EDF BoilerCare Value (£95 excess)
From £7
per month
£95.00
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
What's covered?
Includes
Boiler and controls
Central heating system
Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working
A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)
Excludes
Annual boiler service
Any damage to your equipment or costs incurred due to not being able to use it
Sludge, blockages, or hard water scale deposits (i.e. calcium)
Flue systems from the boiler, stores, feeds, outlets or controls and curved/decorative radiators, inaccessible or non-visible pipework
Pre-existing faults or work needed to meet industry standards
Terms & Conditions
This policy is provided by Domestic & General Insurance PLC. Registered Office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS, United Kingdom. Registered in England and Wales, Company No. 485850. Domestic & General Insurance PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. EDF is an Appointed Representative of Domestic & General Insurance PLC, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.