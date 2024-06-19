How to switch energy supplier
How do I switch energy supplier?
Comparing energy prices on Uswitch couldn’t be easier. The process only takes a few minutes and could help you save on your energy bills.
Enter your details
Gas and electricity prices are set regionally, and some suppliers only serve certain areas. Enter your postcode on the Uswitch website or in the box above, along with your plan name and energy usage details, and we’ll narrow down which energy plans are available for you to switch to.
Compare energy deals
We'll show you the plans we can help you switch to, ordered by cost or how much you could save by switching. If you want to narrow down the results, you can filter by what’s important to you – whether you’re looking for a green energy plan, a long fix or one without an early exit fee.
Confirm your switch
The final step in switching energy supplier is to confirm your switch. To do this, you need to provide your full address and bank details so your new supplier can set up a Direct Debit. After you've done that, we’ll put your new and old supplier in contact with each other and they’ll arrange a switchover date. That's it!
What information do I need to switch energy provider?
Switching energy supplier with Uswitch is simple - you only need your postcode and the name of your tariff. We’ll then use this information to show you your options. If you want to pay your energy bills by Direct Debit, you’ll also need your bank details to hand.
You can compare energy prices today by clicking below.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
Using Uswitch is a no-brainer
"It took me a couple of minutes to compare energy prices and switch, with all the faff of switching and payments etc. done for you. I've just saved close to £450 (per year) in gas and electricity by switching. I also use their app to take part in their energy saving sessions and earn cashback - it couldn't be easier. Great comparison and switching app - highly recommend it."
Why should I switch energy supplier?
You should switch energy supplier if you haven't switched for a while - certainly if it's been more than a year since your last switch. This means you're almost certainly overpaying for your energy. There are fixed deals currently available that will be cheaper than the deal you're on.
It only takes a few minutes to compare energy deals, and if you switch, the process should be completed within five days, so it couldn't be easier to start saving.
Find out how the energy switching process works by watching the video above, or read on for more information.
When is the best time to change energy supplier?
If you're on a fixed deal, the best time to switch energy supplier is in the last 49 days of a fixed deal before you're rolled onto a standard variable energy tariff. This means you can switch without paying exit fees.
If you're on a standard variable deal, you can fix without paying exit fees now.
When shouldn't I switch?
You probably shouldn't switch if you're on a fixed deal with more than 49 days left on your contract. This is because you'll probably have to pay exit fees to switch away, which could cancel out any savings you might make.
If this is the case, and it's a long time until you can switch for free, you could look at saving on your bills by managing your energy use around the home. Uswitch's mobile app can help with that - find out more about the app here.
How do I switch energy if I have a prepayment meter?
You can switch energy, but you may not be able to do so through comparison sites, which would mean going directly to suppliers. If you have a prepayment meter, it may be worth seeing if you can switch to a credit meter.
“Energy deals have returned to the market and if you haven't switched for a while, you'll probably find that switching to a new deal will save you money on your energy bills. It only takes a few minutes to compare energy prices - just make sure you've got a recent bill handy.”
Tips to switch energy supplier
Save time when switching
Switching gas and electricity can be done in minutes. However, to make things even quicker, gather all your key information before you start so it’s at hand. Everything you need should be on a recent bill.
Know your energy meters
Before you switch energy, there are a few things you’ll need to know about your home and the gas and electricity meters you already have in place. We may ask whether you have a standard credit meter, prepayment meter or Economy 7 meter, as that will determine the type of energy tariff you can switch to.
You’re on a standard credit meter if you pay for your energy by Direct Debit or regular billing, whereas prepayment meters need topping up with a key, token or app. If you’ve got an Economy 7 meter, you’ll see two different rates on your electricity bill – one for daytime use and one for evening use.
If you’re looking to switch energy provider at a business premises, find guidance on switching energy suppliers in commercial properties here.
Choose the right energy tariff
When you compare energy with Uswitch, we’ll show you both fixed and variable gas and electricity tariffs. Fixed energy tariffs guarantee the price you pay for each unit of energy for the whole of the fixed contract (usually 12-18 months) while variable tariffs can go up or down depending on what’s happening in the energy market.
We’ll also need to know whether you’d like a dual fuel tariff or whether you’d like to switch gas or electricity tariffs separately. If you use both gas and electricity in your home, it can often work out cheaper to get both fuels from the same supplier under a dual fuel tariff.
If you’re keen to switch to a renewable energy plan, look out for the green badge on your energy comparison results. Many energy tariffs now offer some level of renewable energy, so as well as saving money you can be sure you’re doing your bit to save the planet too. Under our unique Energy Accreditation scheme, we’ve made it easier to see which tariffs are truly green so you can make a more informed decision.
Consider customer reviews
When switching energy supplier, you’re probably hoping for a big saving. But while price is important, you should also make sure your new supplier offers great service. Our energy comparison includes independent star ratings based on real customer reviews, so you can get to know your new energy supplier before you switch.
Don’t dismiss small suppliers
While you’re comparing energy suppliers with Uswitch, you might come across some brand names you haven’t heard of. Many smaller suppliers offer competitive pricing and have great customer reviews, so be sure to consider them for your energy switch.
Avoid exit fees
If you’re on a fixed energy plan that hasn’t expired yet, your supplier may charge you an exit fee if you want to switch. When you compare energy with Uswitch, we’ll let you know if there are any exit fees to pay on your current tariff. Exit fees are usually waived around 49 days before your plan ends, so if you’d rather wait until then, we’ll tell you when it’s time to switch energy without having to pay a fee to your supplier. If you’ve never switched energy before or it’s been a while, your plan has likely come to an end and you’re free to switch and save.
Do I need to contact my old supplier when I switch?
No, you don't have to worry about a thing after you've switched energy. We contact your new supplier, which in turn contacts your current supplier to arrange a date for the switchover of the supply. That way, you don't have to deal with cancelling your old tariff.
How long does it take to switch energy supplier?
Most of the suppliers we work with adhere to the Energy Switch Guarantee, which means your energy switch should take no more than five days from the date your new provider receives your completed application. If you want to change electricity supplier and gas supplier, the dates may be different for each. Don’t worry though, your energy supply won't be interrupted at any point.
Will I hear from my new energy supplier?
You’ll receive a welcome pack and letter or email from your new supplier within a few days of switching. This will outline what you’ve agreed to and give you the details of your new plan. Remember to provide a starting meter as soon as possible so you can ensure you're being billed accurately.
Will any work be required to complete the energy switch?
No, you won't need to have any pipes or wires changed or anything installed. The change of energy supply is taken care of by the suppliers. The physical energy is the same and it flows through the same pipes and wires to get to your home.
The only exception is if you’ve opted to have a smart meter installed as part of your switch. In that case, your supplier will arrange for an engineer to visit your home. The installation should take just a couple of hours. You can find out what happens during a smart meter installation in our guide.
Will I be billed twice when I switch energy supplier?
No. Both energy companies will agree a switchover date, so you won’t be billed twice for the same period. You can cancel your Direct Debit with your old supplier if you wish, but make sure you wait until the switch is complete.
What if I change my mind about my energy switch?
You have a cooling-off period of 14 days. If you decide you no longer want to change energy provider, just contact your new supplier and let it know. It will be able to cancel the switch for you without interrupting your supply.
How do I switch energy suppliers if I’m moving home?
When you’re moving house, gas and electricity bills might be low on your list of priorities. But it’s handy to know how to switch energy supplier if you want to ensure you’re not paying too much to power your new home.
You should notify your current energy supplier at least 48 hours before the move, so they can close your account and send your final bill to your new address. Make sure you take a meter reading on the day you move to ensure your last bill is accurate.
You’ll need to take another meter reading at your new home on the day you move in, then contact the supplier of the new property (read about how to find out who your supplier is). The supplier can transfer the account into your name, but remember it might not be the cheapest energy deal for you. Moving house is a great opportunity to save on your energy, so start by entering your new postcode on Uswitch. You can find out more about how to switch energy supplier when moving home in our guide.
FAQs
When can I switch energy supplier without penalty or exit fee?
If you switch energy provider while you’re still in your fixed deal period, you may have to pay an exit fee. When you compare with Uswitch, we’ll let you know if your exit fee still applies or if you can switch without penalty. Your exit fee is usually waived up to 49 days before the end of your contract, so you’ve got plenty of time to shop around and start the process of switching energy supplier before your fixed deal comes to an end. You can read more about the best time to switch energy provider in our guide.
Can I switch to the same energy supplier?
Yes, there's nothing stopping you from switching to the same energy supplier (for instance, if you're on a standard variable tariff and want to switch to a fixed deal with that supplier).
How easy is it to switch energy supplier?
It's easy to switch energy supplier as long as you provide as much information as possible to get the most accurate personal projection and savings estimate. Once you confirm with us, we'll do all the work including notifying your old and new suppliers so they can action the switch.
How often can I switch energy supplier?
It’s best to switch your energy tariff whenever your fixed deal is due to end, to avoid being rolled onto your supplier’s standard variable tariff. There’s no limit to how often you can switch energy supplier, but it’s wise to take any exit fees into account if your fixed deal doesn’t end for a while.
Can I switch if I'm in debt to my energy supplier?
Yes - if you're on a credit meter you can switch if you've haven't been in debt for more than 28 days. If you're on a prepayment meter, you can't switch if your debt is more than £500.
What happens to my credit when I switch energy supplier?
When your old supplier produces your final bill, it will take any credit you have into account, so you'll either get a reduced bill or a refund to your bank account.
Will my energy supply be interrupted when I switch supplier?
No. Your gas and electricity supply will be the same as before. All that changes is the company that bills you and the rate charged for your energy. There won’t be any interruption to your supply, and nobody will need to visit your home unless you’ve opted to have a smart meter installed as part of your new tariff.
Will my smart meter stop working if I switch?
It depends on the kind of smart meter you have. Older generation meters do tend to stop working if you switch supplier, but newer ones shouldn't have any problems. If you think you've got an old smart meter, you can ask your supplier to replace it for free.
Can I switch energy if I rent my home?
Unless your landlord pays your utilities directly, you should be able to switch whenever you want, in exactly the same way as anyone who owns their home.
For more information and help approaching your landlord about energy savings, read our tenants' guide to energy switching.