Uswitch Energy Awards 2026

Uswitch commissioned a poll of 15,019 UK energy customers via YouGov between 5th March and 24th March 2026 to determine the nominees and winners for theUswitch Energy Awards. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults aged 18+.

For the awards of Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Customer Service and Best Value for Money, the proportion of weighted positive responses for relevant questions were aggregated to determine nominees and winners, with results reported separately for big suppliers (those with more than 250,000 customer accounts) and small suppliers.

The special commendation of Best Overall Improvement was awarded to the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2025 to 2026, among suppliers qualifying in both years.