Sell your old phone for cash

You might find that iPhones often hold more value than other brands, which could be due to several factors.

iPhones retain good performance and processing power for a very long time, get at least six years of security and software updates, are very durable, and they integrate very well with other Apple devices people may have at home.

This can drive up their value compared to some other handset manufacturers, but the price you get for yours will still depend heavily on the condition of that particular device.