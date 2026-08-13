Is it easy to switch to giffgaff?

Switching to giffgaff is no different to switching to any other network. All you do is call your existing provider to get a PAC code (Porting Authorisation Code), which they are legally obliged to send you within two hours of your request.

Don’t fancy calling them? No problem. Just text PAC to 65075, and you’ll be texted your PAC code. Give this PAC code to giffgaff, and they’ll start the switch. Make sure you supply them with the PAC code within 30 days, or it will expire, and you’ll need to get a new one.

Can I change to giffgaff and keep my number?

Yes, you can. As outlined above, you just need to get your PAC code from your existing mobile provider, then give it to giffgaff. There’s more info in our guide to transferring your number to a new phone .

If you don’t want to keep your number, contact giffgaff and tell them you want a new number, then end your contract with your old network.

You can also do this by text—to complete your old contract and get your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC), just text STAC to 75075.

How to activate a giffgaff SIM card

Before you can use your giffgaff SIM card, you’ll need to activate it. Head to giffgaff.com/activate and enter the six- or 13-digit activation code printed on the SIM. You’ll also need your credit or debit card for billing purposes. Then you’ll be up and running in no time.

Do giffgaff SIM only plans include roaming?

They do. You can use your giffgaff SIM only deal in the EU and some other locations just as you would at home. They have a roaming cap, but it only kicks in once you’ve used 5GB.

Anyone on pay as you go will have data, calls and texts charged at the usual UK PAYG rates while roaming in the EU. If you’re travelling outside the EU and these other included locations, you’ll need to add credit to your account to use data roaming. Find out giffgaff’s roaming costs on giffgaff.com/roaming-charges .

giffgaff customer service

In keeping with its strapline: ‘the mobile network run by you’ giffgaff's customer service is operated by its support team agents as well as its own customers, dubbed 'members', who answer your queries and help you out when you’re stuck.

Anyone can sign up to be a member, and for their efforts, they'll be rewarded with giffgaff points, not to mention the satisfaction of helping others.

giffgaff claims that its team of members allows you to get help at any time, day or night, unlike big mobile networks' call centres, which are only open at certain times. This should mean there's no need to wait in long call centre queues, either.

While giffgaff has this community of members, agents are also on hand to help with questions related to your account.