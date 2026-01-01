Our top NOW Broadband packages

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Why choose NOW Broadband?
Stay in control: Cancel anytime with no contract options.
Prices to suit your needs: Choose from a range of flexible pricing options.
Multiple TV packages: Add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Atlantic to your plan.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
NOW Broadband offers home internet deals alongside its premium TV streaming memberships, allowing consumers to combine all their communications and entertainment services into one easy-to-manage bundle.
A subsidiary of Sky, NOW started out as an on-demand TV service similar to Netflix, offering easy access to some of Sky's most popular programming without the need for a lengthy contract or a satellite dish.
NOW Broadband has teamed up with Sky Broadband and is now often marketed as ‘NOW Powered by Sky’ broadband. While it still offers a great range of entertainment, sports, movies and kids TV with no contract, it also offers broadband deals that range from basic ADSL to superfast fibre broadband.
NOW Broadband deals boil down to the speed that you choose. The faster the speed, the more expensive the package. All of their packages are 24-month deals, and they all come with no activation fee.
NOW Broadband is a great option for anyone after a full package of entertainment. You can bundle your NOW Broadband subscription with a monthly NOW TV package, including their Entertainment, Cinema, or Hayu memberships. Plus, you can cancel or change memberships at any time, giving you added flexibility.
All these services are delivered via online streaming, so you won’t need to add a satellite dish to your home.
Of course, there are still some trade-offs. NOW only offers 24-month broadband deals, so you'll need to decide if you want to be locked into a contract for that long. There’s currently no option for a Now Broadband 12-month contract.
NOW is probably better known for its TV packages, offering a streaming alternative to Sky TV. Flexibility is at the heart of each NOW TV streaming subscription too, with each package or ‘membership’ available on a rolling monthly basis. NOW TV offers five different subscription packages: Entertainment, Sports, Cinema, Kids, and Hayu.
In addition, only Sky provides the Sports Day pass, which gives you access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for one 24-hour period, which is perfect if you only want to watch a specific event and don't want to be locked into a longer contract..
See what channels are on NOW TV to find out what channels and content you could get access to with a NOW TV membership with broadband.
NOW Broadband currently has one part-fibre and three full fibre packages: NOW Full Fibre 75, NOW Full Fibre 100 and NOW Full Fibre 300. When signing up via its website, you can add digital phone services, which include unlimited evening, weekend, or anytime calls for a small extra cost per month.
NOW Broadband subscribes to Ofcom's Voluntary Code of Practice on broadband speeds, which means it will show you a personalised guaranteed minimum speed for your address when you're signing up. If the provider can't meet this promise within 30 days, you'll have the right to cancel your NOW Broadband contract early without paying any termination fees.
The Full Fibre 75 package claims an average download speed of 75Mbps and an estimated upload speed of 16Mbps.
The Full Fibre 100 package claims an average download speed of 100Mbps and an estimated upload speed of 18Mbps.
The Full Fibre 300 package claims an average download speed of 300Mbps and an estimated upload speed of 40Mbps.
This part-fibre, part-copper deal is available nationwide on Openreach's broadband network, providing download speeds of 61Mbps.
What counts as a good broadband speed for you will depend on how you intend to use it. For instance, NOW Broadband recommends a minimum speed of 2.5Mbps for streaming, while Netflix suggests 5Mbps to ensure HD quality content. Meanwhile, ultra high-definition 4K services require around 25Mbps to stream effectively.
Of course, these are just minimums, so if you want to guarantee a smooth experience, or if you know you’ll be using multiple devices at the same time in your home, faster services are highly useful. In general, the more devices you want to connect, the faster the speed you'll need.
The broadband speed you get will be dependent on a number of factors, including whether fibre is available to your home and how far you live from your exchange, among other factors. Luckily, all of NOW Broadband deals are Full Fibre on the Openreach network, which is currently available to around 60% of UK homes.
To find out what speeds you can expect, use the Uswitch broadband postcode checker to see what's available in your area.
NOW offers a social broadband tariff for those who need financial assistance but need to stay connected. If you’re an existing customer, you’ll have access to NOW Broadband Basics, and if you’re looking to be a new customer, you’ll get a NOW Basics tariff. The deal comes with NOW’s Fab Fibre Membership for £20 a month, which boasts an average download speed of 36Mbps.
To be eligible, you must be able to show that you’re receiving Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance, or a similar benefit. All you have to do is log into your NOW Broadband account, click on ‘Get in touch’, and then call the number shown.
If you’re looking to sign up for the first time (and therefore may not have a NOW Broadband account), you can dial Sky at 0333 759 5197 to ask about its Basics tariff.
All NOW Broadband packages come with a free Sky Broadband Hub router, which replaces the previous NOW Broadband Hub 2 router. It provides dual-band wireless internet throughout your home, as well as two 1GB LAN ports for any wired connections you want to make.
The router is simple to set up yourself and does not require an engineer visit. All you have to do is plug it into your home's master phone socket using the supplied cables. While you can use any phone socket in the home, using the master one — which is usually bigger than the others and may have an Openreach or BT logo — will guarantee the best possible speed.
All you have to do is plug the included microfilter into the socket, then plug your phone and router into the ports as labelled. However, if your socket is prefiltered (you can tell if it has two ports rather than one) you don't need the microfilter at all — just plug the router directly into the port, hook up the power cable, and you're good to go.
NOW has a series of online guides and FAQs to help you deal with the most common issues and queries, but they also offer real-time customer support online through the ‘Live Chat’ feature.
Use our postcode checker to see if NOW Broadband is the best deal for your household.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.