giffgaff’s SIM only deals mean you only pay for your network usage, not the handset, resulting in a low monthly cost.
Before you take out a giffgaff SIM only plan, think about what’s important to you. Do you need tons of data each month? Lots of minutes for talking on the phone? Maybe you’re message mad, and need hundreds of texts each month to stay in touch?
If you’re streaming videos – on Netflix, say – a lot when out and about, you’ll need lots of data. Apps like WhatsApp can save your text message allowance, as they send messages over the internet instead of your cellular connection. The same goes for VOIP apps which make calls over the internet. But they’re not always convenient to use.
Think about how much you want to spend as well. giffgaff has some of the most affordable SIM only plans around, so you should be able to find one that suits you for a reasonable monthly cost.
This is very handy if you stream videos a lot when out and about, especially if you prefer to watch in a higher resolution like HD or 4K. But it could also suit anyone working away from home who needs to tether their laptop or tablet to their mobile, especially if they’re downloading or uploading big files.
You can choose pay as you go if you prefer to keep a tighter rein on what you spend. PAYG only lets you use your phone if you have credit in your account, so when the credit runs out, you can’t spend any more without topping up first. This makes it harder to overspend by, say, live streaming a big sports event on your mobile without thinking about the cost.
giffgaff’s pay as you go prices are 25p/min for calls, 10p/text and 10p/MB of data. If you only use your phone occasionally – if you’re at home a lot on your wi-fi connection, say – or you want to make sure you don’t overspend, it might be a wise option.
All giffgaff plans support 5G, so as long as you have a 5G-compatible phone, and you’re in an area with 5G coverage, you can enjoy the faster speeds that 5G brings.
giffgaff SIM only deals start at just £6 per month, making it one of the cheapest SIM only offers around. That plan gets you 2GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts.
giffgaff has performed well in terms of customer satisfaction in recent years, winning the Uswitch Awards Network of the Year 2023, Best Pay As You Go Network 2023 and Best SIM Only Network 2023. Perks include an extra 1GB of data with your third goodybag purchase (it calls its monthly packages ‘goodybags’) and the ability to change or cancel your plan anytime, with no contract locking you in.
giffgaff is what’s known as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). This means it doesn’t have its own mobile network, but piggybacks off one of the main networks’ (in this case, O2). O2’s network gives giffgaff 99 per cent UK coverage. This also gives it an average 4G connection speed of 17.1Mbps and 5G speeds between 110-140Mbps (according to OpenSignal’s 2021 survey).
giffgaff’s customer service operators are supported by its army of customers (referred to as ‘members’), who are on hand to answer questions day and night. If they can’t help, an ‘agent’ (which is what giffgaff calls its customer service operators) should step in.
Switching to giffgaff is no different to switching to any other network. All you do is call your existing provider to get a PAC code (Porting Authorisation Code), which they are legally obliged to send you within two hours of your request. Don’t fancy calling them? No problem. Just text PAC to 65075 and you’ll be texted your PAC code. Give this PAC code to giffgaff and they’ll start the switch. Make sure you supply them with the PAC code within 30 days or it’ll expire and you’ll need to get a new one.
Yes, you can. As outlined above, you just need to get your PAC code from your existing mobile provider, then give it to giffgaff. There’s more info in our guide to transferring your number to a new phone.
If you don’t want to keep your number, just get in touch with giffgaff and tell them you want a new number, then end your contract with your old network. You can do this by text too –to end your old contract and get your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC) just text STAC to 75075.
Check out our step by step guides to transferring your number over from different networks:
Before you can use your giffgaff SIM card, you’ll need to activate it. Head to giffgaff.com/activate and enter the six- or 13-digit activation code printed on the SIM. You’ll need your credit or debit card too, for billing purposes. Then you’ll be up and running in no time.
They do. You can use your giffgaff SIM only deal in the EU and some other locations just as you would at home. They do have a roaming cap, but that only kicks in once you’ve used 5GB. Anyone on pay as you go will have data, calls and texts charged at the usual UK PAYG rates while roaming in the EU. If you’re travelling outside the EU and these other included locations, you’ll need to add credit to your account in order to use data roaming. Find out giffgaff’s roaming costs on giffgaff.com/roaming-charges.
giffgaff not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Unsure how much mobile data you use and need? Read our guide on internet data allowances.
Switching your mobile phone provider can feel daunting but it doesn't have to be.
Learn more about how to switch your mobile network.