What does the new petrol and diesel car ban mean for drivers?
What's the latest update for the 2030 ban?
The government has confirmed that the ban on new petrol and diesel cars will come into force in 2030.
There's been a lot of moving about though. At first the government set the ban to 2040, but the Conservative Party brought that forward to 2035. In January, the Labour government restored the 2030 deadline.
One of the main worries people have about the ban is that the UK doesn't currently have the infrastructure to support EVs. EVs are expensive, and there will need to be more charging points available to support them.
Less emissions and greener roads sounds great, but is the demand for electric vehicles there? Electric vehicles are currently very pricy, a factor that understandably puts a lot of drivers off. A brand new EV currently sells for an average price of £46,000, with the cheapest around £15,000.
And it's not just the upfront cost that's making people hesitate. Car insurance is also more expensive for EVs because they're harder to repair than petrol or diesel cars. The parts needed for repairs can also be more costly.
EV owners now also pay car tax. Not having to pay car tax was a big draw for people on the fence about EVs, so this update could be putting them off.
Can I still drive my petrol of diesel car after the ban?
Yes, you'll still be able to drive your petrol or diesel car after the ban. The 2030 rule applies to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, not those already owned.
You're likely to see more low emission zones cropping up across cities in the UK.
Should I buy a petrol, diesel or hybrid car before 2030?
This is all down to you and your budget. The 2030 ban only applies to new vehicles, so you'll still be able to buy them second hand. Be aware that they might be pricier though.
If you're anxious to future-proof yourself, you might want to consider buying an EV. But it all depends on whether you have the budget, and charging points available to you.
As with any vehicle, it's a good idea to think carefully before making the switch to a new car. Factor in your budget and the availability of charging points in your local area first.
Will there still be petrol stations after 2030?
Yes, petrol stations aren't going anywhere just yet. They'll probably have more EV charging points though, so expect some changes to your local fuel station.
How does the ban affect classic cars?
The ban won't affect classic cars, other than potentially making them pricier. It might be more expensive to get your car repaired after the ban, or to get fuel. But none of this is certain.
So if you're a classic car fan, don't fret. You'll still be able to enjoy driving your vehicle.