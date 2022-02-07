For many people, the best way to charge an electric car will be at home rather than at public electric charging points. This is because:
A home charging point is solely yours to use - you don’t have to run the risk of a public charging point not being available when you need it
You can charge the car whenever is most convenient - many people do it overnight so it’s ready to go in the morning.
Additionally, with the electric vehicle market projected to grow significantly in the next five to ten years, a home charger is going to be an increasingly desirable addition to any home.
The installer will help you decide on the position of the charger based on where you park your car and what sort of charger you’re getting.
The installer will fix the charger in position and connect it to the mains power supply.
There will be a few final safety checks before the installer demonstrates how to use the charger.
When you choose an EV home charger, you'll need to think about factors including:
Your budget - how much you can afford to spend on a charger, especially with the OZEV grant ending for homeowners on 31 March 2022, could dictate which charger you go for.
Power - you can save money by opting for a lower power charger, though it'll take longer to charge the car.
Tethered or untethered - a tethered charger has the cable attached, while an untethered charger allows you to attach your own cable, giving you more flexibility but a bit more hassle.
It’s not recommended that you install an EV home charger yourself - it should always be done by a qualified and certified electrician. This ensures that the installation will be done safely and not jeopardise any warranty that might be applicable to the charger you choose.
It should only take a couple of hours or so to install an EV home charger, though this will depend on the type of charger and where it is being installed.
“Currently, the Department for Transport reports that transport is responsible for 27% of total UK greenhouse gas emissions, with over half of the UK’s transport emissions coming from cars.
“With an increasing number of environmentally conscious consumers, more accessible technology and government incentives to reach the UK’s 2050 Net Zero carbon emissions target, the EV market is projected to grow significantly.
“However, with more electric cars on the road, there’s no guarantee that a public charging point will be available when you need it. In 2021, research found there were 19 cars for every Plugin Electric Vehicle charging point.
“For many people, the most convenient way to charge an electric car will be at home. Not only will a home charger ensure you always have access to a charging point but it could increase the value of your property.”
Ben Gallizzi, EV expert at Uswitch
