Energy price cap to drop to £1,720 in July 2025

Ofgem has today announced that the energy price cap for July 2025 will be set at £1,720 per year for average usage households paying by Direct Debit.

This is a significant drop of 7% and will be welcome news for customers on standard variable tariffs who are affected by the price cap rising and falling.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “A 7% fall in the price cap from July will reduce the average annual bill by £129 for the millions of customers still sitting on a standard tariff - a welcome break in the clouds in time for summer.

“But the savings from fixed deals are far bigger than this drop. The cheapest fixed deal could save the average household £203* a year compared with the July price cap.

“Millions of homes are already paying cheaper rates than the new July cap, after switching to a fixed deal.

“There are plenty of fixed deals still available that beat both the current and July energy rates. So for households still sitting on a standard tariff linked to the price cap, now is a great moment to lock in fixed savings before the winter gloom returns.”