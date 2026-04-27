Warm Homes: Local Grant, available now

The Warm Homes: Local Grant aims to lift families out of fuel poverty by improving energy-inefficient homes. Making £500m available until 2028.

Launched in 2025 as part of the wider Warm Homes Plan, this solar panel government grant is now available. It's aimed at eligible low-income and vulnerable households, normally with an income under £36,000.

Only those living in private accommodation, whether owned or rented, are eligible. Your home must have an EPC rating of D-G.

Households can get funding for insulation, heat pumps and more. However, the most popular measures so far have been solar panels (37%) and solar batteries (11%), according to government data.

Important to know: The scheme is run by local councils, so eligibility may differ by area. They will send someone to assess your home and recommend which measures will be best; you can’t just request solar panels.

The scheme only runs in England, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have equivalent options.

ECO4: Your final opportunity to apply

Aimed at the most vulnerable households, the government-mandated ECO4 scheme sees energy suppliers fund improvements for eligible homes. However, you’ll have to act soon if you want to apply. The scheme will end in December 2026.

ECO4 covers solar panels and sometimes batteries. Solar is normally offered only alongside other measures, such as heat pumps and insulation.

Eligible households can often get 100% funding, while some borderline cases may be offered partial funding. You typically qualify if someone in your family receives eligible benefits and your home has a poor EPC rating of D-G.

Those at risk of fuel poverty may also be eligible. LA Flex, or Local Authority Flexibility, allows councils to approve ECO4 funding for those who aren't on benefits. For instance:

Other low-income households

Large families with high energy needs

Those with medical conditions that are made worse by cold homes

Carers and disabled occupants

Don’t forget, ECO4 ends in December 2026. You must apply before then to be considered.

Important to know: ECO4 is often oversubscribed, and homes that are easier to upgrade are sometimes prioritised. These include those with electric heating, south or west-facing roofs and no shade.

You must own your home or have your landlord's permission to apply.

Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2): Closed

The Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) is now closed to new applications. Aimed specifically at homes not on the gas grid, these solar panel government grants were delivered by local councils.

Solar panels were often 100% funded under the scheme, and you could sometimes access solar batteries. Your property had to have an EPC of D, E, F, or G, and your household income needed to be under £36,000.

A similar solar energy grant in the UK is expected to be announced. The Warm Homes: Local Grant is now available.

0% VAT on solar panels: Until March 2027

If you aren’t eligible for free solar panels using government grants, there are still some options to save money. As well as the Warm Home: Local Grants, upcoming low-interest loans, VAT on solar panels and batteries are being cut from 20% to 0%. According to Gov.uk, you have until March 2027 to get the special rate (before it reverts to a reduced rate of 5%), so start looking into it now if you want to benefit.

All UK homeowners are eligible, and the cut applies to both materials and labour. The VAT break means you could save between £1,000 and £1,500 on solar panels alone, or between £1,000 and £2,000 on a combined solar and battery system, compared to paying the standard rate.

Important to know: You must go via a certified installer, who can apply the reduced VAT rate for you.