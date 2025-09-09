iPhone Air deals
Searching for the latest iPhone 17 Air deals? You’re in the right spot. Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 Air — its slimmest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm. Pre-orders open this Friday, and this page will bring together the top pay-monthly offers from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to find the right contract for you.
iPhone Air: everything we know so far
The iPhone Air is the only new variant in the iPhone 17 range (it replaced the Plus model, which has been retired). At just 5.6mm thick, it’s the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever made, and is over 2mm slimmer than the other iPhone 17 models. It also boasts a large 6.5-inch screen that’s bigger than the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro, and the same A19 Pro processor as the Pro models of iPhone 17.
Excited? We don’t blame you. But you’re going to need a healthy amount of mobile data to experience the iPhone Air at its best. Once you’ve worked out how much you need each month and how much you can afford to pay, you can explore a range of deals from providers we work with, such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.
Display
6.5-inch OLED, 120Hz, refresh rate
Design
- 6.5-inch display
- 5.6mm slim
- A19 Pro processor
Cameras
Single set-up: 48MP main, and 18MP selfie camera
Price
- 256GB – £999
- 512GB – £1,199
- 1TB – £1,399
Apple iPhone Air specifications
- Dimensions: 156.2 x 74.7 x 5.64mm (6.15 x 2.94 x 0.22 in)
- Weight: 165g
- Build: Glass front (Ceramic Shield 2), glass back (Ceramic Shield), titanium frame
- Display: OLED, 120Hz, 3,000 nits (peak brightness), 6.5 inches
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Memory: 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 8GB RAM
- Camera: Single set-up: 48MP main, and 18MP selfie camera
- Battery: Li-Ion 3,149mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, Space Black
Apple iPhone Air cost and availability
The iPhone Air was announced on 9th September 2025. Pre-orders start on 12th September, with shipping starting on 19th September.
The 256GB model costs £999, the 512GB is £1,199 and the 1TB £1,399.
Apple iPhone Air camera
The iPhone Air has a less advanced camera than the other handsets in the iPhone 17 range. It only has a single 48MP camera, whereas the iPhone 17 has two and the Pro models three.
The lack of ultra-wide and telephoto lenses will mean fewer shooting options and less zooming power. But it still has plenty of photography skills and editing options from within the camera software.
Apple iPhone Air AI features
Apple Intelligence is on board, just as with all of Apple’s recent iPhones. This helps with everything from composing text messages, correspondence and emails, to photo editing and note taking.
It also gains some new AI features courtesy of iOS 26, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. These include the ability to ‘hold’ your place in a phone queue for customer services and then alerts you when it’s your turn to speak to them. And it can screen your calls for you, asking callers from unknown numbers why they are calling and using AI to decide whether to let them through or not.
Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air: What’s the difference?
Size and thickness are the two main differences.
The iPhone Air is much slimmer than the iPhone 17 – 5.64mm to the iPhone 17’s 7.95mm. That’s over 2mm slimmer than the iPhone 17. It has a bigger screen, too – 6.5 inches compared to the standard model’s 6.3-inch display.
The iPhone Air’s camera is much less advanced, however. It has just a single rear camera, compared to the iPhone 17’s dual arrangement. The lack of an extra-wide-angle lens means it won’t be as good at capturing landscape photographs as the standard iPhone 17.
The iPhone Air also has a lower-capacity battery than the standard iPhone 17. It provides 27 hours of video playback on a single charge, versus 30 hours for the iPhone 17. But its processor is more powerful – it has the same A19 Pro as the Pro models in the iPhone 17 range. The standard iPhone 17 only has the A19 processor.
How good is the iPhone Air design and display?
Very good, in short. The iPhone Air is a triumph of aesthetics. As we’ve mentioned, its camera and battery aren’t as good as the standard iPhone 17’s, let alone the Pro models. But for many, its slim build and clean lines will more than make up for that. And it should be very hardwearing, thanks to the Ceramic Shield glass coating on the front and back, combined with the titanium body.
Plus it’s rated IP68 to withstand submersion in up to 6m of water for up to 30 minutes.
How good is the iPhone Air battery?
The iPhone Air will last 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. That’s more than the iPhone 16 (22 hours) but fewer than the iPhone 17 (30 hours).
FAQs
Does the iPhone Air have wireless charging?
Yes. It supports both MagSafe and Qi wireless charging.
Is the iPhone Air waterproof?
The iPhone Air has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. That means it can survive being submerged in up to 6m of water for up to 30 minutes.
What colours can you get the iPhone Air in?
The iPhone Air comes in four colours: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White and Space Black.
What is the iPhone Air price range for different storage options?
The iPhone Air comes in three storage options: 256GB (£999), 512GB (£1,199) and 1TB (£1,399).
Does the iPhone Air have a headphone jack?
No, the iPhone Air doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need wireless headphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in order to use ‘standard’ headphones.