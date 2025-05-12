Uswitch Energy Awards 2025

Uswitch commissioned a poll to 15,536 UK energy customers via YouGov between 11 April and 12 May 2025 to determine the nominees and winners for the energy awards. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults aged 18+. For the awards of Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Customer Service and Best Value for Money, the proportion of weighted positive responses for relevant questions were aggregated to determine nominees and winners. The special commendation of Best Overall Improvement was awarded to the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2024 to 2025. The special commendation of Best Small Supplier was awarded to the supplier with the highest overall performance rating across all categories for suppliers with <1% market share (reported by Ofgem).