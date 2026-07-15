Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB Cobalt Violet
£20.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£179.00 upfront cost
£714.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
- £100 off with code S261
£20.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£179.00 upfront cost
£714.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£27.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost
£732.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£28.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50No upfront cost
£727.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£11.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£314.60 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£9.00 upfront cost
£592.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£28.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost
£764.35 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Vodafone's Network
£27.95 a monthMonthly cost may rise in contract£39.00 upfront cost
£709.80 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£26.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30No upfront cost
£674.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£49.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£29.00 upfront cost
£1260.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£48.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£49.00 upfront cost
£1251.60 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
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The Samsung Galaxy smartphone range includes the top-of-the-class Galaxy S, mid-range Galaxy A, and folding phones Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.
The best-selling Galaxy smartphones are the Galaxy S models, which are some of the most popular Android handsets worldwide. From the first edition of the Samsung Galaxy S in 2010 to 2026's Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra, Galaxy S mobiles have been acclaimed for their ease of use, bright, detailed displays, and high-grade cameras.
Samsung has a great selection of smartphones across various price ranges, from the budget-friendly "A" series to the premium "S" series and the flip/foldable "Z" series.
Galaxy devices frequently include top-tier camera systems with multiple lenses, including wide-angle, telephoto, and macro options, so you can impress your friends with fantastic pics.
Samsung is well known for its Super AMOLED displays, which deliver vibrant colours and exceptional clarity.
Certain Samsung phones, particularly the "S Ultra" series, feature an S Pen, which improves usability and AI features. And this tool can't be found in Apple or Google devices.
Uswitch’s most popular Samsung Galaxy mobile phone deals currently include a selection of top-tier smartphones, such as:
If you're looking for a new Samsung phone contract, there are a few things you should consider:
Both of these factors will significantly impact your experience and the price you'll pay.
The latest Samsung Galaxy handsets, the S26 range, are the brand's flagship products, powered by insanely high-quality technology. The foldable Samsung Galaxy Z-series offers even more functionality and a completely unique look.
Full Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup:
However, they're also understandably more expensive than some of Samsung's more budget-friendly options, such as its Galaxy A series.
The handset you choose depends on what you want to get out of your phone. If you want access to the best possible specs, you'll be more satisfied with its latest and greatest products.
But if you just want to browse the web, make phone calls, scroll through social media, and take the occasional picture when you're out and about, Samsung's cheapest phones can handle that just fine.
You should also consider the contract type you get with your Samsung Galaxy. If you rarely use the internet on your phone while you're travelling, you could get away with a slightly cheaper contract with a lower monthly data allowance.
However, be cautious: if you choose a data cap that is too low, you may exceed it and incur additional monthly fees. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A family caters to budget-conscious consumers and younger smartphone fans.
Galaxy models such as the A37 offer features similar to those of more costly smartphones. However, with smaller, lower-grade screens and cameras and less processing power, Samsung can sell them at a more wallet-friendly price. Below, we examine some of the latest additions to the Galaxy range and provide a brief overview of their offerings.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 features an expanded 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offering more screen real estate in a remarkably slim frame. Its pro-grade camera system is led by a 50MP main lens with an improved f/1.8 aperture, supported by a dedicated ultrawide and a telephoto lens featuring 3x optical zoom for crisp, detailed shots at any distance.
Starting at £879 at launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is the most affordable entry in the S26 series, yet it shares the same cutting-edge Exynos 2600 (UK) intelligence as the larger S26+ (£1,099 at launch). Built with a record-thin 6.9mm profile, it delivers elite performance, a boosted 4,300mAh battery, and innovative AI Scam Detection features. With a guaranteed seven-year software update promise, the S26 is a future-proof flagship that fits perfectly in one hand.
Compare our best Samsung Galaxy S26 deals
As the most high-spec and powerful Samsung phone to date, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a refined, lighter titanium design with more rounded corners for a more comfortable grip. It boasts a world-first 6.9-inch Privacy Display, a groundbreaking quad-camera system with a 200MP main sensor, and a high-capacity 5,000mAh battery that now supports even faster 60W charging.
Other specs include:
Compare our best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra deals
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is considered to be one of the biggest releases of the year. It has top-end specs and stunning style. But, unsurprisingly, for such a powerful phone, it does come at a high price, starting at £1,279
The cheapest Samsung phone will likely be a Galaxy A model. For example, the A17 has contracts available for around £280 and the A26 between £350 and £400.
Mobile sellers and networks often offer hundreds of deals on cheap Samsung phones, so the most affordable one isn't necessarily the same everywhere.
Just make sure to sort any results you find by 'total price' to see the least expensive phone contracts for the phone or contract type you want.
All the major phone networks have Samsung phone contracts available. From the biggest networks like Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone to the smaller providers like VOXI and SMARTY, you'll be able to choose a mobile tariff for a Samsung Galaxy phone.
Take a look at all mobile networks that offer phone contracts on Uswitch - you can compare and filter a wide range of offers from almost all of them, so you'll get lots of choice when deciding which contract is best for you.