BT broadband deals come in a range of options, from standard copper ADSL to superfast, ultrafast, and even full fibre broadband.

BT Superfast Fibre broadband provides average speeds of up to 67Mbps and is available almost everywhere in the UK (approximately 95% coverage). Specific locations can access much faster speeds with BT Ultrafast Fibre, which has guaranteed speeds of 100Mbps but can reach up to 900Mbps on certain full fibre packages. This incredibly fast service is ideal for high-quality streaming and gaming, and for downloading HD or 4K content on multiple devices at once.

The provider also has its own pay-TV services, with its flagship offering being BT Sport — the exclusive home of UEFA Champions League and Europa League football in the UK. The channel also offers coverage of Premier League football, Premiership Rugby and UFC.

Benefits of BT broadband packages include:

Stay Fast Guarantee — get a specified minimum download speed or claim back £20

Powerful BT Smart Hub 2 Wi-Fi router for fast, reliable wireless speeds

Free weekend calls with 18-month packages

Virus Protection software

Optional 'Complete Wi-Fi' package to guarantee great connectivity in every part of the home

What's included in BT broadband deals for new customers?

Here's what you get when you purchase a BT broadband package.

BT Smart Hub and BT Smart Hub 2

Available for free for all new customers signing up to BT Superfast Fibre packages, the original Smart Hub router is designed to give you a fast and reliable wireless internet connection throughout your home.

However, if you sign up to the BT Superfast Fibre with Complete Wi-Fi or Ultrafast Fibre offering, you'll get an even more advanced BT Smart Hub 2. If you don't want either of these packages but still want to use the router, you can purchase a Smart Hub for £129 and a Smart Hub 2 for £200, plus postage.

BT Smart Hub specs include:

Seven antennas, each carefully positioned for optimum Wi-Fi performance

Smart channel selection, which ensures all your devices automatically connect to the fastest Wi-Fi channel and frequency available

Smart Scan, which constantly monitors your network and hub's performance and reboots if there's a problem

BT Complete Wi-Fi

If you have a large home, or a property with thick walls that regular Wi-Fi struggles to penetrate, BT's 'Complete Wi-Fi' could be the answer. Available for both new and existing BT broadband customers for an additional charge, its 'Complete Wi-Fi' service combines the Smart Hub 2 with additional Wi-Fi discs to guarantee a strong signal in every room of your home.

Customers will initially receive one Wi-Fi disc to extend their signal, with BT claiming that a four-bedroom home could see an increase in Wi-Fi speeds of up to 25% with just one Wi-Fi disc. However, if you still have ‘not-spots’ in your home, BT will send up to two more discs free of charge. If after three months you can't get a signal everywhere, BT will refund you £100.

BT free antivirus and software features

All BT deals come with antivirus software to protect your devices from harm. Standard and Superfast Fibre users will get BT Virus Protect for up to two devices, while Fibre with Halo 2 users can add BT Virus Protect to up to 15 devices.

BT antivirus key features

Virus scan: protects your device from viruses, Trojans, tracking cookies, spyware, adware, and other unwanted programs

protects your device from viruses, Trojans, tracking cookies, spyware, adware, and other unwanted programs Personal firewall: keeps intruders such as hackers away from your activities

keeps intruders such as hackers away from your activities Site advisor: alerts you if the website you're trying to reach contains dangerous content such as malware

alerts you if the website you're trying to reach contains dangerous content such as malware Parental controls: block access to certain websites, keywords or specific pages deemed inappropriate for children

Find out more about setting up parental controls with our dedicated guide.

BT broadband email features

All BT broadband packages offer users free access to the BT Mail service, with a personal email address ending in @btinternet.com. Features of this include:

A browser-based mail service that can be accessed from anywhere in the world

Up to ten additional email addresses for family and friends

Advanced email security, including antispam and antivirus features

BT Cloud storage

BT broadband deals also come with free cloud storage, enabling users to back up their photos, videos and files safely on the cloud and access them from anywhere. This can be much cheaper and more convenient that having to back up files to external hard drives or USB sticks.

Most BT packages offer 200GB of free cloud storage, with higher-end packages including up to 1000GB (1TB). You can also add to this from as little as £3 a month for an extra 50GB, or £9 a month for a massive boost of 500GB.

Support from BT is available around the clock with a range of contact options, including phone helplines and online support. Customers can also sign up for the firm's additional 'Tech Experts' service for complete help with their other gadgets.

BT's phone helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached for free on 0800 328 1587 from a UK landline. Your call will also be directed to BT's closest call centre to your location, just for that extra touch of familiarity when you speak to its support staff.

Note: During the COVID-19 lockdown, customer service agents have limited availability. Where possible, please contact BT online in order to free agents to help vulnerable customers.

BT’s support service offers a range of online solutions, including a virtual assistant and video guides to walk you through many of the most common issues. You can also access a live chat service with a customer service agent if you can't find the answers you're looking for.

For personal accounts, visit the BT Contact Us page or post your questions to BT's official support community page.

For help and support for BT Business customers details can be found here.

BT Home Tech Experts

BT Home Tech Experts offer you the peace-of-mind that no matter what happens, you can get support from a certified tech expert. You can book two-hour appointments, seven days a week, to help you with everything from getting your broadband set up, to making the most of your BT connection.

This is a subscription service that comes with two options.

Either: An £8-per-month offering that will cover any issues related to your PC or laptop.

An £8-per-month offering that will cover any issues related to your PC or laptop. Or: A £10-per-month service that extends coverage to any of your gadgets, including cameras, printers and smartphones.

Both services also include a yearly PC health-check worth £80.