Do I need boiler cover?

You don’t necessarily need boiler cover - it’s not a legal requirement - but it’s a sensible expense because it could save you a significant amount of money if anything goes wrong with your boiler, especially if you own your home and boiler cover isn’t already included in your general home insurance policy.

If you rent, it’s the landlord’s responsibility to ensure the boiler is in good working order, so you shouldn’t need to take out boiler cover.