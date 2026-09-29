How does boiler cover work?

First, you compare prices and select a suitable boiler cover plan, choosing from different levels of coverage that can cover basic repairs up to your whole central heating system.

You can pay for cover monthly or annually like you would car insurance. Costs will depend on factors like the type of plan and the age of your boiler.

When you need help - for instance, if your boiler breaks down - you contact your coverage provider, who will send an engineer to assess and repair the problem.

Some policies also include an annual boiler service. This is when the engineer inspects and maintains the appliance to ensure it’s running efficiently.

Do I need boiler cover?

Boiler cover is one of those things you don’t think you need until it’s too late, like a spare charger or an umbrella.

Basically, you might not need to use your boiler cover regularly, but when you do, you’ll be really happy you have it.

Emergency boiler repairs cost an average of £450 in the UK, so why take the risk when you can get boiler cover for the price of a meal deal every month?