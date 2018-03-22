If you're struggling to read your energy bill, Uswitch is here to help

Scan your way to energy savings! With the Uswitch app for iPhone and Android, you can get an instant, bespoke energy comparison Find out more

We’ve taken a sample npower energy bill and made it very clear where to find key information. We've even included tips and advice so you can best understand what your energy is costing you and make the most of your energy plan.

Just a note: this sample bill may not look just like yours (bill info varies based on your meter type and method of payment), but the format will be similar.

More info about your npower bill

This year, Ofgem reforms resulted in many suppliers overhauling how their bills look and what information is on them. These changes were required to help make bills clearer and more transparent. Here are a few changes you'll notice on your new bills.

"Could you pay less?" Your supplier must now tell you if you are not on their cheapest plan and, if not, what their cheapest plan is.

Keep in mind that this is only your own supplier’s cheapest, and may not be the cheapest energy plan on the market. You can compare energy prices to get a full-market look at what's out there.

Tariff Comparison Rate Think of this simply as an indication of how your plan's rate stacks up to another supplier's. This is not the rate you actually pay. Instead, it takes into account items that factor into your total cost like discounts and standing charges. Also, you should note that it's based on a medium energy user, and you may not fit into this group.