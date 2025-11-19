Energy price cap: will this price cap cut your energy bills?

What’s the current price cap situation?

The current price cap is set at £1,755 per year for the average household paying by Direct Debit. This was an increase from its previous level of £1,720, but not as high as it was earlier in the year, when it was set at £1,849.

£1,755 wasn’t a big increase, but it did come at a time when bills were likely to rise anyway because the winter months started to take hold and temperatures began to drop.

What are analysts expecting from this price cap?

Analysts are expecting a further drop in the November price cap (which will come into effect from 1 January 2026). The next price cap will likely be around £1,735. You can see suppliers’ final predictions in the table below.