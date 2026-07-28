British Gas is probably the best-known energy supplier in the UK. It is part of the Centrica Group, which was formed following the merger of British Gas plc in 1997. British Gas also operates under the name Scottish Gas in Scotland. As of the end of March 2026, British Gas is the second-biggest overall energy supplier in the UK with 20.4% of the electricity market and 26.7% of the gas market.

At a time when many customers are struggling with their energy bills, it’s worth noting that British Gas runs its own charity, the British Gas Energy Trust . The charity helps those in energy debt and other financial distress regardless of who their energy supplier is.

British Gas received a special commendation of Best Overall Improvement in Uswitch's 2024 and 2025 Energy Awards for the steps it's taken to improve its Overall Customer Satisfaction score.