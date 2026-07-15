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Samsung Galaxy deals

Our pick of the latest Samsung Galaxy offers

  • Compare the latest Samsung Galaxy handsets
  • Browse deals, buy online and save money
  • Find the right Samsung Galaxy phone deal for you

List of Samsung Galaxy deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet

    Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt VioletO2

    £20.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£179.00 upfront cost

    £714.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Promoted
    • £100 off with code S261
    via Samsung Direct

  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet

    Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt VioletO2

    £27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost

    £732.00 total cost

    200 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • £100 off with code S261
    via Samsung Direct

  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB Jetblack

    Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB JetblackVodafone

    £28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost

    £727.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 128GB Black

    Samsung Galaxy A17 128GB BlackThree Mobile

    £11.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £314.60 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx BlackO2

    £22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£9.00 upfront cost

    £592.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt VioletiD Mobile

    £28.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £764.35 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt VioletTalkmobile

    £27.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£39.00 upfront cost

    £709.80 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • No annual price rise
    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 256GB Awesome Navy

    Samsung Galaxy A57 256GB Awesome NavyThree Mobile

    £26.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost

    £674.60 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse

  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB Black

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB BlackO2

    £49.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost

    £1260.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB Black

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB BlackThree Mobile

    £48.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£49.00 upfront cost

    £1251.60 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    • Best Mobiles Reseller
    via Fonehouse
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Samsung Galaxy: everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy smartphone range includes the top-of-the-class Galaxy S, mid-range Galaxy A, and folding phones Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.

The best-selling Galaxy smartphones are the Galaxy S models, which are some of the most popular Android handsets worldwide. From the first edition of the Samsung Galaxy S in 2010 to 2026's Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra, Galaxy S mobiles have been acclaimed for their ease of use, bright, detailed displays, and high-grade cameras.

Variety of models

Samsung has a great selection of smartphones across various price ranges, from the budget-friendly "A" series to the premium "S" series and the flip/foldable "Z" series.

Excellent cameras

Galaxy devices frequently include top-tier camera systems with multiple lenses, including wide-angle, telephoto, and macro options, so you can impress your friends with fantastic pics.

Display quality

Samsung is well known for its Super AMOLED displays, which deliver vibrant colours and exceptional clarity.

S Pen

Certain Samsung phones, particularly the "S Ultra" series, feature an S Pen, which improves usability and AI features. And this tool can't be found in Apple or Google devices.

Top Samsung Galaxy phones 2026

Uswitch’s most popular Samsung Galaxy mobile phone deals currently include a selection of top-tier smartphones, such as:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

How to choose the best Samsung deal for you

If you're looking for a new Samsung phone contract, there are a few things you should consider:

  1. Which Samsung handset would suit you best
  2. Which type of contract you'd prefer

Both of these factors will significantly impact your experience and the price you'll pay.

The latest Samsung Galaxy handsets, the S26 range, are the brand's flagship products, powered by insanely high-quality technology. The foldable Samsung Galaxy Z-series offers even more functionality and a completely unique look.

Full Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup:

However, they're also understandably more expensive than some of Samsung's more budget-friendly options, such as its Galaxy A series.

Which Samsung phone should I choose?

The handset you choose depends on what you want to get out of your phone. If you want access to the best possible specs, you'll be more satisfied with its latest and greatest products.

But if you just want to browse the web, make phone calls, scroll through social media, and take the occasional picture when you're out and about, Samsung's cheapest phones can handle that just fine.

You should also consider the contract type you get with your Samsung Galaxy. If you rarely use the internet on your phone while you're travelling, you could get away with a slightly cheaper contract with a lower monthly data allowance.

However, be cautious: if you choose a data cap that is too low, you may exceed it and incur additional monthly fees. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A family caters to budget-conscious consumers and younger smartphone fans.

Galaxy models such as the A37 offer features similar to those of more costly smartphones. However, with smaller, lower-grade screens and cameras and less processing power, Samsung can sell them at a more wallet-friendly price. Below, we examine some of the latest additions to the Galaxy range and provide a brief overview of their offerings.

Samsung Galaxy S26: key features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 features an expanded 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offering more screen real estate in a remarkably slim frame. Its pro-grade camera system is led by a 50MP main lens with an improved f/1.8 aperture, supported by a dedicated ultrawide and a telephoto lens featuring 3x optical zoom for crisp, detailed shots at any distance.

Starting at £879 at launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is the most affordable entry in the S26 series, yet it shares the same cutting-edge Exynos 2600 (UK) intelligence as the larger S26+ (£1,099 at launch). Built with a record-thin 6.9mm profile, it delivers elite performance, a boosted 4,300mAh battery, and innovative AI Scam Detection features. With a guaranteed seven-year software update promise, the S26 is a future-proof flagship that fits perfectly in one hand.

Compare Samsung Galaxy S26 deals

Compare our best Samsung Galaxy S26 deals

Compare deals

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: key features

As the most high-spec and powerful Samsung phone to date, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a refined, lighter titanium design with more rounded corners for a more comfortable grip. It boasts a world-first 6.9-inch Privacy Display, a groundbreaking quad-camera system with a 200MP main sensor, and a high-capacity 5,000mAh battery that now supports even faster 60W charging.

Other specs include:

  • Display: 6.9-inch M14 Dynamic AMOLED 2X with built-in "Zero-Peeking" privacy technology
  • Screen refresh rate: 120Hz (Adaptive 1Hz-120Hz)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy (Global)
  • RAM: 12GB or 16GB
  • Internal storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Battery: 5,000mAh with 60W Super Fast Charging 3.0
  • Cameras: 200MP Main (f/1.4), 50MP Ultrawide, 50MP Periscope Telephoto (5x zoom), 10MP Telephoto (3x zoom), 12MP Front camera

Compare Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra deals

Compare our best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra deals

Compare deals

Which Samsung phone is the best in 2026?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is considered to be one of the biggest releases of the year. It has top-end specs and stunning style. But, unsurprisingly, for such a powerful phone, it does come at a high price, starting at £1,279

What is the cheapest Samsung smartphone?

The cheapest Samsung phone will likely be a Galaxy A model. For example, the A17 has contracts available for around £280 and the A26 between £350 and £400.

Mobile sellers and networks often offer hundreds of deals on cheap Samsung phones, so the most affordable one isn't necessarily the same everywhere.

Just make sure to sort any results you find by 'total price' to see the least expensive phone contracts for the phone or contract type you want.

Read our Best Budget Phones guide

What network providers offer Samsung phone contracts?

All the major phone networks have Samsung phone contracts available. From the biggest networks like Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone to the smaller providers like VOXI and SMARTY, you'll be able to choose a mobile tariff for a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Take a look at all mobile networks that offer phone contracts on Uswitch - you can compare and filter a wide range of offers from almost all of them, so you'll get lots of choice when deciding which contract is best for you.

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Nick Baker author headshot
Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor
Updated on