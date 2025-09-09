iPhone Air deals

Apple iPhone Air AI features

Apple Intelligence is on board, just as with all of Apple’s recent iPhones. This helps with everything from composing text messages, correspondence and emails, to photo editing and note taking.

It also gains some new AI features courtesy of iOS 26, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. These include the ability to ‘hold’ your place in a phone queue for customer services and then alerts you when it’s your turn to speak to them. And it can screen your calls for you, asking callers from unknown numbers why they are calling and using AI to decide whether to let them through or not.

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air: What’s the difference?

Size and thickness are the two main differences.

The iPhone Air is much slimmer than the iPhone 17 – 5.64mm to the iPhone 17’s 7.95mm. That’s over 2mm slimmer than the iPhone 17. It has a bigger screen, too – 6.5 inches compared to the standard model’s 6.3-inch display.

The iPhone Air’s camera is much less advanced, however. It has just a single rear camera, compared to the iPhone 17’s dual arrangement. The lack of an extra-wide-angle lens means it won’t be as good at capturing landscape photographs as the standard iPhone 17.

The iPhone Air also has a lower-capacity battery than the standard iPhone 17. It provides 27 hours of video playback on a single charge, versus 30 hours for the iPhone 17. But its processor is more powerful – it has the same A19 Pro as the Pro models in the iPhone 17 range. The standard iPhone 17 only has the A19 processor.