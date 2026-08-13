Is Lebara Mobile a good network?

Lebara might be a less well-known mobile network, but it stands out with some attractive features that make it a solid alternative to the bigger brands.

Lebara offers free international minutes with its SIM only deals, which makes it an important option for people with relatives overseas.

Lebara is also a good network for people who require flexibility with their phone plans. All of Lebara’s deals are on a 30-day rolling basis, so you can cancel or switch your plan anytime.

What network does Lebara use?

Lebara operates on Vodafone’s network, which means you’ll get great 3G and 4G coverage over 99% of the country. Lebara SIM cards are already for 5G, too.

What should you look for in a Lebara SIM only contract?

The main factors to weigh up when choosing a SIM deal are the cost, the data allowance, and the length of the deal. The best thing to do is work out exactly how you use your mobile and then find a deal that suits your usage levels.

If you don’t devour a lot of data, a cheaper deal could be perfect for you. Lebara offers a range of more affordable options, and with no long-term commitment, the flexibility could appeal, too.