Uswitch Energy Awards 2025
Recognising the energy providers that powered our customers’ lives in the last year.
Overall Customer Satisfaction
Octopus retains top spot this year with performance highlights for its customer service and mobile app.
Overall Customer Satisfaction
Runner-up
Overall Customer Satisfaction
Runner-up
Best Value for Money
Octopus and Utility Warehouse have placed joint first this year for offering a variety of reliable services at a consistently competitive price.
Best Value for Money
Runner-up
Best Customer Service
Octopus took over first place for customer service, with customers praising them for highly responsive and helpful interactions.
Best Customer Service
Runner-up
Best Customer Service
Runner-up
Best Overall Improvement
British Gas won the special commendation of Best Overall Improvement again in 2025 as the supplier with the largest positive change across all categories for the 2nd year running.
Best Small Supplier
100Green won our new commendation, with a notably high performance in all categories compared to other suppliers with less than 1% energy supplier market share.
How we decided the winners
Uswitch commissioned a poll to 15,536 UK energy customers via YouGov between 11 April and 12 May 2025 to determine the nominees and winners for the energy awards. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults aged 18+. For the awards of Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Customer Service and Best Value for Money, the proportion of weighted positive responses for relevant questions were aggregated to determine nominees and winners. The special commendation of Best Overall Improvement was awarded to the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2024 to 2025. The special commendation of Best Small Supplier was awarded to the supplier with the highest overall performance rating across all categories for suppliers with <1% market share (reported by Ofgem).