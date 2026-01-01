For many people, the best way to charge an electric car will be at home rather than at public electric charging points. This is because:

A home charging point is solely yours to use - you don’t have to run the risk of a public charging point not being available when you need it

You can charge the car whenever is most convenient - many people do it overnight so it’s ready to go in the morning.

Additionally, with the electric vehicle market projected to grow significantly in the next five to ten years, a home charger is going to be an increasingly desirable addition to any home.