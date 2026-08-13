Lebara Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- No Credit Check
- Best Mobile Network for Roaming
Looking for a cheap Lebara SIM only deal? Compare no-contract deals with a range of data bundles to suit your needs.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£3.18 a monthfor 3 months, then £7.95
No contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.48 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.95
No contract
5 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £6.95
No contract
20 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£4.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £11.95
No contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£2.38 a monthfor 3 months, then £5.95
No contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£9.98 a monthfor 3 months, then £24.95
No contract
Unlimited5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£1.78 a monthfor 3 months, then £4.45
No contract
3 GBof 5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Find our best Lebara Mobile SIM only deals all with inclusive EU roaming and save money on a new price plan. Whether you’re interested in a small data package or something with a little more bang for your buck, you’re in the right place to compare prices.
Flexible price plans: Lebara’s SIM only deals all work on a 30-day rolling basis, so there’s no long-term commitment or contract.
No mid-contract price rise for 2025: Unlike many other providers, Lebara did not raise their prices for customers in April 2025.
International calls: Lebara phone plans all include international minutes to over 50 countries for free.
Wallet-friendly prices: With deals as low as just around £1.50 a month, Lebara offers a wide array of affordable plans to suit those on a budget.
Top coverage: Lebara’s Vodafone powered-network is reliable and delivers superb coverage around most UK locations.
Free EU roaming: Lebara, unlike many other networks post-Brexit, provides inclusive EU roaming with its SIM Only plans.
Lebara might be a less well-known mobile network, but it stands out with some attractive features that make it a solid alternative to the bigger brands.
Lebara offers free international minutes with its SIM only deals, which makes it an important option for people with relatives overseas.
Lebara is also a good network for people who require flexibility with their phone plans. All of Lebara’s deals are on a 30-day rolling basis, so you can cancel or switch your plan anytime.
Lebara operates on Vodafone’s network, which means you’ll get great 3G and 4G coverage over 99% of the country. Lebara SIM cards are already for 5G, too.
The main factors to weigh up when choosing a SIM deal are the cost, the data allowance, and the length of the deal. The best thing to do is work out exactly how you use your mobile and then find a deal that suits your usage levels.
If you don’t devour a lot of data, a cheaper deal could be perfect for you. Lebara offers a range of more affordable options, and with no long-term commitment, the flexibility could appeal, too.
Yes, Lebara’s SIM cards all come with roaming pre-enabled, but the amount you’ll pay will depend on what part of the world you’re travelling to.
You can use your calls, data, and text allowance at no extra cost in Europe. However, if you’re travelling outside the EU, you’ll need to check before going, as different countries incur different charges.
Lebara offers a range of SIM only deals to suit different users. Let’s take a look at what you can choose from:
Lebara offers SIM only deals with unlimited data included. You can currently sign up to an unlimited data package for £24.95.
All of Lebara’s SIM only deals come 5G-ready. So as long as you have a 5G-enabled mobile phone and live in a 5G switched on location, you can get connected with a Lebara deal.
Lebara doesn’t offer long term deals, all its plans are simply rolling 30-day contracts. So, you can’t sign up for a 12-month deal. Of course, you can just keep using your deal for as long as you like instead.
When you get your Lebara SIM card, all you need to do is put it in your smartphone and start using it. It will be ready to go. You don’t need to do anything specific to activate it.
Yes. You can keep using your current phone number with your new SIM deal. All you need is your PAC code, which you can easily get from your current network.
For more information, see our 'Transferring your mobile number to a new phone' guide.
When your Lebara deal expires after 30 days, it will continue until you decide to end it.
Lebara customer support is availble from 9am – 9pm, 7 days a week on chat or phone by dialing 5588 from a Lebara SIM.
Chat with an advisor on Lebara's contact us page.
Not keen on Lebara? Not to worry. There are plenty more SIM only deals to choose from. See what the other major UK networks have to offer:
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
You can choose from a range of Lebara SIM cards here at Uswitch. Simply compare deals in the deals tables above and pick the price plan that's best suited to your needs.
Yes, Lebara’s network operates on Vodafone’s infrastructure, so you can be safe in the knowledge that its 5G coverage is amongst the best in the country.
You don’t need to top up a Lebara SIM only deal. When you sign up you’ll be allocated a certain amount of calls, data, and minutes to use every month. You can use the price plan for as little as long as you want, as Lebara only offers rolling 30-day packages.
Your Lebara SIM only deal will be ready to activate as soon as you receive it. All you need to do is pop it in your phone and you’ll be ready to go.