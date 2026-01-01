BT broadband deals

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Why choose BT?
Connect your whole home: Get a strong and reliable connection with a BT Smart Hub router, plus Wi-Fi boosters.
Bundle up: Access popular channels like TNT Sports with a TV & broadband package.
Support if you need it: Expert customer service from UK and Ireland based teams.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
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BT offers a range of broadband options depending on your required internet speed. It provides the full range of home internet services, from standard copper ADSL to superfast fibre (also called part-fibre) and even ultrafast and gigabit full fibre broadband.
The provider also offers pay TV services, which are now mostly traded under the EE brand name. You can add TV channels and services to your BT home broadband and get access to terrestrial TV, Sky channels, and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). TNT Sports is the exclusive home of UEFA Champions League and Europa League football in the UK alongside Premier League football, Premiership Rugby, and UFC coverage.
As a 'quad-play' provider, BT also offers a pay TV service through the BT YouView and YouView+ set-top boxes. These are fully comprehensive TV packages with access to all the popular entertainment channels that satellite TV provides. Plus, you also have the ability to pause and rewind live TV, watch content in Ultra HD and access streaming service apps online
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
If you're still a regular user of your landline, BT continues to offer home phone and calls packages with its home internet deals.
Calls packages come quite cheap these days, so it won't add much onto your monthly bill to opt for a landline option with BT, especially since most of its available connections still rely on a copper phone line to get to your property.
If you need to make landline calls abroad though, you should expect to pay a little bit more for a home phone package that includes international calls.
Take a look at our best broadband and home phone offers to explore even more choices.
Adding a landline to your BT broadband package is very easy, but it will cost extra.
The most popular and widely available BT broadband deals use fibre cables for most of the journey but still use traditional copper phone lines to get to your home. So it’s very easy to add a landline when choosing your broadband deal.
BT's superfast fibre package relies on a landline to get to your property, but you don't have to pay for a home phone on top of your line rental. You can choose just its broadband service if you don't need a landline.
Browse more broadband-only deals on Uswitch, or to find out how to get broadband without a phone line, look at our dedicated guide.
BT often runs promotional deals on its home broadband services, and there are a number of different options when it comes to choosing what’s best for your household. The best way to find the best packages and get the best value for your money is to compare all the BT broadband deals with Uswitch.
Enter your postcode and address in the BT broadband checker at the top of this page, and we'll give you details of the top BT internet deals that are available for your home.
Here are some unique features supplied by BT when you choose its broadband service.
Powerful BT Smart Hub 2 Wi-Fi router for fast, reliable wireless speeds
Virus Protection software
Optional 'Complete Wi-Fi' package for a strong signal in every part of the home, or a £100 money-back guarantee, for £12 a month.
Great broadband and TV bundles for those interested in watching blockbuster movies and sport
Here's what you get when you purchase a BT broadband package. Here we’ll cover everything from routers to connection guarantees to internet security.
Available for free for all new customers signing up to BT Superfast Fibre packages, the original BT Smart Hub router is designed to give you a fast and reliable wireless internet connection throughout your home.
However, if you sign up for BT Superfast Fibre with Complete Wi-Fi or BT Ultrafast Fibre, you'll get an even more advanced Smart Hub 2 for free. If you don't want either of these packages but still want to use the router, you can purchase a Smart Hub 2 for £200, plus postage.
The main difference between the two hubs is that the Smart Hub 2 comes with the ability to support BT’s Complete Wi-Fi service. The technical specs for the BT Smart Hub and the BT Smart Hub 2 are the same:
If you have a large home or a property with thick walls that regular Wi-Fi struggles to penetrate, BT's 'Complete Wi-Fi' could help to solve your problems.
For a small additional charge, BT broadband customers can purchase its 'Complete Wi-Fi' service, which combines the Smart Hub 2 with additional Wi-Fi discs to guarantee a strong signal in every room of the home.
Customers who sign up for this service will initially receive one Wi-Fi disc to extend their signal, with BT claiming that a four-bedroom home could see up to 25% faster Wi-Fi speeds with just one Wi-Fi disc.
However, if you still have dead spots in your home after installing it, BT will send up to two more discs free of charge. And if you can't get a signal everywhere after three months, BT will refund you £100.
All BT deals come with antivirus software powered by Norton to protect your devices from harm. You can install it on all your devices, including Android smartphones and tablets, laptops, PCs and Macs.
Broadband Unlimited and Superfast Fibre users will get BT Virus Protect for up to two devices, while Fibre with Halo 2 users can add BT Virus Protect to up to 15 devices.
BT antivirus key features include:
Protects your device from viruses, Trojans, tracking cookies, spyware, adware and other unwanted programs
Keeps intruders such as hackers away from your activities
Alerts you if the website you're trying to reach contains dangerous content or malware
Block access to certain websites, keywords or specific pages deemed inappropriate for children
Now anyone can have access to BT’s Premium Email service for a fee of £7.50 per month, which you can bundle with your BT broadband package. You’ll get up to 11 personal email addresses that will end in @btinternet.com @btopenworld.com or @talk21.com. If you signed up before October 2022, you may already have access to these for free on its Standard Email service.
Features of Premium and Standard Email include:
BT also offers a Basic Email service for free, available to anyone, even if you don’t have a BT home broadband contract, though you’ll only be able to access it from bt.com. This is ideal if you’re planning on leaving BT but want to keep your email address, but don’t mind losing some of the additional features. You can always upgrade to Premium at any time.
Take a look at our guide on keeping your email address when you switch your broadband provider.
BT isn’t considered a budget broadband provider. Its prices are noticeably higher than other large internet providers like Plusnet or TalkTalk and far more expensive than altnet providers.
However, the provider does appear to make up for its high prices with a host of premium features that some smaller providers just aren't able to offer. With a comprehensive service that provides lots of added use and value, like Whole Home Wi-Fi and TNT Sports, you certainly get what you pay for if you choose BT.
If you're after some of BT's cheapest broadband plans, you'll want to look at its Fibre Essential or Fibre 1 deals. These start at around £28-30 per month for 24 months and offer average broadband speeds of 30-50Mbps.
However, you'll be able to find far cheaper deals than this for similar speeds from other providers. So, if you're searching for low-cost broadband in particular, you can browse our range of cheap broadband deals.
Yes. In previous years, BT contract terms included an April price rise based on the inflation rate in each previous December, plus its own annual rate of 3.9%. This meant a mid-contract increase of 6.4% in 2025.
For customers who started a contract after 10 April 2024, however, these price increases were replaced by a standard set of charges (listed below). While this makes things a bit simpler, it can mean your monthly increase will be even higher for those on lower-cost packages.
If there are any other price increases, BT is required to let you know and give you the option to cancel your BT contract. Make sure to read your T&Cs thoroughly.
|BT Product
|Price increase in March 2025
|Mobile or SIM only plan
|+£1.50 per month
|Broadband packages
|+£3 per month
|TV packages (EE)
|+£2 per month
Yes. It’s called BT Home Essentials, and as with other social tariffs, you’ll have to show that you’re receiving Universal Credit or a similar benefit. BT Home Essentials is available to both new and existing BT customers.
The service comes with a 12-month contract, though you can cancel at any time and will not be charged an early termination fee. The price can vary depending on which service you choose and which speed you need, so the best way to sign up is to call BT at 0800 800 150.
Check if you're eligible for a broadband social tariff and browse the range of options on offer from dozens of UK broadband providers.
BT's broadband, TV and home phone connections are powered by Openreach, the largest broadband network in the UK (and also owned by BT Group).
Most broadband providers use Openreach for their packages, so getting set up is very simple if you switch to BT from another provider that uses it. This includes part-fibre connections from Sky, TalkTalk, Plusnet, EE, NOW, Vodafone, and more.
If you're switching from a full fibre connection, it's a little less guaranteed that you'll be switching between Openreach providers. The same goes if you're switching away from Virgin Media, which uses its own optic cables. In these cases, you'll also need to contact your old provider to cancel your service if you change to BT.
However, Openreach's full fibre providers still include the likes of Sky, Plusnet and EE, as well as TalkTalk and Vodafone for some of their full fibre connections.
In most cases, you'll likely be switching from another provider that uses the same network as BT, so the changeover from your old provider to BT should be relatively instant.
You'll be sent a Wi-Fi router to set up and plug in, but aside from that, your connection change should be handled in the background in time for the activation date you chose.
Switching from a provider like Virgin Media, which runs its own cable broadband network, might take a bit longer, but thanks to ‘One Touch Switch’, BT will handle the entire switching process for you.
If you're experiencing an issue with your BT broadband or want to find out when your BT contract ends, BT support is available with a range of contact options, including phone helplines and online support.
Customers also have access to the EE Guides service to get complete help with their other gadgets, or there’s a fault that BT thinks may be within the home that they can’t solve remotely.
BT's phone helpline is available 7am to 10.30pm, seven days a week and can be reached for free on 0330 1234 150 from a UK landline.
Your call will also be directed to BT's closest call centre to your location, which are all within the UK and Ireland, just for that extra touch of familiarity when you speak to its support staff.
BT’s support service offers a range of online solutions, including a virtual assistant and video guides to walk you through many of the most common issues.
If you can't find the answers you're looking for, you can also access a live chat service with a customer service agent.
For personal accounts, visit the BT Contact Us page or post your questions to BT's official support community page.
BT Business customer? Find help and support on the BT business broadband site.
EE Guides are specialists in BT devices, TV setup and installation, Wi-Fi technology and online security. If you have a BT broadband deal with Halo, EE Guides are included with your service. If you don’t have Halo, you can still book an EE Guide for £40 per service.
You can book two-hour appointments, seven days a week, to help you with everything from getting your broadband set up to making the most of your BT connection.
If you have Halo you’ll also be offered a yearly check-up of your BT home tech.
BT is the UK's largest telecoms provider, and its broadband, home phone, pay TV and mobile phone services are some of the most popular in the country. It has a history stretching back over 160 years, and it also owns two other well-known brands – EE and Plusnet – that provide their own popular broadband and mobile services.
BT was the first and only UK telecoms provider when the telephone network was invented in the 1800s, but the Post Office owned it for most of its existence. It was only named 'British Telecom' in 1980 when the service was privatised and turned into a company in its own right.
It's now one of the 'big four' phone and broadband providers (alongside Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk), which deliver internet services to more than 98% of UK consumers. BT is still the provider with the most subscribers, serving around 10 million customers.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.