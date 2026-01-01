Compare solar panel quotes
Thinking of going solar? Our new comparison tool is now live, along with expert advice to see how much you could save and how the process works.
We compare these solar panel installers
We only work with installers who meet our high standards for quality, certification, and customer service. Each of our partners is MCS-certified, ensuring your system is safe, efficient, and eligible for the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG).
Why choose Uswitch for solar?
We’ve replaced the uncertainty of solar with a transparent, streamlined process. You can now shield your energy bills with an easy to use system tailored to your home and lifestyle.
Trusted partners
We vet installers before they reach you, saving you time and effort. We only work with MCS-certified installers.
Simple and fast
Answer a few quick questions about your home and energy use, and you'll get personalised quotes in just a few minutes.
Exclusives
We work hard to bring you exclusive deals, along with other incentives.
How does solar work?
At its simplest, solar panels (also known as solar photovoltaics, or PV) convert sunlight into electricity.
Uswitch tip: You don't need scorching heat or direct sun for this to work. Modern panels are incredibly efficient at capturing diffused light, meaning they still generate power on typically overcast British days.
Capturing sunlight
Solar panels are made of cells containing semi-conducting materials. When light hits these cells, it creates an electrical field.
Conversion
The panels produce Direct Current (DC) electricity. Since your home runs on Alternating Current (AC), the power is sent to a small box called an inverter to be converted.
Powering your home
This electricity flows into your consumer unit (fuse box) to power your lights, appliances, and gadgets.
The grid connection
If you generate more power than you need, the excess flows back into the National Grid. If you need more than you’re generating (like at night), you simply pull electricity from the grid as normal.
Will solar help lower my bills?
Yes, and for most households, the savings are significant. Solar helps you save money in three distinct ways:
- Reduced reliance on the grid
Every unit of electricity your panels generate is a unit you don't have to buy from your energy supplier. By self-consuming your own solar power, you are effectively locking in a portion of your energy costs at 0p per kWh for the next 25 years.
- Earning through exports
Through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG), energy suppliers will actually pay you for the leftover energy you don't use. It acts as a steady offset against your standing charges and any night-time energy use.
- Maximising savings with a battery
Without a battery, you have to use it or lose it. By adding a solar battery, you can store the free energy you generated at midday and use it at 7pm when grid prices are at their peak. This can often double your annual savings compared to panels alone.
FAQs
Is the UK sunny enough for solar energy?
Yes! Solar panels don't need direct, scorching heat; they work on daylight. Even on a typical overcast British day, your panels will still generate electricity.
Can I get solar panels if I rent?
Usually, no. You need the homeowner's permission to make structural changes. However, you can ask your landlord about "solar-as-a-service" options or community energy schemes.
Is my roof suitable for solar panels?
Most roofs are. South-facing roofs are ideal, but East- and West-facing roofs still perform very well. The main factors are shading (from trees or chimneys) and having enough physical space for at least 6–8 panels.
What’s the difference between a solar panel and a solar battery?
Panels generate the electricity; the battery stores it. Think of the panels as the tap and the battery as the water tank.
Does home insurance cover solar panels?
Most standard policies do cover them as they are considered a permanent fixture of the home, but you must notify your insurer once they are installed to ensure your "sum insured" is accurate.
What’s the Feed-in Tariff (FiT)?
If you signed up to the Feed-in Tariff scheme as a generator, you can sell your excess energy for cash. However, FiT applications closed in 2019.
The Feed-in Tariff has now been replaced by the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG). This works in a similar way, giving you an opportunity to offset installation costs and earn money from your solar panel system.