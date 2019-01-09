Samsung Galaxy phones explained

The Samsung Galaxy range of smartphones includes the budget-priced Galaxy Ace and Galaxy Fame lines, as well as the top-of-the-range Galaxy S and Galaxy Note handsets.

The best-selling Galaxy smartphones are the Galaxy S models, which are also among the most popular Android handsets ever and have arguably done more to popularise the Android platform than any other smartphones.

From the first edition of the Samsung Galaxy S in 2010 to 2015's Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S mobiles have typically been acclaimed for their ease of use, high-definition Super AMOLED displays and high-grade cameras.

Alongside the Galaxy S is the similarly high-end Note range. These are equipped with some of the biggest smartphone displays around. They also offer stylus support and a selection of features that are aimed at business users and people in the creative industries.

Consumers on a budget and younger smartphone fans are catered for by the Samsung Galaxy Ace family.

Galaxy Ace models offer broadly similar features to more costly Galaxy smartphones. But with smaller, lower-grade screens and cameras and less processing power, enabling Samsung to sell them for a more wallet-friendly price.

Below, we take a look at some of the newest additions to the Galaxy range and give you a brief insight into what they offer.

Samsung Galaxy S10: key features

The standout feature on the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the stunning edge-to-edge screen, which fills the front of the phone. The display definitely sets the S10 apart from all other smartphones on the market at the moment and is perfect for watching videos and playing games.

The S10’s 12-megapixel camera features a large F1.7 lens aperture to give you fantastic results, even in poor lighting conditions. The eight-megapixel front-facing camera has the same large aperture, making it perfect for taking selfies in the dark.

The S10 also comes with the Bixby voice-activated assistant, which is said to be more aware than Siri or Google Now. In select apps, you'll be able to do anything you'd normally do with touch commands completely hands-free.

The S10 also comes with:

Iris scanner, facial recognition tech and fingerprint scanner

3,000mAh battery, or 3,500mAh battery for the S8 Plus

Fast-charge mode

Powerful octa-core processor

Water-resistant in 1.5 metres of water for up to half an hour

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: key features

Billed as the handset that ‘redefines what a phone can do’, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teams a premium metal construction with a 12-megapixel camera, a Super AMOLED screen and a handy always-on display.

Other key features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are:

Dust and water-resistant, able to survive an accidental dunk in water

3,000mAh battery, or 3,600mAh battery for the Edge model

Super-fast charging and wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S9: key features

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a premium glass and metal build, marking a major change from earlier Galaxy S phones, which were made from cheaper plastic materials.

Other key features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 are:

Super-fast charging and wireless charging

Upgraded 16-megapixel camera with quick-launch* A 5.1-inch SuperAMOLED screen with resolution of 2,560 x 1,440

What Samsung phones are coming out in 2021?

January 2021 will see the launch of Samsung's newest flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S21 series! Samsung Unpacked has been set for Thursday 14 January, and we're expecting details on a fleet of new phones.

Which Samsung phone is the best 2021?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is likely to be one of the biggest releases of the year, so stay tuned for more info on the new flagship devices.