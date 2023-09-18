Get peace of mind against potential breakdowns by comparing boiler and central heating cover from a range of providers.
Boiler cover is insurance that fully or partially covers any bills you might receive as a result of your boiler needing repairs. Ensuring you have at least some boiler cover will mitigate the risk of your boiler breaking down and leaving you without heating and/or hot water. As always, the more comprehensive your policy, the more expensive it will be.
This type of policy just covers the boiler and will be among the cheapest options you’re offered.
This type of policy covers the boiler and your wider central heating system.
This type of policy could have a different name but will be easily identifiable because it covers the boiler and central heating system plus general plumbing, drains and electrical issues.
Boiler cover can include any of the following:
Full or partial cover for repairs
Annual service
Central heating cover
Unlimited engineer call-outs
24-hour/emergency help
Repairs relating to general home emergencies.
The best boiler cover deal is different for everyone depending on their motivations for getting one in the first place. If you want cover that doesn’t cost much, the boiler cover deal for you might be one of the cheaper options. If you want to know that you can get an engineer call-out whenever you need one, the best boiler cover deal will be one that promises short wait times for an engineer to visit.
You don’t necessarily need boiler cover - it’s not a legal requirement - but it’s a sensible expense because it could save you a significant amount of money if anything goes wrong with your boiler, especially if you own your home and boiler cover isn’t already included in your general home insurance policy.
If you rent, it’s the landlord’s responsibility to ensure the boiler is in good working order, so you shouldn’t need to take out boiler cover.
You can save money on boiler cover by shopping around and not sticking with your current provider when your deal comes to an end. Because introductory offers are usually offered at a favourable rate, you may find that your rates go up when the first 12 months are up.
You can also save money by paying a call-out fee should you need an engineer to visit - this isn’t usually compulsory, but can mean your monthly fee is less than it otherwise would be.
