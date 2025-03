With the price cap due to increase on 1 April, over nine million households are urged to submit a meter reading to their supplier in advance to avoid the risk of overpaying on their energy bills.

These households will be on a standard variable tariff, where prices rise and fall with the price cap, and also not have a smart meter which automatically submits readings to suppliers. These households could risk their usage being estimated and maybe wrongly charged on rates which will be 6.4% higher from April until 30 June. This could be an overpayment of £3.62 per week (£34 million in total).

Can customers switch energy to save?

These customers can switch to a fixed deal to ensure they save against the price cap. There are a high number of fixed deals available with savings around £239 per year - the highest seen on the market since May 2024.

Enter your postcode below to get started with an energy comparison.