Unlimited data

This is very handy if you stream videos a lot when out and about, especially if you prefer to watch in a higher resolution like HD or 4K. But it could also suit anyone working away from home who needs to tether their laptop or tablet to their mobile, especially if they’re downloading or uploading big files.

Pay as you go

You can choose pay as you go if you prefer to keep a tighter rein on what you spend. PAYG only lets you use your phone if you have credit in your account, so when the credit runs out, you can’t spend any more without topping up first. This makes it harder to overspend by, say, live streaming a big sports event on your mobile without thinking about the cost.

giffgaff’s pay as you go prices are 25p/min for calls, 10p/text and 10p/MB of data. If you only use your phone occasionally – if you’re at home a lot on your wi-fi connection, say – or you want to make sure you don’t overspend, it might be a wise option.

5G

All giffgaff plans support 5G, so as long as you have a 5G-compatible phone, and you’re in an area with 5G coverage, you can enjoy the faster speeds that 5G brings.

Cheap deals

giffgaff SIM only deals start at just £6 per month, making it one of the cheapest SIM only offers around. That plan gets you 2GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts.