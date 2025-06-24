How to compare business energy brokers

Why use a business energy broker?

If you’re planning on arranging your next energy deal without using a commercial energy broker, you’ll need to contact each supplier individually to make sure you’re getting the best rates. And because business energy suppliers don’t offer dual fuel deals, you’ll need to run separate quotes for business gas and business electricity.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to navigate the whole process yourself, a business energy broker can help in the following ways:

Energy brokers for business can gather both a business gas quote and a business electricity quote from a range of suppliers on your behalf.

Compare business electricity brokers and business gas brokers to find one with access to a wider choice of deals than you would find online.

An expert business energy broker can find you a tariff that works for your specific needs and handle all the paperwork involved in switching contracts.

Energy brokers for business are skilled negotiators and may be able to broker power deals with better rates that you’d be able to secure yourself.

Before you compare business energy brokers, bear in mind that there are certain brokers that specialise in different areas, such as green energy or a specific business industry. For most companies, it’s best to use a business energy broker or price comparison site that has access to a range of different suppliers.

Remember, a reliable supply and good customer service are often as important as low rates, so it pays to compare what’s on offer from smaller energy suppliers as well as the more established brands.

How much should your business pay for energy?

In short, there’s no easy answer as each supplier needs to factor in a lot of different things when designing a bespoke quote, including:

The type of business often dictates the energy usage pattern. Businesses that consume most of their energy when there is less demand from the network will have lower rates.

Your business’s credit rating can impact the overall cost of your energy and the suppliers available to you.

The amount of energy your business uses in a year. A higher volume normally means a lower price. But if unit rates decrease, the daily standing charge can increase. Always check your overall offer for the cost incurred for a full year rather than unit prices.

The size of your business determines your energy buying power. If you compare business gas brokers and business electricity brokers, you’ll see that there are some that specialise in group energy buying services for small and medium businesses, but they’re rare.

Location. Energy prices vary around the country. Scotland has some of the highest prices in the UK, whereas the Midlands has some of the lowest.

The length of your contract. On average, each year you extend your contract adds an additional 6% to the unit cost whilst 2%-6% is deducted from the standing charge. Negotiation plays a part in determining contract length so it’s important to both compare business electricity brokers and compare business gas brokers to find a representative that’s a leading expert in their field.

Using the same supplier for electricity and gas may get you a discount. This is another reason to properly compare business gas brokers and business electricity brokers to find one that works with many different suppliers.

Because of all the different elements involved, business energy prices will vary if you compare business energy brokers, suppliers and types of businesses. And because every business uses energy differently and has different energy efficiency measures in place, there’s no way of definitively saying how much energy your business should be using or working out the rates you should be paying.

The only way to find out how much you should be paying is to run a business energy comparison, but we’ve compiled a list of average usage figures to help you get a rough idea of how much you should be paying for your business energy according to company size. You should keep this in mind when you come to compare deals.

What are the latest business electricity prices?