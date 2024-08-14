Save up to £220* when you compare home insurance
*Based on data provided by Consumer Intelligence Ltd, www.consumerintelligence.com (July '24). 51% of home insurance customers could save £220.24 on a combined policy.
Fair and free comparison
You'll find UK home insurance from major insurance companies across the market, making it easy to find one that's right for you.
How to compare home insurance
Enter your details
Get personalised quotes in minutes by providing details about you.
Compare quotes
Find the insurance cover that’s right for you by exploring our best deals.
Apply and save
Start saving money and apply with your chosen provider.
Home Insurance comparison is powered by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Uswitch is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.