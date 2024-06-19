No, you don't have to worry about a thing after you've switched energy. We contact your new supplier, which in turn contacts your current supplier to arrange a date for the switchover of the supply. That way, you don't have to deal with cancelling your old tariff.

How long does it take to switch energy supplier?

Most of the suppliers we work with adhere to the Energy Switch Guarantee, which means your energy switch should take no more than five days from the date your new provider receives your completed application. If you want to change electricity supplier and gas supplier, the dates may be different for each. Don’t worry though, your energy supply won't be interrupted at any point.

Will I hear from my new energy supplier?

You’ll receive a welcome pack and letter or email from your new supplier within a few days of switching. This will outline what you’ve agreed to and give you the details of your new plan. Remember to provide a starting meter as soon as possible so you can ensure you're being billed accurately.

Will any work be required to complete the energy switch?

No, you won't need to have any pipes or wires changed or anything installed. The change of energy supply is taken care of by the suppliers. The physical energy is the same and it flows through the same pipes and wires to get to your home.

The only exception is if you’ve opted to have a smart meter installed as part of your switch. In that case, your supplier will arrange for an engineer to visit your home. The installation should take just a couple of hours. You can find out what happens during a smart meter installation in our guide.

Will I be billed twice when I switch energy supplier?

No. Both energy companies will agree a switchover date, so you won’t be billed twice for the same period. You can cancel your Direct Debit with your old supplier if you wish, but make sure you wait until the switch is complete.

What if I change my mind about my energy switch?

You have a cooling-off period of 14 days. If you decide you no longer want to change energy provider, just contact your new supplier and let it know. It will be able to cancel the switch for you without interrupting your supply.

How do I switch energy suppliers if I’m moving home?

When you’re moving house, gas and electricity bills might be low on your list of priorities. But it’s handy to know how to switch energy supplier if you want to ensure you’re not paying too much to power your new home.

You should notify your current energy supplier at least 48 hours before the move, so they can close your account and send your final bill to your new address. Make sure you take a meter reading on the day you move to ensure your last bill is accurate.

You’ll need to take another meter reading at your new home on the day you move in, then contact the supplier of the new property (read about how to find out who your supplier is). The supplier can transfer the account into your name, but remember it might not be the cheapest energy deal for you. Moving house is a great opportunity to save on your energy, so start by entering your new postcode on Uswitch. You can find out more about how to switch energy supplier when moving home in our guide.