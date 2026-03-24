Uswitch Energy Awards 2026
Recognising the energy providers that powered our customers’ lives in the last year.
Overall Satisfaction
Overall Customer Satisfaction
Big Supplier 2026
Octopus Energy took first place for overall satisfaction among large suppliers for the third year running, with customers highlighting clear billing and reliable support.
Overall Customer Satisfaction
Small Supplier 2026
Outfox Energy claimed top spot for overall satisfaction among small suppliers, with customers praising competitive pricing and a no-fuss experience.
Value for Money
Best Value for Money
Big Supplier 2026
Octopus Energy led the field for value for money among large suppliers, with customers consistently rating their pricing and service as strong together.
Best Value for Money
Small Supplier 2026
Outfox Energy came out on top for value for money among small suppliers, with customers citing some of the lowest rates they had found on the market.
Customer Service
Best Customer service
Big Supplier 2026
Octopus Energy ranked highest for customer service among large suppliers, with customers praising fast, reliable responses and genuine follow-through.
Best Customer Service
Small Supplier 2026
Ecotricity took the customer service award among small suppliers, with customers highlighting how easy it is to get through to someone who can actually help.
Special Commendation - Overall Improvement
Best Overall Improvement
Winner 2026
So Energy earned the best improvement commendation after raising its scores across all ten survey categories, with customers recognising a meaningful step forward in service and value.
How we decided the winners
Uswitch commissioned a poll of 15,019 UK energy customers via YouGov between 5th March and 24th March 2026 to determine the nominees and winners for theUswitch Energy Awards. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults aged 18+.
For the awards of Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Customer Service and Best Value for Money, the proportion of weighted positive responses for relevant questions were aggregated to determine nominees and winners, with results reported separately for big suppliers (those with more than 250,000 customer accounts) and small suppliers.
The special commendation of Best Overall Improvement was awarded to the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2025 to 2026, among suppliers qualifying in both years.