The Great Energy Savings Switch FAQs

Am I eligible to join?

You're eligible to join if you met at least one of these requirements by 26 January 2026:

You're a Uswitch account holder

You're subscribed to receive marketing emails from Uswitch

You're subscribed to receive emails from Zoopla partners.

If you received an email about The Great Energy Savings Switch you are subscribed to marketing emails from Uswitch, Confused or Zoopla.

I no longer want to be part of the collective switch. How do I remove myself from it?

As a Uswitch customer, you automatically have access to our collective switch deals but that doesn’t mean you have to switch supplier or respond to the offer. If you wish to opt out of receiving emails about the collective switch, you can unsubscribe from the last email you received.

Why is Uswitch organising a collective switch?

Our energy experts work hard to bring households lower prices and more control over their bills. By launching a collective switch, Uswitch can negotiate energy deals at competitive rates which are often cheaper than what’s available to the whole of the market. These deals are offered exclusively to customers who are actively seeking an opportunity to switch and make savings. We’ll only promote deals through our marketing if our experts agree that they’re genuinely worth considering.