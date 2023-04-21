How to find the best Sky SIM only deal for me?

Price and data allowance are the two factors to consider when choosing a SIM-only deal from Sky Mobile, or any other network.

Think about how you'll likely use your Sky Mobile SIM only deal, and then find a package that matches your requirements.

All of Sky Mobile’s SIM-only deals include unlimited calls and texts – so the data allowance is the main thing to consider. Do you need a lot of data? Or just a little bit of data? Either way Sky’s SIM only plans span the whole spectrum, you can go as low as 3GB or up to 30GB and beyond.

Is Sky Mobile a good network?

Sky is a household name, long famed for its TV offering. But did you know it also has some of the market’s most attractive SIM-only deals too?

It’s very affordable, with prices in line with the likes of Tesco Mobile, iD Mobile, and giffgaff.

But you’ll also find some interesting perks and bonuses you don’t get with the bigger networks, like its data rollover benefit.

And since Sky Mobile runs on O2’s network, customers get reliable phone coverage throughout 99% of the UK, and a superfast 5G network.

Deals come in all shapes and sizes, and you can choose the data allowance that suits you best. Unlimited texts and calls are always included as standard.