Our top NOW Broadband packages

About NOW Broadband

NOW Broadband offers home internet deals alongside its premium TV streaming memberships, allowing consumers to combine all their communications and entertainment services into one easy-to-manage bundle.

A subsidiary of Sky, NOW started out as an on-demand TV service similar to Netflix, offering easy access to some of Sky's most popular programming without the need for a lengthy contract or a satellite dish.

NOW Broadband has teamed up with Sky Broadband and is now often marketed as ‘NOW Powered by Sky’ broadband. While it still offers a great range of entertainment, sports, movies and kids TV with no contract, it also offers broadband deals that range from basic ADSL to superfast fibre broadband.

NOW Broadband deals boil down to the speed that you choose. The faster the speed, the more expensive the package. All of their packages are 24-month deals, and they all come with no activation fee.

Should I get NOW Broadband?

NOW Broadband is a great option for anyone after a full package of entertainment. You can bundle your NOW Broadband subscription with a monthly NOW TV package, including their Entertainment, Cinema, or Hayu memberships. Plus, you can cancel or change memberships at any time, giving you added flexibility.

All these services are delivered via online streaming, so you won’t need to add a satellite dish to your home.

Of course, there are still some trade-offs. NOW only offers 24-month broadband deals, so you'll need to decide if you want to be locked into a contract for that long. There’s currently no option for a Now Broadband 12-month contract.

NOW TV and broadband

NOW is probably better known for its TV packages, offering a streaming alternative to Sky TV. Flexibility is at the heart of each NOW TV streaming subscription too, with each package or ‘membership’ available on a rolling monthly basis. NOW TV offers five different subscription packages: Entertainment, Sports, Cinema, Kids, and Hayu.

In addition, only Sky provides the Sports Day pass, which gives you access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for one 24-hour period, which is perfect if you only want to watch a specific event and don't want to be locked into a longer contract..

See what channels are on NOW TV to find out what channels and content you could get access to with a NOW TV membership with broadband.

NOW Broadband speeds

NOW Broadband currently has one part-fibre and three full fibre packages: NOW Full Fibre 75, NOW Full Fibre 100 and NOW Full Fibre 300. When signing up via its website, you can add digital phone services, which include unlimited evening, weekend, or anytime calls for a small extra cost per month.

NOW Broadband subscribes to Ofcom's Voluntary Code of Practice on broadband speeds, which means it will show you a personalised guaranteed minimum speed for your address when you're signing up. If the provider can't meet this promise within 30 days, you'll have the right to cancel your NOW Broadband contract early without paying any termination fees.