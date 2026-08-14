What length of contract is available?

Currently, Sky offers only 12-month SIM only deals, but historically, Sky has had 24-month packages or even rolling one-month deals if you’re looking for something shorter-term.

Do I need an unlocked phone to use a Sky Mobile SIM?

Yes, you need an unlocked phone to go with your Sky Mobile SIM card. That’s because a handset locked to your previous network won’t work with your new Sky SIM card.

The good news is that unlocking your phone is very easy. All you have to do is reach out to your old network and ask them to unlock the device. Once that’s done your Sky Mobile SIM card will work right away.

What happens at the end of a Sky SIM only plan?

When your Sky Mobile SIM only plan finishes, it will simply continue on a monthly rolling basis. However, you can cancel it if you wish, switch to a new Sky deal, or even completely change your network.

Can I change my Sky contract to SIM only?

If your monthly contract has come to an end and you’re all paid up, you can reach out to the Sky customer support team and inform them you want to switch to SIM only. Sky will then provide you with new offers that could save you money.