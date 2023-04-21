There many reasons to choose a SIM only deal with Lebara. Here are a few of our favourite benefits:

Find our best Lebara Mobile SIM only deals and save money on a new price plan. Whether you’re interested in a small data package or something with a little more bang for your buck, you’re in the right place to compare prices.

Free EU roaming: Lebara, unlike many other networks post-Brexit, provides inclusive EU roaming with its SIM Only plans.

Top coverage: Lebara’s Vodafone powered-network is reliable and delivers superb coverage around most UK locations.

Wallet-friendly prices: With deals as low as just £5 a month, Lebara offers a wide array of affordable plans to suit those on a budget.

Flexible price plans: Lebara’s SIM-only deals all work on a 30-day rolling basis, so there’s no long-term commitment or contract. .

Is Lebara Mobile a good network?

Lebara might be a smaller mobile network, but it stands up wit some attractive features that make it a solid alternative to wider-known brandes,

Lebara wants to keep friends and families connected – even if you’re hundreds of miles apart in different countries. Lebara helps by including free international minutes with its SIM only deals, which makes it an important option for people with relatives overseas.

Lebara is also a good network for people who require flexibility with their phone plan. All of Lebara’s deals are on a 30-day rolling basis, so you can cancel or switch your plan at any time.

What network does Lebara use?

Lebara operates on Vodafone’s network, which means you’ll get great 3G and 4G coverage over 99% of the country. Lebara SIM cards are all ready for 5G too.

What should you look for in a Lebara SIM only contract?

The main factors to weigh up when you’re choosing a SIM deal are the cost, the data allowance, and the length of the deal.

The best thing to do is work out exactly how you use your mobile, and then find a deal that suits your usage levels.

If you don’t devour a lot of data, then a cheaper deal could be perfect for you. Lebara offers a range of cheaper options, and with no long term commitment either, the flexibility could appeal too.