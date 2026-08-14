Sky Mobile SIM Deal
Uses O2's Network
£1.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
1 GBof 5G data
Not only one of the biggest names in TV, Sky also delivers excellent SIM-only deals for your mobile phone. Learn more about Sky Mobile here at Uswitch and pick a SIM only package to suit your needs.
Uses O2's Network
£1.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
1 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£6.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£20.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses O2's Network
£11.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£5.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
3 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£14.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
75 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£18.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
40 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£12.00 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract
12 month contract
5 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Price and data allowance are the two things you should consider when choosing a SIM only deal from Sky Mobile or any other network. You need to consider how you'll likely use your Sky Mobile SIM only deal and then find a package that matches your requirements.
All of Sky Mobile’s SIM only deals include unlimited calls and texts – so the data allowance is the main thing to consider. Do you need a lot or just a little bit of data? Either way, Sky’s SIM only plans span the whole spectrum, you can go as low as 3GB or up to 50GB and beyond.
Sky is a household name, especially known for its TV offering. But did you know it also has some of the market’s most attractive SIM only deals?
It’s very affordable, with prices in line with the likes of Tesco Mobile, iD Mobile, and giffgaff. But you’ll also find some interesting perks and bonuses, like its data rollover benefit, that you don’t get with the bigger networks.
And since Sky Mobile runs on O2’s network, customers get reliable phone coverage throughout 99% of the UK, alongside a superfast 5G network.
Sky Mobile deals come in all shapes and sizes, and you can choose the data allowance that suits you best. Unlimited texts and calls are always included as standard.
Want unrestricted access to all your favourite online services? Get an unlimited data deal to scroll, surf, and socialise as much as you want on your smartphone.
Get connected to superfast 5G with Sky Mobile. Enjoy blistering downloads and instantly-loading webpages, as well as smoother experiences on streaming and gaming.
Don’t need a lot of data? Get a cheap SIM only deal instead and cut down on your monthly bills.
Take a look at our best pay monthly deals from Sky Mobile today.
Currently, Sky offers only 12-month SIM only deals, but historically, Sky has had 24-month packages or even rolling one-month deals if you’re looking for something shorter-term.
Yes, you need an unlocked phone to go with your Sky Mobile SIM card. That’s because a handset locked to your previous network won’t work with your new Sky SIM card.
The good news is that unlocking your phone is very easy. All you have to do is reach out to your old network and ask them to unlock the device. Once that’s done your Sky Mobile SIM card will work right away.
When your Sky Mobile SIM only plan finishes, it will simply continue on a monthly rolling basis. However, you can cancel it if you wish, switch to a new Sky deal, or even completely change your network.
If your monthly contract has come to an end and you’re all paid up, you can reach out to the Sky customer support team and inform them you want to switch to SIM only. Sky will then provide you with new offers that could save you money.
If Sky Mobile isn't right for you there are many other UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Sky doesn’t offer pay as you go, but it does have a range of excellent SIM only deals. With 30-day deals available, you can sign up without any long term commitment.
SIM only deals usually work out cheaper than a mobile phone contract deal. That’s because you won’t be paying off the price of the phone that was included as part of the contract. This makes SIM only deals very attractive if you already have a phone to use.
Yes, all of Sky Mobile’s SIM cards are 5G enabled, so as long as you have a 5G smartphone and live in a 5G area, you can get involved with superfast 5G.
No, you don’t need a Sky iD to activate your new Sky SIM, but creating one is quick and simple. You’ll also then be able to access all of Sky’s online services from your mobile phone.