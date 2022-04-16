Compare BT Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

About

The UK’s largest broadband, home phone and TV provider and now offers mobile phone alongside its core services, making it a so-called 'quad-play' provider.

BT’s mobile phone service is based on EE’s network. This enables BT to offer the UK’s fastest and most extensive 4G, alongside its ADSL and fibre broadband Infinity products.

History

After leaving the mobile phone market back in 2002, BT re-entered the sector in 2015 after partnering with EE to launch a 4G service.

In 2016, BT cemented its relationship with EE when it completed the takeover of the company in a deal worth £12.5 billion.

BT’s other milestone in recent history was the launch of its Infinity fibre broadband service in 2010, which offers widely available connection speeds of up to 76Mbps and a significantly faster service in select urban locations.

Customer Service

BT’s customer service for mobile phone customers is open from Monday to Sunday 7am-10pm and is free to call from a landline.

From a landline call 0800 800 150.

Or dial 150 from your BT Mobile or 033 0123 4150 from a mobile phone on another network.

Tariffs

BT’s 4G prices start at £5 per month for existing broadband and TV subscribers and £10 for customers who don’t take their broadband from BT.

The BT 4G tariff with the most generous usage (20MB per month) is priced £20 per month. Non-BT customers pay £25 per month.

Coverage

Because BT uses EE’s extensive 4G network, its coverage takes in 85% of the UK population. EE's infrastructure is also the basis of BT's 3G service.