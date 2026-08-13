giffgaff SIM Deal
Uses O2's Network
£14.00 a month
18 month contract
Unlimited5G data
- No annual price rise
- No Credit Check
giffgaff’s SIM only deals mean you only pay for your network usage, not the handset, resulting in a low monthly cost.
Uses O2's Network
£14.00 a month
18 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses O2's Network
£20.00 a month
No contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a month
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£6.00 a month
No contract
2 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£8.00 a month
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£10.00 a month
18 month contract
25 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£15.00 a month
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£12.00 a month
No contract
26 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£12.00 a month
18 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses O2's Network
£20.00 a month
18 month contract
200 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Before you take out a giffgaff SIM only plan, think about what’s important to you. Do you need tonnes of data each month? Lots of minutes for talking on the phone? Maybe you’re message-mad and need hundreds of monthly texts to stay in touch.
You'll need lots of data if you stream videos a lot when out and about. Apps like WhatsApp can save your text message allowance, as they send messages over the internet instead of your cellular connection. The same goes for VOIP apps, which make calls over the internet. But both use data, and they’re not always convenient to use.
Think about how much you want to spend as well. giffgaff has some of the most affordable SIM only plans around, so you should be able to find one that suits you for a reasonable monthly cost.
This is a great option if you often stream videos on the go, particularly in high resolutions like HD or 4K. It’s also ideal for anyone who works remotely and needs to tether a laptop or tablet to their phone — especially when handling large file uploads or downloads. However, with a monthly cost of around £25, it’s worth choosing only if you’re confident you’ll make full use of it.
All giffgaff plans support 5G, so as long as you have a 5G-compatible phone, and you’re in an area with 5G coverage, you can enjoy the faster speeds that 5G brings.
You can choose pay as you go if you prefer to keep a tighter rein on what you spend. PAYG only lets you use your phone if you have credit in your account, so when the credit runs out, you can’t spend any more without topping up first. This makes it harder to overspend by, say, live streaming a big sports event on your mobile without thinking about the cost.
giffgaff’s pay as you go prices are 25p/min for calls, 10p/text and 10p/MB of data. If you only use your phone occasionally – if you’re at home a lot on your Wi-Fi connection, say – or you want to make sure you don’t overspend, it might be a wise option.
giffgaff SIM only deals start at just £6 per month, making it one of the cheapest SIM only offers around. That plan gets you 2GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts.
giffgaff has performed excellently in recent times, winning the top prize at the Uswitch Awards 2025, taking the Mobile Network of the Year award. They also offer perks, including an extra 1GB of data with your third goodybag purchase (it calls its monthly packages ‘goodybags’) and the ability to change or cancel your plan anytime, with no contract locking you in.
giffgaff is an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). This means it doesn’t have its own mobile network but piggybacks off one of the leading networks (in this case, O2). O2’s network gives giffgaff 99% UK coverage. This also gives it an average 4G connection speed of 17.1 Mbps and 5G speeds between 110- 140 Mbps (according to OpenSignal’s 2021 survey).
giffgaff’s customer service operators are supported by its army of customers (referred to as ‘members’), who are on hand to answer questions day and night. If they can’t help, an ‘agent’ (which is what giffgaff calls its customer service operators) should step in.
Switching to giffgaff is no different to switching to any other network. All you do is call your existing provider to get a PAC code (Porting Authorisation Code), which they are legally obliged to send you within two hours of your request.
Don’t fancy calling them? No problem. Just text PAC to 65075, and you’ll be texted your PAC code. Give this PAC code to giffgaff, and they’ll start the switch. Make sure you supply them with the PAC code within 30 days, or it will expire, and you’ll need to get a new one.
Yes, you can. As outlined above, you just need to get your PAC code from your existing mobile provider, then give it to giffgaff. There’s more info in our guide to transferring your number to a new phone.
If you don’t want to keep your number, contact giffgaff and tell them you want a new number, then end your contract with your old network.
You can also do this by text—to complete your old contract and get your Service Termination Authorisation Code (STAC), just text STAC to 75075.
Before you can use your giffgaff SIM card, you’ll need to activate it. Head to giffgaff.com/activate and enter the six- or 13-digit activation code printed on the SIM. You’ll also need your credit or debit card for billing purposes. Then you’ll be up and running in no time.
They do. You can use your giffgaff SIM only deal in the EU and some other locations just as you would at home. They have a roaming cap, but it only kicks in once you’ve used 5GB.
Anyone on pay as you go will have data, calls and texts charged at the usual UK PAYG rates while roaming in the EU. If you’re travelling outside the EU and these other included locations, you’ll need to add credit to your account to use data roaming. Find out giffgaff’s roaming costs on giffgaff.com/roaming-charges.
In keeping with its strapline: ‘the mobile network run by you’ giffgaff's customer service is operated by its support team agents as well as its own customers, dubbed 'members', who answer your queries and help you out when you’re stuck.
Anyone can sign up to be a member, and for their efforts, they'll be rewarded with giffgaff points, not to mention the satisfaction of helping others.
giffgaff claims that its team of members allows you to get help at any time, day or night, unlike big mobile networks' call centres, which are only open at certain times. This should mean there's no need to wait in long call centre queues, either.
While giffgaff has this community of members, agents are also on hand to help with questions related to your account.
giffgaff not right for you? There are many UK networks with a range of products available. No matter your budget, data requirements, or handset preference, you’ll be able to find the ideal package:
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
giffgaff uses O2’s mobile network. This gives it 99% UK coverage, with 4G connection speeds of 17.1Mbps and 5G speeds between 110-140Mbps.
You can compare giffgaff SIM card deals on Uswitch to find the right deal for you.
It doesn’t, but it does offer plenty of SIM only plans with unlimited data.
You can, as long as the phone isn’t locked to any particular network. Because giffgaff’s deals are SIM only, you’re only paying for the SIM card and the data, minutes and texts it enables, so you’ll have to supply your own phone.
Activating your new giffgaff SIM with your existing number usually takes around 30 minutes, but in some cases it can take up to 24 hours.