Home insurance guides

In this guide we tell you about all of the approved locks and how this added piece of security could save you some cash on your home insurance premiums.Learn more
Read our top 10 home security tips for securing your home, and making sure your home insurance policy is valid. Compare home insurance quotes with Uswitch in minutes.Learn more
Pet insurance can give you peace of mind and protection for your pet against unexpected vet bills, illness or accidents. Compare pet insurance policies to find out what works for your family. Our guide also looks at any alternatives that might be available.Learn more
If your house is made from timber, you may wish to speak to a non-standard home insurance provider to get a quote specific to your requirements.Learn more
Even if you don't own much designer gear, the cost of your clothes can add up. Could you afford to replace them all? Read our guide to wardrobe and clothing insurance.Learn more
Compare tenants insurance for people renting a home. Read our guide to find out how you can benefit from renters insurance.Learn more
New for old insurance policies are designed to replace your stolen or damaged home contents, with new equivalent items, even for your older possessions.Learn more
Affordable home insurance can be hard to come by for houses with thatched roofs. Read our guide and learn more about how to find thatched house insurance.Learn more
Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.Learn more
Home insurance will cover you if something happens to your home or its contents. Do you know what to include in your cover, or how much cover you even require? Read our guide to find out more.Learn more
Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.Learn more
Compare home insurance quotes for properties affected by subsidence. Learn more about subsidence home insurance and non-standard cover. Subsidence is the caving in or sinking of an area of land, so if your home is affected then you may wish to speak to a specialist home insurance provider.Learn more