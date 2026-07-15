Which Samsung phone should I choose?

The handset you choose depends on what you want to get out of your phone. If you want access to the best possible specs, you'll be more satisfied with its latest and greatest products.

But if you just want to browse the web, make phone calls, scroll through social media, and take the occasional picture when you're out and about, Samsung's cheapest phones can handle that just fine.

You should also consider the contract type you get with your Samsung Galaxy. If you rarely use the internet on your phone while you're travelling, you could get away with a slightly cheaper contract with a lower monthly data allowance.

However, be cautious: if you choose a data cap that is too low, you may exceed it and incur additional monthly fees. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A family caters to budget-conscious consumers and younger smartphone fans.

Galaxy models such as the A37 offer features similar to those of more costly smartphones. However, with smaller, lower-grade screens and cameras and less processing power, Samsung can sell them at a more wallet-friendly price. Below, we examine some of the latest additions to the Galaxy range and provide a brief overview of their offerings.