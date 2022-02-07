“Currently, the Department for Transport reports that transport is responsible for 27% of total UK greenhouse gas emissions, with over half of the UK’s transport emissions coming from cars.

“With an increasing number of environmentally conscious consumers, more accessible technology and government incentives to reach the UK’s 2050 Net Zero carbon emissions target, the EV market is projected to grow significantly.

“However, with more electric cars on the road, there’s no guarantee that a public charging point will be available when you need it. In 2021, research found there were 19 cars for every Plugin Electric Vehicle charging point.

“For many people, the most convenient way to charge an electric car will be at home. Not only will a home charger ensure you always have access to a charging point but it could increase the value of your property.”

Ben Gallizzi, EV expert at Uswitch