Boiler cover comparison
Get a quote from a trusted brand, ensure peace of mind and get value for money with Uswitch’s boiler cover comparison.
Hometree Your Boiler Essentials (£95 excess)
£95
£3.45
EDF BoilerCare Gold (£95 excess)
£95
£11.60
Included
£30 Love2shop Voucher
Hometree Your Boiler (£95 excess)
£95
£12.95
Included
£25 Gift Voucher
EDF BoilerCare Gold (£50 excess)
£50
£15.20
Included
£30 Love2shop Voucher
British Gas HomeCare Basic
£60
£19.00
Included
First 2 months free
BoilerCare Gold (£0 excess)
£0
£20.80
Included
£30 Love2shop Voucher
Hometree Your Boiler (£0 excess)
£0
£22.90
Included
£25 Gift Voucher
Deal tables sorted by cost per month (low to high)
EDF maintenance and support plans (BoilerCare Gold and Platinum) are service agreements, not insurance policies, and are not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
What is boiler cover?
Boiler cover is a service plan that helps you manage and pay for emergency boiler breakdowns, repairs, and, sometimes, even replacement boilers.
The cover ensures that if your boiler goes wrong, things like parts, labour, call-out fees, and annual servicing can be handled. This helps you avoid large, unexpected bills and provides peace of mind.
What are the benefits of getting boiler cover?
Getting boiler cover gives you the following benefits:
Save money on boiler repairs
Boiler cover helps protect you against unexpected and expensive repairs, giving you one less thing to worry about.
Peace of mind
Boiler cover gives you access to emergency assistance when you need it, ensuring your home stays warm and safe.
Annual services
Get your boiler serviced annually to keep it energy-efficient, extend its lifespan and reduce the likelihood of future breakdowns.
How does boiler cover work?
First, you compare prices and select a suitable boiler cover plan, choosing from different levels of coverage that can cover basic repairs up to your whole central heating system.
You can pay for cover monthly or annually like you would car insurance. Costs will depend on factors like the type of plan and the age of your boiler.
When you need help - for instance, if your boiler breaks down - you contact your coverage provider, who will send an engineer to assess and repair the problem.
Some policies also include an annual boiler service. This is when the engineer inspects and maintains the appliance to ensure it’s running efficiently.
Do I need boiler cover?
Boiler cover is one of those things you don’t think you need until it’s too late, like a spare charger or an umbrella.
Basically, you might not need to use your boiler cover regularly, but when you do, you’ll be really happy you have it.
Emergency boiler repairs cost an average of £450 in the UK, so why take the risk when you can get boiler cover for the price of a meal deal every month?
What are the best boiler cover options?
Boiler-only cover
This just covers the boiler itself, including breakdown repairs and faults and any required parts and labour.
Boiler + central heating cover
At this level of cover, you’re protecting your boiler and the rest of the central heating system.
Boiler, heating and plumbing cover
This provides cover for your boiler, central heating system, and plumbing issues associated with your boiler, such as leaks and blockages
Full home care plan
A full plan covers your boiler, heating, plumbing, and electrical issues, offering complete peace of mind.
How to compare boiler cover and find the best deal
When you’re choosing boiler cover, you need to consider several factors, including:
The age and condition of your boiler
If your boiler is relatively new, boiler-only coverage might be enough. However, if it’s older, it might be best to get a more comprehensive plan.
Your budget
Think about how much you can afford and want to spend. Basic plans are usually more affordable, but comprehensive ones cover a lot more. Balance your budget with the protection you want, and make sure you compare what’s out there to secure the best value.
Existing warranties
If your boiler is still under its manufacturer’s warranty, you may not need comprehensive cover.
Exclusions and limitations
You should ensure that you fully understand what’s included and excluded from your policy and that it aligns with your expectations.
Discover how to choose the right boiler insurance in our guide.
What does boiler cover include?
Boiler cover can include any of the following:
Boiler repairs: This is the core offering of most plans, covering faults and breakdowns, including labour and parts costs
Emergency call-outs: Many plans will cover you if your boiler breaks down unexpectedly and you’re left without heating and hot water.
Annual services: Some plans will cover the cost of your annual inspection and service to ensure your boiler is running efficiently and safely.
Central heating repairs: Increased protection ensures that your central heating system, including pipework, radiators, and, in some cases, thermostats, is covered should anything go wrong.
Plumbing and drainage: More comprehensive plans extend coverage to plumbing issues, like leaks, blockages and drainage problems.
Boiler replacement contributions: Most premium plans may offer partial or even full reimbursement if your boiler is beyond repair and needs to be replaced.
How much does boiler cover cost?
Boiler cover costs vary depending on factors like the provider and the level of cover you choose.
You could reduce your payments by increasing your excess, too. However, this would mean that you need to pay a fee if an engineer needs to be called out to your home.
You can see the latest boiler cover prices that Uswitch offers in the table above.
Comparing boiler cover quotes
The thought of having no heating or hot water during the winter is nightmarish. So, enjoy a peaceful sleep by comparing costs with Uswitch.
Whether you just want an extra layer of protection for your boiler or a comprehensive package for your whole heating system, we can help you find a deal that works for you.
How do I choose the best boiler cover deal?
The best boiler cover deal is different for everyone depending on their motivations for getting one in the first place. If you want cover that doesn’t cost much, the boiler cover deal for you might be one of the cheaper options. If you want to know that you can get an engineer call-out whenever you need one, the best boiler cover deal will be one that promises short wait times for an engineer to visit.
How can I save money on boiler cover?
You can save money on boiler cover by shopping around and not sticking with your current provider when your deal comes to an end. Because introductory offers are usually set at a favourable rate, you may find that your rates go up when the first 12 months are up.
You can also save money by paying a call-out fee should you need an engineer to visit - this isn’t usually compulsory, but can mean your monthly fee is less than it otherwise would be.
FAQs
How long does a boiler service take?
It typically takes between 30 minutes and two hours to service a boiler; however, it depends on several factors, including:
- The type of boiler, including the make and model
- Its location
- Its age
- Its condition.
What types of boiler can I get cover for?
You should be able to take out boiler cover on any type of boiler. Most people have either a combi, condensing or gas boiler, but some have boilers powered by other fuels, such as oil, biomass or liquid petroleum gas (LPG). Some providers may not cover these boilers, so check before you sign up.
How soon can I claim after taking out cover?
You can make a claim as soon as your cover’s been confirmed.
Do I lose boiler cover if I switch energy supplier?
No - your boiler cover is independent of your energy supplier (even if you get both your boiler cover and energy from the same company), so switching won’t mean you lose your boiler cover.
Is boiler cover included in home insurance?
Boiler cover can be included in home insurance, so it’s worth checking if that’s the case before you sign up to a policy you potentially don’t need.
How do I cover boiler pipes?
If you have any unsightly exposed boiler pipes, you’ll want to cover them from an aesthetic point of view, but you’ll also want to cover pipes in order to improve their insulation. You can do this with strips of pipe wrap and by ensuring that holes where pipes go through the wall are properly filled in.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer to you, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.