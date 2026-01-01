The Great Energy Savings Switch FAQs
What is The Great Energy Savings Switch?
The Great Energy Savings Switch is the name for the collective switch that Uswitch is running between mid-January and 16 February 2026. A collective switch refers to a group of consumers getting together via a third party to sign up to a specific (usually exclusive) energy tariff from a gas and electricity supplier.
Am I eligible to join?
You're eligible to join if you met at least one of these requirements by 26 January 2026:
- You're a Uswitch account holder
- You're subscribed to receive marketing emails from Uswitch
- You're subscribed to receive emails from Zoopla partners.
Why was I contacted about The Great Energy Savings Switch?
If you received an email about The Great Energy Savings Switch you are subscribed to marketing emails from Uswitch, Confused or Zoopla.
I no longer want to be part of the collective switch. How do I remove myself from it?
As a Uswitch customer, you automatically have access to our collective switch deals but that doesn’t mean you have to switch supplier or respond to the offer. If you wish to opt out of receiving emails about the collective switch, you can unsubscribe from the last email you received.
Why is Uswitch organising a collective switch?
Our energy experts work hard to bring households lower prices and more control over their bills. By launching a collective switch, Uswitch can negotiate energy deals at competitive rates which are often cheaper than what’s available to the whole of the market. These deals are offered exclusively to customers who are actively seeking an opportunity to switch and make savings. We’ll only promote deals through our marketing if our experts agree that they’re genuinely worth considering.
Other FAQs
Does registering mean I have to switch?
Registering does not mean you have to switch to the winning tariffs, but it does give you the option to do so if you wish.
What if I'm already in contract on an energy deal?
If you're within 49 days of your fixed plan ending, you won't need to pay any exit fees to switch away from your energy supplier. If you're on a standard variable tariff, there is no exit fee and you're free to switch provider.
Why should I switch to one of the collective switch deals?
Collective switch deals are often some of the cheapest deals available, which makes them attractive options, but this isn’t always guaranteed. If you’re thinking about signing up to one, make sure you run an energy comparison first.
If I find a better deal elsewhere, will I be able to switch?
As with any energy switch, there is a two-week cooling-off period that gives you 14 days to cancel your contract without giving a reason. This period begins once you’ve confirmed your switch online or by phone.
What happens to my existing energy deal?
If you switch to a collective switch deal, you'll be switching away from your existing energy deal. If you're on a fixed deal, remember that you may have to pay exit fees if you're not inside the final 49 days of your contract.
When will my new energy deal begin?
Under the Energy Switch Guarantee, which most suppliers in the UK are signed up to, switches must be completed within five working days with no supply interruptions. The exact date your new energy deal begins will depend on the date you confirmed your switch.