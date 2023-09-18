Your cookie preferences

Compare boiler cover deals

Get peace of mind against potential breakdowns by comparing boiler and central heating cover from a range of providers.

Trustpilot

What is boiler cover?

Boiler cover is insurance that fully or partially covers any bills you might receive as a result of your boiler needing repairs. Ensuring you have at least some boiler cover will mitigate the risk of your boiler breaking down and leaving you without heating and/or hot water. As always, the more comprehensive your policy, the more expensive it will be. 

British Gas Boiler and Controls Breakdown Cover

British Gas Boiler and Controls Breakdown Cover
Cost per callout (excess)
£99
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Not included
per month (from)
£3.50
More details

EDF BoilerCare Gold (£95 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Gold (£95 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£95
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£10.40
More details
First three months half price

ScottishPower Boiler & Service Care (£99 excess)

ScottishPower Boiler & Service Care (£99 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£99
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£10.50
More details

EDF BoilerCare Gold (£50 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Gold (£50 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£50
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£13.60
More details
First three months half price

EDF BoilerCare Gold (£0 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Gold (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£18.40
More details
First three months half price

British Gas HomeCare Basic

First three months free
British Gas HomeCare Basic
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£19
More details
First three months free

ScottishPower Boiler & Service Care (£0 excess)

ScottishPower Boiler & Service Care (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£21
More details

British Gas Central Heating Breakdown Cover

British Gas Central Heating Breakdown Cover
Cost per callout (excess)
£99
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Not included
per month (from)
£5.50
More details

EDF BoilerCare Value

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Value
Cost per callout (excess)
£95
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Not included
per month (from)
£6.20
More details
First three months half price

ScottishPower Boiler, Radiator & Service Care (£99 excess)

ScottishPower Boiler, Radiator & Service Care (£99 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£99
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£12.50
More details

EDF BoilerCare Platinum (£95 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Platinum (£95 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£95
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£14
More details
First three months half price

CORGI Essentials (£60 excess)

CORGI Essentials (£60 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£15
More details

EDF BoilerCare Platinum (£50 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Platinum (£50 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£50
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£15
More details
First three months half price

British Gas HomeCare Essential

First three months free
British Gas HomeCare Essential
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£15.75
More details
First three months free

British Gas HomeCare Classic

First three months free
British Gas HomeCare Classic
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£18.75
More details
First three months free

CORGI Essentials (£0 excess)

CORGI Essentials (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£20
More details

ScottishPower Boiler, Radiator & Service Care (£0 excess)

ScottishPower Boiler, Radiator & Service Care (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£24
More details

CORGI Starter (£60 excess)

CORGI Starter (£60 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£18
More details

EDF BoilerCare Total (£95 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Total (£95 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£95
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£18
More details
First three months half price

British Gas HomeCare Complete

First three months free
British Gas HomeCare Complete
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£20.25
More details
First three months free

CORGI Advanced (£60 excess)

CORGI Advanced (£60 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£21
More details

EDF BoilerCare Total (£50 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Total (£50 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£50
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£21
More details
First three months half price

CORGI Starter (£0 excess)

CORGI Starter (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£24
More details

CORGI Complete (£60 excess)

CORGI Complete (£60 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£60
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£24
More details

CORGI Advanced (£0 excess)

CORGI Advanced (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£28
More details

EDF BoilerCare Total (£0 excess)

First three months half price
EDF BoilerCare Total (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£30
More details
First three months half price

CORGI Complete (£0 excess)

CORGI Complete (£0 excess)
Cost per callout (excess)
£0
Callouts
Unlimited
Annual service
Included
per month (from)
£32
More details
Deal tables sorted by cost per month (low to high)

What types of boiler cover are there?

Boiler-only cover

This type of policy just covers the boiler and will be among the cheapest options you’re offered.

Boiler + central heating cover

This type of policy covers the boiler and your wider central heating system.

Full home care plan

This type of policy could have a different name but will be easily identifiable because it covers the boiler and central heating system plus general plumbing, drains and electrical issues.

What does boiler cover include?

Boiler cover can include any of the following:

  • Full or partial cover for repairs

  • Annual service

  • Central heating cover

  • Unlimited engineer call-outs

  • 24-hour/emergency help

  • Repairs relating to general home emergencies.

How do I choose the best boiler cover deal?

The best boiler cover deal is different for everyone depending on their motivations for getting one in the first place. If you want cover that doesn’t cost much, the boiler cover deal for you might be one of the cheaper options. If you want to know that you can get an engineer call-out whenever you need one, the best boiler cover deal will be one that promises short wait times for an engineer to visit.

Do I need boiler cover?

You don’t necessarily need boiler cover - it’s not a legal requirement - but it’s a sensible expense because it could save you a significant amount of money if anything goes wrong with your boiler, especially if you own your home and boiler cover isn’t already included in your general home insurance policy.

If you rent, it’s the landlord’s responsibility to ensure the boiler is in good working order, so you shouldn’t need to take out boiler cover.

How can I save money on boiler cover?

You can save money on boiler cover by shopping around and not sticking with your current provider when your deal comes to an end. Because introductory offers are usually offered at a favourable rate, you may find that your rates go up when the first 12 months are up.

You can also save money by paying a call-out fee should you need an engineer to visit - this isn’t usually compulsory, but can mean your monthly fee is less than it otherwise would be.

FAQs

Author: Ben Gallizzi | Last updated: 16 August 2023